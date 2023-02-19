Fantasy Hockey Trade Reaction – Ryan O’Reilly vs. the Maple Leafs





There is no doubt that the Toronto Maple Leafs are a much stronger team on Saturday than they were just hours earlier. By acquiring Ryan O’Reilly from the Blues – in a deal that also includes NHL forward Noel Acciari – the Leafs inherit a natural leader, a passionate competitor, an experienced Cup winner, an accomplished face-off performer, an effective penalty shooter and one of the best two-way centers in the game. All good things. Nevertheless, how excited (or not) must the 32-year-old’s fantasy managers feel? It largely depends on how O’Reilly fits into Toronto’s lineup. As ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski outlines in his latest Trade Grade, the former Blues captain is experiencing an unusually lackluster campaign so far. Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together or start a whole new tradition.

Join for free or start a competition >> “… Offensively, O’Reilly’s 19 points in 40 games are unusually low, giving him an average of 1.5 points per 60 minutes for a player who has not gone below 2.0 points per 60 since 2010–11. O’Reilly’s assists per 60 minutes (0.6) dropped dramatically from last season (1.5) It’s not that O’Reilly isn’t trying to create, it’s that he didn’t have a player like David Perron to take those chances after he left for Detroit as a free agent. Again, moving from the 18th best offensive team in the NHL to the eighth best should help.…” It will. But to what extent will depend on whether Conn Smythe’s (2019) winner finishes in the middle of the Leafs’ third line or falls into the top six on the wing alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner. As a fantasy asset, it has more value in the first position than in the last. But those who run the Leafs, from above and at ice level, don’t care about your fantasy team or mine. Honestly, strengthening the team in the middle by putting O’Reilly in the middle on the third line could be the more holistic improvement for a team that desperately needs to win a playoff round. We will see. That said, I’m still picking up the versatile forward – who remains available in 53% of ESPN.com leagues – in deeper fantasy competition. Just two years ago he was almost a point/game player and he’s going to score, whether it’s from the third line, flanked by the likes of Calle Jarnkrok and Pierre Engvall, or on the power play, or – ideally with a fantasy image – in curves. the wing aside Tavares. O’Reilly is also going to win faceoffs, play tough minutes and score the occasional point. Healthy, he’s worth a roll of the fantasy die with one of the league’s more prolific teams. Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines All times Eastern.

