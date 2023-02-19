Hokie men achieve highest finish since 2014





GREENBORO, NC The ACC Championships concluded in Greensboro, and the Hokies set 12 medals and four school records during the competition. The Hokie men placed second overall, earning the highest finish within the program in 9 years. Virginia Tech had a total of 65 finalists during the five-day competition. On the final day of ACCs, the Hokies earned five medals, a new school record, more top 10 times, and an MVP award won by Youssef Ramadan . The ACC Championships concluded in Greensboro, and the Hokies set 12 medals and four school records during the competition. The Hokie men placed second overall, earning the highest finish within the program in 9 years. Virginia Tech had a total of 65 finalists during the five-day competition. On the final day of ACCs, the Hokies earned five medals, a new school record, more top 10 times, and an MVP award won by WOMEN’S FINAL RESULTS UVA 1536 | 2. NC State 1272 | 3.Louisville 1077.5 | 4.UNC 813 | 5. Duke 718.5 | 6.Virginia Tech 654 | 7. State of Florida 586 | 8. Notre Dame 539 | 9. Georgia Tech 388 | 10.Miami 382 | 11.Pittsburgh 315| 12.Boston College 179 MEN’S FINAL RESULTS NC state 1615 | 2.Virginia Tech 1008 | 3.Louisville 981.5 | 4. UVA 946 | 5. Notre Dame 799.5 | 6. State of Florida 661 | 7. Pittsburgh 660.5 | 8. UNC 514 | 9. Georgia Tech 484.5 | 10. Duke 321 | 11.Miami 210 | 12.Boston College 158 HEAD COACH SERGIO LOPEZ MIRO “Both the men and women moved up a spot from last year, our men finished second and our women finished sixth. That’s our goal. Keep moving as a team. It’s exciting to finish so high among such competitive teams for our swimmers. I think we will see better performances for NCAAs, but I am very happy with the way the team competed for five days. Now we look forward to being better in our final meetings.” COMMONWEALTH Clash With the win on the men’s side and the loss on the women’s side, the Hokies and Cavaliers earn one point each in the Commonwealth Clash hosted by Smithfield. The score for the CommonwealthClash is currently 6-4, in favor of the Cavaliers. For more information click here. HIGHLIGHTS Women Starting early with finals was a distance swimmer Pursue Travis in the 1650 free. Travis clocked in at 16:13.39 and finished fifth in the mile. Kicking off the 200 back for women was Caroline Bentz And Carmen Weiler Sastre in the B final. Bentz finished first in the heat with 1:54.15 and Weiler Sastre came in close behind her with 1:55.15. Swimming in the championship heat, Emma Atkinson finished sixth with a time of 1:52.68. Completing the women’s portion of the championships was Sarah Shackelford , Emma Atkinson , Carmen Weiler Sastre And Emily Clausson fourth in the women’s 400 free relay with a time of 3:13.62, en route to the second best time in Hokie history. Gentlemen During the final day of action-packed competition, the Hokie men won five medals. Nico Garcia Saiz started the trend back in the 200, where he struck gold with a time of 1:39.49. In sixth place Bos Webb finished the championship heat at 1:41.40. Youssef Ramadan won his second gold medal of the competition. During the prelims, Ramadan clocked 41.69 out of 100, breaking the school record, but later bettered that time in the final with 41.33. These well-deserved achievements helped him maintain his status as ACC MVP for the second year in a row. To add to the Hokies podium spots, Carlos Coll Marti earned silver in the 200 breast with a time of 1:50.90. If two more Hokies qualify for the championship round, along with Coll Marti, Also Zak came fourth with a time of 1:52.37 and Keith Myburgh finished seventh with a time of 1:53.77. The Hokies didn’t stop there. Diver Noah Zawadzki added another podium spot to Hokies’ incredible fifth day, earning a bronze medal with a score of 384.45. Finishing up ACC’s last event, Ramadan, Coll Marti, Luis Dominguez And Mario Molla Yanes placed second in the 400 free relay with a time of 2:48.06, earning the Hokies another silver medal. NEW SCHOOL RECORDS

100 back Youssef Ramadan 44.59 (€)

100 free Youssef Ramadan 41.33

200 free Emma Atkinson 1:43.31

800 Free Relay Atkinson, Weiler Sastre, Shackelford & Claesson 7:00.97 STAGE FINISHES

Platform Noah Zawadzki 384.45

50 free Youssef Ramadan 18.82

100 free Youssef Ramadan 41.33

200 free Emma Atkinson 1:43.31

200 back Nico Garcia Saiz 1:39.49

100 flies Youssef Ramadan 43.93

100 chest Carlos Coll Marti 51.57

200 chest Carlos Coll Marti 1:50.90

200 im Carlos Coll Marti 1:41.02

400 im Nico Garcia Saiz 3:41.63

400 Free Relay Ramadan, Coll Marti, Dominguez & Molla Yanes 2:48.06

800 Free Relay Dominguez, Coll Marti, Molla Yanes & Garcia 6:14.86 DAY 5 RESULTS Women

Prelims 200 back

6th Emma Atkinson 1:53.93

10th Caroline Bentz 1:56.12

12th Carmen Weiler Sastre 1:56.44

23rd Sydney DeBaecke 1:58.37

35th Sophia Ryan 2:01.67 Final

6th Emma Atkinson 1:52.68

9th Carmen Weiler Sastre 1:55.15

23rd Sydney DeBaecke 1:58.14 Prelims 100 free

11th Sarah Shackelford 48.40

15th Emily Clausson 49.04

17th Anna Summers 49.27

23rd Madelyn Moore 49.48

33rd Fanni Gyurinovics 50.03

38th Look French 50.51

43rd Pink pouch 50.91 Final

11th Sarah Shackelford 48.28

13th Emily Clausson 48.58

17th Anna Summers 48.95

18th Madelyn Moore 49.05 Prelims 200 chest

28th Charlotte Rig Prelims platform

13th Izzi Mroz 222.10

25th Peyton Guziec 193.50

29th Mike Fisher 158.25 Final 1650 free

5th Pursue Travis 16.13.39

26th Sophia Ryan 16:55.89

28th Maddy Grafmiller 16:58.34

33rd Camille Weiss 17:04.49 Gentlemen

Prelims 200 back

1st Nico Garcia Saiz 1:40.42

5th Bos Webb 1:41.97

12th Will Koeppen 1:42.50

33rd Gabriel Yuk 1:46.97 Final

1st Nico Garcia Saiz 1:39.49

6th Bos Webb 1:41.40

12th Will Koeppen 1:43.49 Prelims 100 free

1st Youssef Ramadan 41.69

13th Luis Dominguez 42.70

17th Mario Molla Yanes 43.02

19th William Hayon 43.12

30th Will Koeppen 43.88 Final

1st Youssef Ramadan 41.33

14th Luis Dominguez 42.80

17th Mario Molla Yanes 42.78

18th William Hayon 43.18 Prelims 200 chest

1st Carlos Coll Marti 1:52.40

4th Keith Myburgh 1:53.65

4th Also Zak 1:53.65

12th Ethan Maloney 1:55.76

17th Joseph Hong 1:56.47

26th Coby Lopez Miro 1:59.25

27th Aiken do 1:59.41 Final

2nd Carlos Coll Marti 1:50.90

4th Also Zak 1:52.37

7th Keith Myburgh 1:53.77

12th Ethan Maloney 1:55.15

18th Joseph Hong 1:56.00 Prelims platform

3rd Noah Zawadzki 350.40

19th Jacob Visser 322.15 Final

3rd Noah Zawadzki 384.45 Prelims 1650 free

28th What’s up with Lee 15:35.47 Day 4 Results Women

Final 200 flies

18th Morgan Miller 1:58.94

19th Look French 1:59.00

20th Brooke Zettel 1:59.32 Final 100 back

13th Carmen Weiler Sastre 52.71

15th Caroline Bentz 53.20

23rd Madelyn Moore 53.71 Prelims 100 chest

32nd Charlotte Rig 1:03.65 Prelims platform

13th Izzi Mroz 222.10

25th Peyton Guziec 193.50

29th Mike Fisher 158.25 Final 400 medley relay

6th Emma Atkinson , Fanni Gyurinovics , Look French & Sarah Shackelford 3:34.35 Gentlemen

Final 200 flies

5th Landon Gentry 1:42.70

21 pcs Tanish George Mathew 1:45.88 Final 100 back

11th Bos Webb 45.82

15th Willem Koeppen 46.61 Final 100 chest

3rd Carlos Coll Marti 51.57

7th Ethan Maloney 52.29

8th Also Zak 52.60

23rd Joseph Hong 54.27

24th Coby Lopez Miro 55.31 Final 400 medley relay

4th Youssef Ramadan , Also Zak , Mario Molla Yanes & Luis Dominguez 3:03.40 DAY 3 RESULTS Women

Final 400 IM

19th Pursue Travis 4:16.66

24th Brooke Zettel 4:25.01 Final 100 flies

15th Look French 52.98 Final 200 free

3rd Emma Atkinson 1:43.31

7th Carmen Weiler Sastre 1:46.16

10th Sarah Shackelford 1:46.23 Gentlemen

Forerunners 3 meters

11th Noah Zawadzki 342.10

12th Jacob Visser 338.65 Final 400 IM

2nd Nico Garcia Saiz 3:41.63

4th Keith Myburgh 3:42.46 Final 100 flies

1st Youssef Ramadan 43.93

6th Mario Molla Yanes 45.47

11th William Hayon 45.70

14th Landon Gentry 46.35

23rd Gabriel Yuk 46.80 Final 200 free

6th Luis Dominguez 1:33.13 DAY 2 RESULTS Women

Final 500 free

5th Emma Atkinson 4:40.62

8th Pursue Travis 4:42.67 Final 200 IM

15th Caroline Bentz 1:58.09 Final 50 free

12th Sarah Shackelford 22.29

15th Madelyn Moore 22.42

23rd Anna Summers 22.75 Final 1 meter

7th Izzi Mroz 284.45 200 Free Relay Final

5e Moore, Shackelford, Weiler Sastre & Bentz 1:28.68 Gentlemen

Final 500 free

9th Luis Dominguez 4:14.80

16th Nico Garcia 4:24.94

19th Keith Myburgh 4:19.90 Final 200 IM

2nd Carlos Coll Marti 1:41.02

14th Landon Gentry 1:45.16 Final 50 free

2nd Youssef Ramadan 18.82

13th Mario Molla Yanes 7:59 pm 200 Free Relay Final

4th Ramadan, Coll Marti, Dominguez, Molla Yanes 1:16.15 DAY 1 RESULTS Women

Forerunners 3 meters

12th Izzi Mroz 282.10

18th Peyton Guziec 268.25

22nd Mike Fisher 256.95 Final 200 medley relay

10th Emma Atkinson , Fanni Gyurinovics , Look French & Madelyn Moore 1:37.82 800 Free Relay Final

4th Emma Atkinson , Carmen Weiler Sastre , Sarah Shackelford & Emily Clausson 7:00.97 Gentlemen

Final 1 meter

6th Noah Zawadzki 345.15 Final 200 medley relay

6th Bos Webb , Coby Lopez Miro , Youssef Ramadan & Carles Coll Marit 1:24.36 800 Free Relay Final

3rd Luis Dominguez , Carlos Coll Marti , Mario Molla Yanes & Nico Garcia Saiz 6:14.86

