Illinois Swim and Dive Score Highest Point Total at B1G Championships since 2016





Complete results

ANN ARBOR, Mich. The Fighting Illini swim and dive team finished the final day of the Big Ten Championships on Saturday, February 18. The team scored 215 points, their highest total since the 2015-16 season (234), when the Big Tens were last at Canham Natatorium. Sarah Jass senior Kaleigh Haworth junior Bognar’s way sophomore Sydney Stoll and freshmen Liv Dorshorst combined for 53 points in the final, also the highest total since the 2015–16 season (56). Jass is now the highest scoring swimmer, 18 points, since Samantha Stratford who scored 22 points in the 2016-17 season. Today she placed first in the 200 breaststroke C final with a time of 2:14.40 which earned her half of her points. She scored three points in the 200 IM on day two (sixth, 2:00.97) and six points in the 400 IM on day three (third, 4:17.42). Haworth scored the second most points for the Illini with 11. Five of her points came from her fourth-place finish in today’s 200 Breaststroke C final (2:15.77). She scored the other six runs in the day three 100 breaststroke (third, 1:02.61). Bognar takes the bronze medal for individual scorers from Illinois, a total of 10. She scored half of today’s 200 butterfly C-finals (fourth, 2:01.92). In the 1650 freestyle, she placed 23rd (17:02.12) and added two points. Her remaining three points came from her third-place finish in the 400 I C final (4:19.48). sophomore Sydney Stoll and freshmen Liv Dorshorst rounded out the scoring for the Illini outside the relays with seven each. Stoll’s came from second place on the second day in the 200 IM C final (1:59.73). Dorshorst scored hers today in the freestyle of 1650, she was 18th (16:47.37). Junior Laurel Bludgen swam a new personal best 100 freestyle (50.80) leading up to the 400 freestyle relay. Senior Hannah Agerter clocked a new personal best in the 200 backstroke (2:00.77). Junior Lauren Beard ended Illinois’ personal bests at the Big Ten Championships with a 17:15.81. TEAM SCORES: 1. State of Ohio 1425

2. Indiana 1291

3.Michigan 1108

4. Wisconsin 954

5.Minnesota 768.5

6. Northwest 710

7. Pay 492.5

8. Penn State 475

9.Rutgers 467.5

10. Nebraska 437

11.Illinois 215 12. Iowa 198 ILLINOIS INDIVIDUAL SCORERS (points) 1. Sarah Jass (18)

2. Kaleigh Haworth (11)

3. Bognar’s way (10)

4. Sydney Stoll (7)

Liv Dorshorst (7) ILLINOIS RESULTS 200 breaststroke final C 1st Sarah Jass 2:14.40 9 points

4th Kaleigh Haworth 2:15.77 5 points 200 Butterfly C Final 4th Bognar’s way 2:01.92 5 points Freestyle final 1650 18th Liv Dorshorst 16:47.37 7 points

23rd Bognar’s way 17:02.12 2 points

EXH Lauren Beard 17:15.81 (OJ) 400 freestyle relay 11th Laurel Bludgen , Athens Salafatinos , Sydney Stoll , Isabella Guerra 3:22.80 200 Backstroke Prelims 28th Sydney Stoll 1:59.58

29th Hannah Agerter 2:00.77 (OJ)

33rd Athens Salafatinos 2:02.30 100 Freestyle Prelims 42nd Laurel Bludgen 50.96

46th Logan Kuhn 51.57

49th Isabella Guerra 51.72

53rd Lily Olson 52.41 200 breaststroke prelims 17th Sarah Jass 2:14.59 (C Final)

20th Kaleigh Haworth 2:15.89 (C Final)

25th Mariclaire Lynch 2:17.36

29th Jane Umhofer 2:20.03

31st Divya Kale 2:22.61 200 butterfly preliminaries 23rd Bognar’s way 2:01.47 (C Final)

31st Alexis Wendel 2:02.82

EXH Lizzie Gill 2:09.79 Prelims for platform diving 32nd Abbey hands 178.85

33rd TaylorMichael 173.60

36th Erin Young 165.75 Time trials 50 freestyle: Isabella Guerra 23.26

50 freestyle: Dove Canos-Cervera 24.37

100 Butterfly: Athens Salafatinos 55.07 NEXT ONE The Illinois swim and dive team returns to action March 9-11 for NCAA Diving Zones in Bloomington, Ind. and the CSCAA National Championships in Elkhart, Ind.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fightingillini.com/news/2023/2/18/swimming-diving-illinois-swim-score-highest-point-total-at-b1g-championships-since-2016.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos