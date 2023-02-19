



Ithaca, NY Three records were broken for the Clarkson University Swimming & Diving team on Saturday as the Golden Knights and the rest of the conference closed the Liberty League Championships hosted by Ithaca College. The men’s Golden Knights finished sixth out of 10 teams with 725 points, just seven points off fifth, while the women finished eighth out of 10 squads with 466 points. Results Saturday – 2023 Liberty League Swimming and Diving Championships Two Clarkson men took part in the ‘A’ final on Saturday. Connor Tasselmyer broke the program’s five-year-old record in the 100-meter freestyle during the preliminaries with a time of 45.91 seconds, more than a full second faster than the previous mark. He didn’t quite repeat that time in Saturday night’s ‘A’ final, but his time of 46.45 would also have set a new record and enabled him to finish seventh. sophomore Michael Schroeder had the second fastest time in the preliminaries in the 200 backstroke, but had to settle for fourth place in the evening’s ‘A’ final with a time of 1:53.90. Numerous other swimmers also took points in the individual parts for the Knights on Saturday. Guillermo Barrios placed 16th in 17:35.11 in the freestyle at the stroke of 1650, and he was followed by teammates Tristan Miranda (17th, 17:37.15), Bradley Bell (18th, 18:07.11), Charlie Jordan (19th, 18:31.65), Luke St Amour (20th, 18:54.85), and Aaron Reck (21st, 19:38.33). Along with Tasselmyer in the 100m freestyle, three other swimmers competed in the ‘C’ final. Tim Jordan became 19th in 48.56, Andrew Sypko became 20th with a time of 48.95 and Colin Slupe became 24th in 50.28. Two more swimmers were in the ‘B’ final in the 200 backstroke, the heat before Schroeder’s strong showing, with Cooper Mattice becomes 13th in 2:00.71 and Aidan Howard 16th in 2:04.01. On the 200 breaststroke Colin follows was 14th in 2:12.24 and Beall was 19th with a time of 2:19.73. On the women’s side, Gabriel McSwieney placed 14th in the 1650 freestyle in 18:36.41, about four seconds off the school mark in the longest race of the year. Madelyn Nowicki became 18th in 18:50.42, Shannon Glor Posted 21st at 19:15.38, Beautiful hermit became 23rd in 19:44.23, and Rachel Mitlicki took the last point in 24th place in 19:59.50. The 100-meter freestyle featured three Clarkson swimmers in the final Aurelia Leonard became 16th in 54.42, Emily Green became 21st in 55.84, and Ava Lamontagne became 22nd in 56.06. Both the 200 backstroke and 200 breaststroke saw one Clarkson swimmer in the final. Bella Triolet placed 16th in 2:15.51 in the 200 back and Girard placed 19th in the 200 breaststroke in 2:37.08. The day ended well for both the women’s and men’s as each group in the ‘A’ 400 freestyle relay broke program records. Bella Triolet , Ava Lamontagne , Gabriel McSwieney And Aurelia Leonard surpassed a 14-year-old’s mark by several seconds and placed sixth. Clarkson’s foursome of Landon Colby , Tim Jordan , Andrew Sypko And Connor Tasselmyer beat a five-year-old in the relay by 0.65 seconds and placed fourth in the final with a time of 3:10.43.

