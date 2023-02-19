Sports
Hockey coaches are asking RIIL to step in to properly penalize these guys.
The Rhode Island High School Hockey Coaches Association issued a statement Thursday asking the Rhode Island Interscholastic League to intervene and impose a more severe punishment on the Portsmouth High School hockey players who filmed and posted video of themselves coming last drunk in the locker room weekend.
In a letter posted on their Twitter and Instagram pages, the Association writes that the Portsmouth players are without question guilty on all accounts and that their punishment does not reflect their actions and later asks the RIIL to intervene come to punish these guys properly.
At this time, RIIL has yet to issue a public response to this matter that has been published statewide, the letter reads. The lack of response from the league sends a clear message to our athletes regarding the conduct and minimal consequences they will face if, in fact, they blatantly break the rules and laws.
Take away the rest of their season and teach all our student-athletes that this behavior will not be tolerated and uphold the morals and values we talk about all the time.
The letter states that it was sent on behalf of the RI High School Hockey Coaches Association and was also signed as a group.
Portsmouth Schools Superintendent Thomas Kenworthy, who can be reached by email for comment, wrote: I understand that not everyone is aware of the details of what our response was, but we believe we have taken immediate and appropriate action. I believe my statement of February 9 sums it up. We are focused on moving forward.
The RIIL declined to comment because it was a school issue and the league cooperated with the school during the trial.
The video shows three Portsmouth players in the dressing room of the Benny Magiera Ice Arena in West Warwick taking shots of alcohol from plastic sips after the Patriots’ victory over West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich. The video was posted to Snapchat and later obtained by The Providence Journal. The player who posted the video captioned it with an expletive directed at the West Warwick team and made a sexually suggestive remark to an unnamed woman he tagged in a secondary caption.
The incident happened nearly a year to the day West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich players Matthew Dennison and Kevin MacDonald were hit by an alleged drunk driver while driving to watch friends play in a high school hockey game. Dennison, the passenger in the car, later died of injuries sustained in the crash.
Portsmouth became aware of the video the morning after the game and postponed and later forfeited the game against Ponaganset the following evening, while it investigated the situation. On 9 February, Kenworthy emailed Portsmouth’s parents to inform the community of the action that would be taken against the players and team.
The hockey team forfeited two games and additional consequences have been imposed on the team and individual players commensurate with their involvement in the incident. The team would also receive help with substance abuse. The school would evaluate supervision procedures in the future and have coaches discuss drug and alcohol policies with student-athletes at the school.
I, along with several other Portsmouth school officials, have reached out to our colleagues in the West Warwick and Exeter-West Greenwich school districts to express our outrage at what has happened and to apologize for this inexcusable behaviour, Kenworthy wrote . We are especially saddened that this took place at the West Warwick Arena, in a community still mourning the tragic loss of Matthew Dennison to a drunk driver.
I hope this is an isolated incident that does not tarnish the excellent reputation of our Portsmouth athletics program and the countless student-athletes and adults who work incredibly hard to maintain excellence in their respective sports and in our community.
