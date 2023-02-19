Swimming and diving rounds out B1G championships with three more podium finishes





ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Rutgers women’s swimming and diving added three more podiums on the final day of the Big Ten Championships in C Madison Murtagh in the 1650 free, Sofia Chichaikina in the 200 freestyle and 400 free relay team each placed eighth. There was also action in the final on day four Valeria Egorova who won the B final in the 200 back, Rachel Kimmel also in the C-final Savana Trueb And Sephora Ford reaching the consolation final on the platform.

Chichaikina took to the podium twice on Saturday after making 10 career trips to the top eight during her career and her fourth trip of 2023 had also gone earlier in the championships with the 200 individual medley relay and 800 free relay. The Scarlet Knights finished in ninth place ahead of Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. Sofia Chichaikina landed eighth in the 200 fly clocking 1:57.75, marking Scarlet Knight’s first appearance in the A-final since 2018.

Valeria Egorova won the 200 B Final back with the third fastest time in the Rutgers record book in 1:54.14.

Rachel Kimmel also competed during the evening session in the C finals of the 200 chest. She finished third in the heat and 19th overall with a time of 2:15.08.

Rutgers placed two divers on platform in the consolation final. Savana Trueb came fourth with a score of 258.85. Sephora Ford achieved a PR of 254.70 in prelims and finished fifth in the consolation round with a score of 254.60.

Sofia Chichaikina joined Alice Scarabelli, Martina Piesko and Sofia (Lobova) Maksimova on the 400 free squad placing eighth in a season-best time of 3:18.96. The team reached the podium for the second consecutive year. It was the second time a Rutgers distance swimmer had landed on the podium of the 1650 free. Madison Murtagh captured the second-fastest time in Rutgers history with a time of 16:15.36, beating her previous PR by 5.54 seconds.

1650 free 8. Madison Murtagh – 16:15.36 200 Fly – A final 8. Sofia Chichaikina -1:57.75 200 Back – B Final 9. Valeria Egorova – 1:54.14 200 Chest – C Final 19. Rachel Kimmel – 2:15:08 400 free relay 8. Sofia Chichaikina, Alice Scarabelli, Martina Piesko, Sofia (Lobova) Maksimova – 3:18.96 Platform consolation final 12. Savana Trueb – 258.85

13. Sephora Ford – 254.70 Rutgers Women’s Swimming & Diving has one last chance to collect times to send Scarlet Knights to the NCAA Championships at the ECAC Last Chance Meet February 24-16 in East Meadow, NY

NCAA Zone A game will take place March 6-8 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships will be held March 15-18 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Follow Rutgers women’s swimming & diving onFacebook,TwitterAndInstagram. -RU-

