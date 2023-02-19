Perception reigns as Notre Dame football stumbles on the search

SOUTH BEND There is a common expression: perception is reality. For better or worse, usually worse, it can be hard to refute, especially in the mind-boggling echo chamber of the social media era.

But when it comes to football at Notre Dame, crazy February, and how quickly the dominoes of his search for assistant coaching flew wildly off the table, the words of the contemporary author Bernard Kelvin Cleve sound resonant.

Brands, says the international consultant and motivational speaker, are mostly defined by perceptions.

From Notre Dame’s athletics perspective, depending on where you fall on the spectrum that runs from blind allegiance to stubborn skepticism, the public perception is that the Golden Dome today isn’t as shiny as it was before Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees boarded that private jet that Alabama had sent. him and his playcalling expertise just over two weeks ago.

Furthermore, for those who interpret body language and deconstruct timelines with equal fervor, a fear/hope of trouble in paradise has bubbled up before Marcus Freeman has even had a chance to consolidate the gains from his Year 1 turnaround.

That inconvenient truth will be hard to avoid no matter how many Field of Dreams references athletic director Jack Swarbrick drops in his answer — all damage control efforts.

In business, when a critical decision led to a bad outcome, we focused on the process first, Tom Mendoza, billionaire superintendent and namesake of Notre Dame College of Business, posted on his Twitter account Wednesday. If it was flawed, we fixed it. In this case, it was clearly flawed.

What if?

The fallout from the failed attempt to use hockey diplomacy against Andy Ludwig, son of Utah, won’t go away easily, no matter how well the anticipated combination of Gerad Parker and Gino Guidugli, fallback picks as caretakers of the Irish offense, perform this fall.

The 42-year-old Parker was announced Saturday as Rees’ replacement at offensive coordinator after tightly coaching Notre Dame last season. Guidugli, the Wisconsin assistant who spent the previous six seasons with Cincinnati, interviewed Thursday for the Notre Dame quarterbacks’ coach “with the expectation” that he would be hired, according to a person with direct knowledge.

Sam Hartman, the record-breaking quarterback who came over from Wake Forest, could end up at the Downtown Athletic Club as Notre Dame’s first Heisman Trophy finalist in over a decade and yet there could be an undercurrent of what if?

What if Rees had stayed to help Hartman fulfill the vision that lured him away from the NFL Draft pool and out of the transfer portal?

What if offensive line coach Harry Hiestand had postponed his second retirement for a year that last year saw him working with bookend NFL potential tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher?

Even if both outcomes now seem inevitable, Swarbrick himself still seemed to believe in mid-December that staff stability would be a strong point of 2023.

I expect to have the staff back, Swarbrick said on the GoJo podcast featuring the two Golics, Mike Sr. and Mike Jr. There is a better understanding of who we are and how to go about it.

So much for insiders reading about the situation.

In late January, less than a month after South Carolina’s sloppy but entertaining Gator Bowl victory, graduate assistant and linebacker whisperer James Laurinaitis headed back to Ohio State in the same capacity.

Perhaps that seemed inevitable, too, given that the former Big Ten Network broadcaster was a three-time All-American at Columbus, but it still had to sting Freeman to lose his former Ohio State teammate as a daily sounding board and resource.

The drama surrounding Ree’s departure unfolded the following week.

Kansas State was somehow able to spin young Collin Klein’s brief flirtation with Notre Dame as a victory when it wasn’t even clear that the up-and-coming coordinator’s two-day visit to South Bend was more than an introductory meeting.

The fact that Freeman, Klein, and Parker all share an agent cannot be ignored, especially in the game of perception, but how much importance should one give to that?

Contract data

Ludwig, 58, became the second of three known candidates to eventually interview. Parker, the only in-house candidate with any play-calling experience, took third on Valentine’s Day as the crumbling of Ludwig’s courtship broke Irish hearts.

Parker, who previously worked with Freeman at Purdue (2013-2016) and briefly at Cincinnati (2017), sat with Ludwig and Freeman at the trio’s public outing to watch Notre Dame play hockey at Ohio State on the night of Feb. 10.

By that Sunday, a few minutes before kickoff at the Super Bowl, Hiestands news dump had been retired. The timing of that move remains a mystery, but the perception is that by then Ludwig had made it clear that he preferred nine-year-old Utes aide Jim Harding to accompany him in the move to Notre Dame.

Simply put, before anyone gets on a plane or is publicly shown as the man, all the facts must be known and the decision must be agreed upon, Mendoza added in a three-part Twitter thread on Wednesday. That was clearly not the case and the result was a very bad look for everyone involved on ND’s side.

The 44-year-old Harding had just under two years to go with a contract extension in 2022 that would earn him $650,000 a year. According to USA Today’s assistant coach salary database, which obtained a copy of Harding’s contract for the South Bend Tribune and NDInsider.com to view, the voluntary termination provision called for Harding to pay the university 75% of the remaining value. of his contract.

With about $1.275 million left on Harding’s fixed-term contract, he would owe $956,250 to his employers in Utah. Those so-called lump sum damages could be repaid in monthly installments over the remainder of the term, which would slightly reduce the net present value of the deferred repayment.

Upon Ludwig’s contract extension in February 2022, a copy of which was also reviewed by Tribune/NDInsider.com, the fixed indemnity would be calculated over the remaining three-year term. Ludwig’s base salary was increased from $1.2 million to $1.3 million on February 1, and his contract required additional base salary increases along with retention bonuses as the contract progressed.

Other than future salary increases outlined in the contract, as of mid-February, Ludwig owed a minimum of $3.85 million in future base salary. Seventy-five percent of that amounts to $2,887,500 in damages, and that payment can be made all at once or spread over 36 months.

If Notre Dame hired both Ludwig and Harding of Utah, the commutation provisions would have totaled more than $3.8 million.

Under the contract, Ludwig would not be liable for those damages if he assumes a coaching position with the NFL or a head coaching position with another Division I football program within one year of termination.

Again, a net present value adjustment would need to be considered, not to mention the different individual state income tax rates in Utah (4.85%) and Indiana (3.23%).

The voluntary redundancy provision for Ludwig was split into two parts: if his departure occurred during the tenure of head coach Kyle Whittingham, for whom Ludwig also worked in Utah from 2005-2008, or if Ludwig elected to resign within three months of a new head football coach who assumes leadership.

In the latter case, Ludwig would not be obliged to pay damages, the contract stated.

Whittingham, 63, faces questions annually about his possible retirement from coaching, even after taking the Utes to two straight Rose Bowl appearances. Ludwig reportedly met with Whittingham on February 13 after the latter returned from the Super Bowl in Arizona, but no suitable exit strategy was reached.

Back in South Bend, the search continued and the international brand of Notre Dame football suffered.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter @MikeBerardino.