Cricket: Black Caps are heavily beaten







Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz The “Bazball” revolution in England led the tourists to a landslide 267-run victory over New Zealand in the opening session of the fourth day of the First Test at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui. Still shaken after Stuart Broad’s brilliant pink-ball spell on Saturday night, Daryl Mitchell was the only one of the last five Black Caps batsmen to put up any real resistance as they folded all-out to 126 in their second innings. It was England’s first test win in New Zealand since 2008 and a 10th win in 11 games since former Black Caps skipper Brendon “Baz” McCullum and Christchurch native Ben Stokes took over as coach and captain. Broad worked unsuccessfully to get his 20th five-wicket haul in tests, finishing with figures of 4-49, but his partner James Anderson (4-18) stepped in to lead the clearing of the New Zealand tail. Test world champions New Zealand had resumed at 63-5 with the mammoth task of chasing down 394 for victory, but England quickly resumed their dominance from the previous night. Michael Bracewell lasted less than 10 minutes before spooning a Jack Leach delivery to Harry Brook at midwicket without adding to his overnight tally of 25. Scott Kuggeleijn came in to make two runs from six balls before being held up front by Anderson, while skipper Tim Southee took off for a golden duck on the next delivery, poking the ball into the slips to Joe Root. Mitchell fended off Anderson’s hat-trick ball at the start of the England sailor’s next over and stopped the defeat with an unbeaten 57 that put the hosts firmly into three figures. Neil Wagner (9) on the other hand gave Anderson his third wicket with a lead behind and debutant number 11 Blair Tickner scored eight runs, keeping Mitchell company in the last wicket stand before Anderson took his punch. The second test in Wellington starts on Friday with the red ball. – Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/484478/cricket-black-caps-fall-to-heavy-defeat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos