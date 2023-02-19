CRICKET: THE PROBLEMS WITH PAKISTAN CRICKET – Newspaper

The last international domestic cricket season was hyped as a peak season due to the number of top teams that came to play in Pakistan. Unfortunately, it turned out to be the seasonal version of an annus horribilis.

In the beginning, Pakistan missed a precious chance to beat Australia at home. Australia were on tour after a 24-year hiatus, but the Test series was lost 0–1 purely because of Pakistan’s timid approach. The only good part was a 2-1 series win in the One-Day Internationals (ODIS), while also losing the one-off Twenty20.

Pakistan were then whitewashed 0-3 at home by a effervescent England for the first ever time, followed by two futile draws against a New Zealand team to beat and a 1-2 loss in the ODI series, another run that could have and must be. won.

The past season has revealed some major structural problems in Pakistani cricket, some new, some old, some perpetual, some ephemeral, some inflicted and some self-imposed.

Last year’s international tours showed that something is quite rotten in the state of Pakistani cricket. But the real problem is actually systemic problems, which have hindered its progress

MOTHER OF ALL PROBLEMS

Millions of people in Pakistan take a keen interest in cricket, a sport that is one of the main entertainments in the country. The head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is a recognized individual. However, it is an unavoidable and sordid fact that whichever party comes to power, the government appoints its own man, regardless of his credentials. This practice is eternal.

Even in times when the PCB was the Board of Control for Cricket in Pakistan (BCCP), the appointment was not apolitical. We were misled into believing that a BCCP council made up of heads of regional associations chose the head, but even then the patron of the country’s president actually had the final say.

This policy, mainly to get one’s own man at the helm of PCBs, although the previous prime minister, Imran Khan, also dethroned two captains, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azhar Ali, and rearranged the domestic system, has hurt the progress of cricket in Pakistan.

Current PCB chairman Najam Sethi’s predecessor Ehsan Mani did try to end this practice by amending the PCB constitution in August 2019, a fourth change to PCB fundamental principles in 12 years, but the crack remained intact. Any sitting prime minister can launch an investigation against the cricket chief on financial grounds.

This is in clear contravention of Article 2.4 of the International Cricket Councils (ICCs) Statutes. So when former Prime Minister Khan was dethroned in April 2022, the new rulers were expected to soon install their own man at the PCB’s Gaddafi Stadium headquarters.

The first signs were the emergence of a photo of a former prime minister and former PCB head, both with similar initials of NS, in the same boat trying to regain power in the country, the other from the PCB. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif promised to float the boat for Najam Sethi.

It was not that then incumbent PCB chairman Ramiz Raja rocked the boat, but change was imminent. Sethi had experience and his greatest achievement was starting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and gradually bringing international cricket back to Pakistan.

But despite the unconditional support, Sethi seems helpless.

Most countries have a board of directors that elects the best man to head their cricketing operations. England, Australia and New Zealand have that system.

Can we ever have such a system? That remains a quixotic dream in Pakistan. We are not told what evil Ramiz Raja had done to get removed; nor are we likely to be told why Sethi would be ousted if the Pakistan People’s Party or Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf came to power in the next election.

Invariably, PCB patron involvement is the mother of all problems in Pakistani cricket! It hinders consistency in the process.

THE ROAD TO THE SENIOR TEAM

The adjustment path to stabilize a player has been minimal in Pakistan. Players under 19 are lost on their way to the first-class system. If you compare players from Pakistan and India, most of the Indian underage players are making a name for themselves. Most Pakistani players are off the rails.

The second stage is the A team. This is also badly handled in Pakistan.

The main contribution of Indian players moving to the next step came from the legendary Rahul Dravid, who mentored all their youngsters. Pakistan has not found a mentor.

India also benefited from the annual A tri series involving Australia and South Africa. As a result, India won two test series in Australia in 2018 and 2020-21. Pakistanis A team tours are rare and when they happen the teams go to Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Kenya which benefits the hosts more than us.

Pakistan’s last A team tour to Australia was in 2008 while Australia A last visited in 2007. Players like Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Umar Amin and Mohammad Talha progressed to higher levels from those series.

A team trips to countries like Australia and South Africa are paramount. These are two countries where Pakistan has never won a test series. Pakistan is scheduled to tour Australia later this year and the result can be judged in advance. Pakistan have lost all previous 14 Tests in Australia, in addition to 12 of their last 13 ODIs.

THE curse of PLACES

The 22-meter piece of land in the center of the ground plays the most important role in the course of a match.

Each country prepares pitches based on its strength. Australia has bounce and seam fields, but it also has the Sydney field, where spinners get help. South African fields are like those of Australia. England has brightly colored fields.

Seam also reigns in New Zealand, where the high winds also make life hell for the batters. The batters dance to the tune of the spinners in India because it is their strength. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also use the same spin doctrine to upset teams.

Pakistan had produced fields based on its strength in the recent past. A strong South Africa was defeated in 2021 on a sports field in Karachi and Rawalpindi and previously also Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

But come Australia, and we suddenly started to fear our own shadow. To mitigate the attack on Australian pace, which was accepted in the media by then PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, we produced a patha, a flat hitting course in local parlance, at Rawalpindi Stadium. It then went on to score 1,187 runs for just 14 wickets over five days and it ended in the venue receiving one penalty and a below average rating.

The same tasteless approach was followed against England. The fields have become our Kryptonite.

PHILOSOPHY OF APPROACH

With the advent of T20 cricket, the other two formats have also brightened up. Of the top 51 scores in ODIs, only one came up Sri Lanka’s 398-5 against Kenya in 1996 before the fiery short 20-20 version of cricket emerged in 2003. The brevity of the format allowed batters and teams to express their style and philosophy.

England led the way in changing their batting style. As a conservative batting side, England had failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup. However, since the 2015 World Cup, England have scored over 300 totals (batted first) on 35 occasions and only two of their 350 plus totals came before 2015.

They hold the record for the three highest ODI totals, ranging from 444-3 to 481-6 to 498-4. The result: England won the 2019 World Cup (50 overs) and the Twenty20 World Cup in 2022.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has been very slow to adopt such an aggressive style.

Until now, Pakistan has only thrived on the skills of its players. Imagine what could happen if we actually put our systems in order.

The writer is a senior cricket analyst.

He tweets @hashmi_shahid

Published in Dawn, EOS, 19 February 2023