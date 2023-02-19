Draws, points, prize money and everything you need to know





The first WTA 1000 of the season kicks off next week at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Dubai kicks off a busy hard court season that will continue in March with back-to-back WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami. In the numbers: Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami kick off the WTA 1000 season Here’s what you need to know about Dubai 2023 edition: When does the tournament start? The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is the first WTA 1000 event of the 2023 season. The tournament features a singles draw for 56 players and a doubles draw for 28 teams. It is played on hard courts at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. The Dunlop Australian Open ball will be used. The main tournament starts on Sunday, February 19. When are the finals? The singles and doubles finals will be played on Saturday 25 February. The doubles final starts at 5:00 PM, followed by the singles final at 7:00 PM. Who are the best seeds? The main draw consists of 18 of the Hologic WTA Tour’s Top 20, led by No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The Top 8 seeds receive byes in the second round. Top 8 Seeds: 1. Every Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3.Jessica Pegula

4.Caroline Garcia

5. Coco Gauff

6. Maria Sakkari

7. Daria Kasatkina

8. Belinda Bencic Champion’s Reel: How Jelena Ostapenko won Dubai 2022

Dubai 2022 Who are the defending champions? Jelena Ostapenko won Doha last year when it was organized as a WTA 500. The Latvian captured her fifth career title by beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-4. Kudermetova recovered to win the doubles title with Elise Mertens by beating Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok 6-1, 6-3. The last time Dubai hosted a WTA 1000, Garbie Muguruza clinched the title by beating Barbora Krejcikova 7-6, 6-3. Alexa Guarachi and Darija Jurak won the doubles title by beating Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan 6-0, 6-3. What does the draw look like? Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are the top seed in the WTA 1000 main draw. Notable 1Rs: Rybakina-Andreescu

Badosa-Samsonova

Pliskova-Vondrousova

Pavlyuchenkova-Azarenka

Fruhvirtova-Collins#DFTennis pic.twitter.com/tXKxOrkfqT WTA insider (@WTA_insider) February 18, 2023 What is the prize money and ranking points on offer? The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has a prize pool of $2,788,468. Round 1: 1 point/$12,848

Round 2: 60 points/$17,930

Round of 16: 105 points/$31,650

Quarterfinals: 190 points/$63,350

Semifinals: 350 points / $138,000

Finalist: 585 points/$267,690

Champion: 900 points/$454,500 Main storylines Sabalenka, Rybakina back in action: The protagonists of the best Australian Open final of recent years have taken a well-deserved break after Melbourne and return to competition in Dubai. Australian Open champion Sabalenka is the No. 2 seed in Dubai, making a bid to make the quarterfinals for the first time. 2020 finalist Rybakina is placed at number 9. Swiatek, Pegula, Bencic the hot hands: No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 4 Jessica Pegula looked good in Doha, where they face each other in the final for the second time this season on Saturday. Along with Sabalenka, No. 9 Belinda Bencic is the tour’s early title leader, having captured her second in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago. The Swiss enters Dubai on a six-match win streak after pulling out after the Round of 16 in Doha due to fatigue. Haddad Maia and Samsonova Chasing Top 10 Debuts: With 900 points up for grabs in Dubai, No. 12 Beatriz Haddad Maia and No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova, who will rise after Doha, have a strong chance of landing their respective Top 10 debuts. It may not happen in Doha, but deep runs will put them in a strong position to break the barrier at the Sunshine Double in March.

