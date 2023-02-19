8 Lady Vols Split Final Day of Puerto Vallarta Challenge

Tennessee’s eighth-ranked softball team split the final two games of the Puerto Vallarta Challenge Saturday at Nancy Almarez Stadium. UT dropped game one to Cal State Fullerton 5-4 before rebounding in the nightcap to beat Liberty 5-1.

Senior Kiki Milloy had a great weekend in Mexico and continued her tear on Saturday, going 4-for-6 (.667) at the plate with three home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored in two games. For the weekend, she batted .615 (8-for-13), scored eight runs, hit three doubles and hit four home runs with eight RBIs.

She was one of three Lady Vols named to the team for all tournaments Mackenzie Donihoo And Giulia Koutsoyanopoulos in honor with her.

Donihoo batted .429 (6-for-14) over the weekend, had a team-high four doubles and drove in five runs, while scoring four herself. Koutsoyanopulos went 7-for-15 (.467) at the plate over UT’s four games. The transfer to Arizona scored three runs, hit three doubles and registered seven RBI’s.

The Orange-White is now 6-1 in the year after three victories in Mexico.

GAME ONE: #8 TENNESSEE 4, CAL STATE FULLERTON 5

Tennessee took advantage of Cal State Fullerton’s lone error to score its first run of the game in the bottom of the third. Short stop Mackenzie Donihoo roped a single to center field that was allowed Amanda Achlin scoring from second place Ahlin had reached on an error earlier in the inning. Fullerton’s Hannah Becer quickly tied the game in the next half inning with a solo home run to left.

With the bases loaded in the fifth, Megan Delgadillo singled into the outfield to make it 2-1 Fullerton. After UT got home the second out of the inning, Becer came back to the plate and was hit by a basesloaded pitch to give the Titans a 3–1 lead.

Then it was Tennessee’s turn to answer back. With a runner up, Milloy hit her third career homer in Puerto Vallarta to tie the score at 3–3 with two innings left.

The Titans (5-3) had the answer again. Alexia Lopez doubled to the hole at right center to put two runners in scoring position with one out. Deshea Hill grounded out to drive in the first run, then Antuanett Dean hit an infield single to set up the second run and push Fullerton’s lead back to two at 5–3.

The Lady Vols struck back in the bottom of the sixth when Milloy lifted a fly ball deep enough to the right for a sacrifice fly to make it 5-4.

Tennessee threatened in the seventh and loaded the bases with two outs. Unfortunately, Myka Sutherlin of the Titans ended the game with a strikeout.

freshman Caroline Pickens suffered the loss for UT and is 1-1 this season.

GAME TWO: #8 TENNESSEE 5, FREEDOM 1

Milloy opened the score with her fourth career home run in Puerto Vallarta and celebrated this season when she smoked an opening home run to right in the first inning. The Woodenville, Washington native has hit three opening home runs this season, including two in the first at bat of the game.

The Lady Vols took their lead in the top of the fourth inning as Giulia Koutsoyanopoulos stole home and slipped under the tag to make it a two-run game.

The Milloy Magic continued in the fifth as she led off the inning with another leadoff punch, this time over the left field fence to give UT a 3-0 lead. It was her fifth career home run hit in Mexico, fifth of the 2023 season, fourth of the tournament and her fourth lead-off home run this year.

Liberty (1-8) got one run back in the sixth when Devyn Howard hit a solo home run to left, cutting UT’s lead to two runs at 3-1. In the next half inning, the Lady Vols hit back with a pair of runs. With two gone and Milloy in second place, Zaida Puni singled to center, plating Milloy and restoring Tennessee’s three-run advantage.

freshman Brylee Mesusan came close to pinching Puni and moved into second on a wild pitch before Koutsoyanopulos singled to center to push her to the plate, extending Lady Vols’ lead to 5-1, the final victory margin.

Bowling Green transfer Payton Gottshall was outstanding in the pitching circle for the Lady Vols, throwing 6.1 innings, allowing only one run on three hits and striking out six. She took the win and is now 2-0 on the year.

ATTACK ZOOM

Tennessee’s offense hummed along to start the year. Through seven games, the Lady Vols score opponents 64-9. In addition, eight Lady Vols that meet the minimum get .300 or better, including four that are .400 or higher.

NEXT ONE

Tennessee is making its second trip to Tampa this season, where it will play in the USF Tournament on the South Florida campus. The tournament runs from Friday through Sunday, February 24-26. UT will compete against Michigan State, USF, Clemson and UIC.