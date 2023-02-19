Sports
#8 Lady Vols Split Final Day of Puerto Vallarta Challenge
Senior Kiki Milloy had a great weekend in Mexico and continued her tear on Saturday, going 4-for-6 (.667) at the plate with three home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored in two games. For the weekend, she batted .615 (8-for-13), scored eight runs, hit three doubles and hit four home runs with eight RBIs.
She was one of three Lady Vols named to the team for all tournaments Mackenzie Donihoo And Giulia Koutsoyanopoulos in honor with her.
Donihoo batted .429 (6-for-14) over the weekend, had a team-high four doubles and drove in five runs, while scoring four herself. Koutsoyanopulos went 7-for-15 (.467) at the plate over UT’s four games. The transfer to Arizona scored three runs, hit three doubles and registered seven RBI’s.
The Orange-White is now 6-1 in the year after three victories in Mexico.
GAME ONE: #8 TENNESSEE 4, CAL STATE FULLERTON 5
Tennessee took advantage of Cal State Fullerton’s lone error to score its first run of the game in the bottom of the third. Short stop Mackenzie Donihoo roped a single to center field that was allowed Amanda Achlin scoring from second place Ahlin had reached on an error earlier in the inning. Fullerton’s Hannah Becer quickly tied the game in the next half inning with a solo home run to left.
With the bases loaded in the fifth, Megan Delgadillo singled into the outfield to make it 2-1 Fullerton. After UT got home the second out of the inning, Becer came back to the plate and was hit by a basesloaded pitch to give the Titans a 3–1 lead.
Then it was Tennessee’s turn to answer back. With a runner up, Milloy hit her third career homer in Puerto Vallarta to tie the score at 3–3 with two innings left.
The Titans (5-3) had the answer again. Alexia Lopez doubled to the hole at right center to put two runners in scoring position with one out. Deshea Hill grounded out to drive in the first run, then Antuanett Dean hit an infield single to set up the second run and push Fullerton’s lead back to two at 5–3.
The Lady Vols struck back in the bottom of the sixth when Milloy lifted a fly ball deep enough to the right for a sacrifice fly to make it 5-4.
Tennessee threatened in the seventh and loaded the bases with two outs. Unfortunately, Myka Sutherlin of the Titans ended the game with a strikeout.
freshman Caroline Pickens suffered the loss for UT and is 1-1 this season.
GAME TWO: #8 TENNESSEE 5, FREEDOM 1
Milloy opened the score with her fourth career home run in Puerto Vallarta and celebrated this season when she smoked an opening home run to right in the first inning. The Woodenville, Washington native has hit three opening home runs this season, including two in the first at bat of the game.
The Lady Vols took their lead in the top of the fourth inning as Giulia Koutsoyanopoulos stole home and slipped under the tag to make it a two-run game.
The Milloy Magic continued in the fifth as she led off the inning with another leadoff punch, this time over the left field fence to give UT a 3-0 lead. It was her fifth career home run hit in Mexico, fifth of the 2023 season, fourth of the tournament and her fourth lead-off home run this year.
Liberty (1-8) got one run back in the sixth when Devyn Howard hit a solo home run to left, cutting UT’s lead to two runs at 3-1. In the next half inning, the Lady Vols hit back with a pair of runs. With two gone and Milloy in second place, Zaida Puni singled to center, plating Milloy and restoring Tennessee’s three-run advantage.
freshman Brylee Mesusan came close to pinching Puni and moved into second on a wild pitch before Koutsoyanopulos singled to center to push her to the plate, extending Lady Vols’ lead to 5-1, the final victory margin.
Bowling Green transfer Payton Gottshall was outstanding in the pitching circle for the Lady Vols, throwing 6.1 innings, allowing only one run on three hits and striking out six. She took the win and is now 2-0 on the year.
ATTACK ZOOM
Tennessee’s offense hummed along to start the year. Through seven games, the Lady Vols score opponents 64-9. In addition, eight Lady Vols that meet the minimum get .300 or better, including four that are .400 or higher.
NEXT ONE
Tennessee is making its second trip to Tampa this season, where it will play in the USF Tournament on the South Florida campus. The tournament runs from Friday through Sunday, February 24-26. UT will compete against Michigan State, USF, Clemson and UIC.
|
Sources
2/ https://utsports.com/news/2023/2/18/softball-8-lady-vols-split-final-day-of-puerto-vallarta-challenge.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Famous Bollywood talent manager DK Shroff has passed away
- How to invest in a downturn, BofA
- How to use Google Authenticator on iPhone and iPad
- Turkish community in Halifax cooperates to help earthquake victims
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets on disappearance of Nandamuri Taraka, Asaduddin Owaisi reminds ‘Wazir-e-Azam’ of Bhiwani killings | India News
- Kit Connor Wears High Top Sneakers at JW Anderson’s Fall/Winter 2023 Show – Footwear News
- US confronts China over alleged spy balloons
- Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Blames Former PTI Government Imran Khan for Spread of Terrorism | world news
- Discover steampunk with a new exhibit at the Virginia Aquarium The Virginian-Pilot
- Carlos Alcaraz wins title in Buenos Aires on season debut | ATP tour
- Trump lawyers try to ban ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from upcoming New York trial
- Analysis: Indonesia now more corrupt than when Jokowi took over – Universities