Crystal Ball Prospects for Class of 2024’s Best, Including 5 Star QB Dylan Raiola





23) Charles Lester III | CB| Sarasota (Fla.) River View 247Sport rank: Four Star | 93 rating | No. 31 overall | No. 4CB Top Schools (VIP): Alabama | florida | State of Florida | Georgia | ohio state 247Sports crystal ball: No predictions Measurable: 6-foot-1, 171 pounds Scout report: “A taller cornerback prospect who looked good on Friday nights and on the off-season camp/tournament circuit paired with future Power Five wide receivers. Hasn’t been measured in a few years, but was over six feet tall this spring after the freshman season and could now very well push six feet Spent most of the junior season in off-man coverage for a defense that played a lot of Cover 2. able to lead.All in all a pretty smooth mover who isn’t particularly laborious when asked to change direction and gain depth Uses his height to his advantage once the ball is in the air as he can catch pass catchers of all different sizes on the boundary Needs to get better at dropping blockades and putting himself in walk support if he wants to be more of a complete defender Top speed could be a concern given the limited test profile but has a lot of debris left ignored as he doubles as a wide receiver and wild cat QB against solid Sunshine State competition. Has the size (and scope) that everyone covets on the outside these days. Will need to keep developing the game and eventually adding some functional strength to a sinewy frame, but should be seen as a future starter and an impact player on Saturday. NFL upside down.” – Ivins 24) Ryan Wingo | WR | Saint Louis (Mo.) University of St. Louis 247Sport rank: Four Star | 93 rating | no. 32 overall | No. 4 WR 247Sports crystal ball:Tennessee 100% Measurable: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds Scout report: “Track background with a 10.55 in the 100-meter sprint as a sophomore and a 21.31 200. Comes from a running family, but has the speed and ability to catch passes or see a hybrid role in college. And has a leaner , high build where he can play receiver but also still move to the backfield and the ball can be handed some He not only has speed on the court but can also wobble a bit, although he passes defenders more than he misses them in a phone booth. That twitch can also be seen as a route runner. Catches the ball far away from his frame and follows it well over the shoulder. Currently a good route runner, but can still add more skills and diversify his route tree as he gets older. Dangerous return man who can continue to be a kick returner in college. Not the kind of player to be pigeonholed – he’s an offensive threat and scoreboard wiper player to the next level no matter how he touches the ball Likely to be a future high draft choice with his combination of size, verified speed and versatility.” — Trius NFL Draft projection: First round Comparison of players: Donovan Volks-Jones, Cleveland Browns WR 25) Jalyn Crawford | CB| Lilburn (Ga.) Park view 247Sport rank: Four Star | 93 rating | no. 34 overall | No. 5CB 247Sports crystal ball: LSU 100% Measurable: 6 feet, 170 pounds

247sports.com

