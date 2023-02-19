Ty Thompson does what few college players do





Whenever the topic of quarterback Ty Thompson comes up in Oregon Duck fan circles, there is often some passion that prevails. You won’t be able to find many Oregon fans who don’t have an opinion on the soon-to-be redshirt sophomore. It’s also understandable. What Ty Thompson did during his time with Eugene is rarely seen in the world of college football anymore. His actions, ironically, go against what has become customary in the sport. His situation is an interesting topic of conversation. Buy Ducks tickets None of that is because he’s doing things on the soccer field that we’ve never seen before, but rather because we don’t see him on the soccer field, and he’s choosing patience over playtime right now. Thompson is a former 4-star QB who came to Eugene as the highest-rated passer ever to sign with the Ducks. He was heralded as the next big thing in Oregon, following in the same footsteps as Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert. Instead, he has been relegated to a backup role for his first two seasons, behind Anthony Brown and Bo Nix, and only makes sparse appearances, often in late-game situations where the game has already been decided. In today’s college football era, no one would blame Thompson for entering the transfer portal and trying to find a team where he could become the starting QB. As a highly valued prospect, it’s understandable that he’d rather spend his college days playing, rather than sitting on the sidelines with a headset on. However, that’s not what we saw. Thompson has stayed the course so far, bidding its time as it grows and improves in the shade. I asked former Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington what he thought of Thompson’s decision to stay in a recent episode of the Sco-ing Long podcast. This is what he had to say: Ty Thompson hanging out in Eugene waiting for his chance with the Ducks is a rare thing to see in college football these days. @joey3harrington is very happy with what that says about his character and his future in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/gjqTYHRaEC — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) February 17, 2023 The fact that Thompson is willing to stay in Eugene and try to improve to the point where he can take over as a starter is clearly remarkable and noble. We don’t see that decision being made by many players anymore, and it’s refreshing to see. It’s also a great development for the Ducks, who now have a back-up QB behind Nix, so they can be sure they know the system well and can keep the ship afloat in case something goes wrong with the starter. to happen. It’s not something you see very often in college football anymore, so when you see it, you have to notice and appreciate it. Thompson bides his time. In a year, the keys to the car will probably be his, and the wait will be worth it.

