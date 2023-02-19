Is there football on Saturday or Sunday? TV schedule, start times and more

The Super Bowl is over, which means we have to wait six months until we can watch football again, right? Wrong! The return of the XFL means we only had to wait a few days after the end of the NFL season to celebrate the return of more football! Are there any XFL games today? What does week 1 of the XFL season look like and how can you watch all the action?

Yes, we have football games this weekend. With XFL games on both Saturday and Sunday, it almost feels like a typical football week. With all eyes on the new league and what this third iteration will be like, the excitement for the XFL will never be higher.

What do Dwayne The Rock Johnson and his ownership group have in store for football fans? Here’s what Week 1’s XFL TV schedule looks like this weekend.

Vegas Vipers at Arlington Renegades | Saturday

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

The Vegas Vipers and Arlington Renegades kick off the XFL season with a Saturday afternoon battle. It’s hard to make predictions when it comes to these first games because we have no idea what these teams will look like with all-new rosters.

However, the Renegades have one major advantage over the rest of the league. Their head coach, Bob Stoops, is the only one returning from the 2020 iteration of the XFL. Sportsbooks have given the Renegades the upper hand here, listing them as less-than-field goals favorites.

Depending on the sportsbook you use, the futures market on these XFL teams is all over the place. Still, the Renegades are usually in the upper echelon when it comes to who punters believe can win it all. Their quarterback, Kyle Sloter, played in the USFL in 2022 and has some experience in the NFL during the preseason.

Orlando Guardians at Houston Roughnecks | Saturday

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN/FX

ESPN/FX Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

The Houston Roughnecks were clearly the best team in the XFL in 2020, going 5-0 before the league shut down. But that was a whole different schedule. At quarterback, they had the short-season MVP, PJ Walker.

Without Walker, I doubt they’ll be as good. However, they do have Wade Phillips as their head coach, which is huge for a league full of very inexperienced leaders. Phillips has more coaching experience than all the other seven head coaches combined.

Look for this Roughnecks defense to call into this one. With the Guardians likely turning to Paxton Lynch as their starter, Phillips’ defense should celebrate early and often.

St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas | Sunday

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN/FX

ESPN/FX Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

The St. Louis Battlehawks and San Antonio Brahmas will be featured in XFL’s version of Sunday Football. The Battlehawks are currently considered the contenders to win the XFL’s inaugural season. The hype around the team is easy to understand.

They have an experienced QB who has actually won NFL games in AJ McCarron and a former NFL tight end in Anthony Becht manning the ship. While it will be his first time as head coach, there is a lot of optimism about what Becht will be able to do with this attack.

The Brahmas, on the other hand, besides having one of the cooler names in the league, are not considered sanguine. They go with Jack Coan under center, former Wisconsin and Notre Dame QB. Coan has shown some potential, but will face a tough test this week.

Seattle Sea Dragons at DC Defenders | Sunday

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

The last football game of this weekend and the first week of the XFL is one of the most exciting. The Seattle Sea Dragons take on the DC Defenders. Both rosters are littered with recognizable names. The one who will probably remember the most is Defenders QB Jordan Taamu.

Taamu has experience in both the XFL in 2020 and the USFL in 2022. In fact, he led the USFL with 2,015 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Sea Dragons also have a very recognizable name at the QB position in Ben DiNucci. After a stint with the Dallas Cowboys, DiNucci now has a chance to show what he can do with an offensive mastermind like his coordinator in June Jones.