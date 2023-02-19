No. 7 Men’s Hockey Drops Series Opener to No. 2Minnesota





Next game: Minnesota 18-02-2023 | 6:30 pm February 18 (Sat) / 6:30 p.m Minnesota History UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The seventh-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions dropped the opening game of a two-game series to No. 2 Minnesota, 7-2, in Friday night’s Big Ten Conference action at Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions drop to 19-11-1 overall and 9-11-1-0-2-0 in Big Ten play with the loss, while the Gophers improve to 22-8-1 on the year and 16-4-1 – 1-1-0 in conference action with the win. HOW IT HAPPENED Minnesota opened the score during the rush with a tic-tac-toe goal when Connor Kurth hit one the puck into a gaping net for the 1-0 lead at 6:47 of the first period.

The Gophers doubled their lead late in the first period when Jimmy Snuggerud snuck one through traffic for the 2-0 lead at 6:32 p.m.

Minnesota wasted little time and extended its lead in midframe when Matthew Knies finished a pass from Logan Cooley into a gaping net for the 3-0 margin, just 39 taps into the period.

The visitors pushed the lead to 4-0 when Ryan Johnson took the corner through traffic at 2:56 of the second period.

Minnesota extended the lead to 6-0 with a pair of power play goals from Snuggerud and Jackson Lacombe at 6:47 and 9:44 respectively.

Penn State came out of the hustle on the board as a junior Tyler Paquette (Collegeville, Pennsylvania) found classmate Christian Sarlo (Lynbrook, NY) up front and he snuck the puck between the pads of Gopher net-less Justen Close for the 6-1 deficit at 14:27 of the second period.

Cooley again extended Gopher's lead as he got behind the defense and covered the puck for the 7–1 advantage at 4:15 p.m.

Senior Ashton Calder (Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.) scored a goal in the late third period to declare the 7-2 final. GOAL Junior Liam Souliere (Brampton, Ontario) drops to 16-10-1 on eight saves in 22:56 play before being relieved by freshmen Noah Neighbor (Germantown, Wis.) who stopped 13 shots in the final 37:04. Close improves to 19-8-1 on the year after stopping 35 of 36 shots he faced in the opening 50:06 before being waived for Owen Bartoszkiewicz. COMMENTS Penn State held on to lead 41-28 in shots on target, but went 0-for-3 on the man advantage while Minnesota went 2-for-3 on the power play.

The Gophers’ second five-goal period marked the first time the Nittany Lions allowed five goals in a span since Michigan scored five in the third period of a 7–1 loss on March 11, 2016.

With a few secondary assists, junior Jimmy Dowd Jr. (Point Pleasant Beach, NJ) recorded his fourth multi-point effort this season and the 12th of his career. He also surpassed Vince Pedrie as solo seventh on the Penn State all-time assists list for defensemen with 38 for his career.

Minnesota's opening goal marked only the 10th time in 31 games this season that Penn State failed to score first. The Nittany Lions fall to 4-6-0 in such games. NEXT ONE Both teams will return to the Pegula Ice Arena tomorrow night to close out the season series with another puckdrop at 6:30 PM. The game will be broadcast across the country on the B1G network. For more information on the 2022-23 season, presented by the Penn State Bookstore: Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men's hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

