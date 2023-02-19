Border-Gavaskar Trophy preserved in Delhi

Australia’s quest for its first Test series victory in India since 2004 has ended in less than six days of cricket, with a disaster on Sunday shattering the visitor’s ultimate dream.

Pat Cummins side were in a strong position heading into day three of the second test in Delhi, with the score tied at 1-61 with a 62-run lead.

However, six balls were all it took for India to frighten the Australians and unleash a hard-to-believe 90th-minute disaster that would see the Border-Gavaskar Trophy stay with India, who claimed a six-wicket. victory and 2-0 series lead.

Travis Head, who led off the batting in the absence of David Warner, was out in the first over of the day after trailing Ravichandran Ashwin for 43.

Less than six overs later, a scratchy Steve Smith attempted a reckless shot at Ashwin, ending his stay for nine.

That’s a goddamn horrible shot, sports broadcaster Andy Maher tweeted at the time.

But Smith wouldn’t be the only one who tried to bail Australia out of trouble, only to fail miserably in a collapse of seismic proportions.

Marnus Labuschagne (35) was unlucky enough to see a ball from Ravindra Jadeja shoot low and through his defense three overs later, but few others would have a good excuse to lean on.

Next up, Warner’s concussion saw Matthew Renshaw (2) get trapped by Ashwin while playing the sweep. Jadeja then took over for the next, sending off Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins with successive balls to make it a team hat-trick.

Both Handscomb and Cummins were sweeping, with the captain’s golden duck coming from a particularly reckless swipe at the ball.

After losing 4-0 in 11 balls, Australia’s collapse was in full swing.

Alex Carey reverse swept Jadeja to be bowled seven of the 10 balls he missed. Jadeja’s sixth wicket was Nathan Lyon (8) in his next over, and Matthew Kuhnemann was his seventh in the over after that.

Jadeja finished 7-42 from 12.1 overs as Australia were all out for 113.

Australia had lost nine wickets in 91 minutes in a collapse valued at 9–48, leaving India just 115 runs to win the second test and take an unassailable 2–0 lead in the series.

In disbelief, Matthew Hayden commented, “Well, I can’t believe what I just saw here.

What we have seen here is a disaster for Australia. They have gone way over the edge in terms of their aggressive play.

In reply, India KL Rahul (1) lost early, with the opener having the misfortune of deflecting a shot from Peter Handscomb and into the hands of wicket-keeper Carey.

Danger man Rohit Sharma raced to 31 from 20 balls as the Australians got another gift with the captain involved in a messy run-out.

Todd Murphy also struck, stunning Virat Kohli for 20. It was the first time Alex Careys had stumped in Test cricket, but more amazing was the fact that it was the first time Kohli had been stunned in his career.

Shreyas Iyer made 12 of 10 balls before hollowing out Nathan Lyon, but Australia never came close to stopping the Indians from reaching the small goal.

India secured a six wicket win in the 27th over with Cheteshwar Pujara and Srikar Bharat finishing unbeaten on 31 and 23 respectively.

The result means Australia cannot regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which it has not held since visiting India in 2014-2015.

It is India’s first time to win the trophy against Australia in four consecutive series.

Australia has won only one test in India since 2004, which is also the only year it has won a series in the Asian country since 1969.