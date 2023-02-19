Sports
NC State, Virginia Capture 2023 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships
GREENSBORO, NC (theacc.com) The Virginia women and NC State men captured the team titles of the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming and Diving Championship Saturday night at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) in Greensboro, North Carolina. This marks the fourth straight and 14th title in the past 15 years for the Cavaliers, as the Wolfpack earned their second consecutive crown and eighth in the past nine years.
Kate Douglass of Virginia was named the 2023 ACC Women’s Most Valuable Swimmer and Aranza Vazquez of North Carolina earned the 2023 ACC Women’s Most Valuable Diver award. Youssef Ramadan of Virginia Tech received the 2023 ACC Men’s Most Valuable Swimmer award and Max Flory of Miami received the 2023 ACC Men’s Most Valuable Diver award.
Saturday’s events began with the mile and Deniz Ertan set two school records for Georgia Tech during the championship, winning the women’s 1650-meter freestyle in 15:55.77. Maddie Donohoe of Virginia finished second in 15:59.54 and Liberty Williams of Louisville was third in 16:03.60.
The NC State men added another podium finish with Will Gallant’s victory in the men’s 1650-meter freestyle, finishing with an NCAA A time of 14:34.82. Georgia Techs Mert Kilavuz was second in 14:41.50 followed by Wolfpacks Ross Dant who was third in 14:45.57.
Kennedy Noble and Emma Muzzy went 1-2 in the women’s 200-meter backstroke for NC State, finishing in 2:50.24 and 2:50.96, respectively. Virginias Reilly Tiltmann was third with her time of 2:51.05.
Virginia Techs Nico Garcia took first place in the men’s 200-meter backstroke in 1:39.49. NC State’s Kacper Stokowski was second in 1:39.94 and Jack Aikins of Virginia was third in 1:40.11.
Virginia’s Kate Douglass set another conference record in the women’s 100-meter freestyle with her time of 45.86. She broke teammate Gretchen Walsh’s previous record of 46.05, set at the 2022 ACC Championships. Walsh placed second behind Douglass on Saturday, swimming a 46.32, followed by NC States Katharine Berkoff in third in 47.02. With Louisville’s Gabi Albiero’s time of 47.06, the top earned NCAA A-cuts four times.
Virginia Tech took its second individual gold medal of the night with Youssef Ramadan taking first in the men’s 100-meter freestyle in 41.33. Virginia’s Matt Brownstead was second (41.72) and Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano was third (41.85).
UVA’s Alex Walsh added another podium finish to her resume, this time taking gold in the women’s 200m breaststroke, hitting the wall in 2:03.68. Duke’s Kaelyn Gridley took silver in 2:08.37 and NC State’s Andrea Podmanikova took the bronze in 2:08.34.
Louisville’s Denis Petrashov set the conference record of 1:50.51 in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke, while Virginia Techs Carles Coll Marti was second in 1:50.90 and Virginias Noah Nichols was third in 1:51.97.
Miami’s Max Flory took gold in the men’s platform diving event, scoring 395.60. He is the first men’s diver to win all three diving events since Duke’s Nick McCrory went back-to-back in 2013 and 2014. Flory’s win on the platform also marks the seventh year in a row that a Miami diver has finished on the podium.
Mohamed Farouk was second for the Hurricanes, scoring 390.45, and Virginia Techs Noah Zawadski was third with 384.45.
Virginia’s women’s relay team consisting of Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass, Lexi Cuomo and Alex Walsh capped off their showing at the championships by posting another ACC, NCAA, ACC Championship, US Open and American Record and a 3: 06:83 to swim the women’s 400-yard. freestyle relay. The Cavaliers have won the event four years in a row at the ACC Championships.
Louisville was second in 3:08.92, followed by NC State in third (3:10.04). Virginia Tech was fourth in 3:13.62 and all four top times earned NCAA A-cuts.
The NC State relay team, consisting of Bartosz Piszczorowicz, Luke Miller, David Curtiss and Noah Henderson, took first place on the podium in the men’s 400-meter freestyle relay, with a time of 2:47.32. Virginia Tech was second (2:48.06) and Louisville third (2:48.94).
The relay’s top five times earned NCAA A-cuts with Virginia’s 2:49.15 and Notre Dame’s 2:50.14.
The 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships will be held March 15-18 at the University of Tennessee at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, while the 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships will be held March 22-25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at The University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
2023 ACC Women’s Most Valuable Swimmer
Kate Douglass, Virginia
2023 ACC Women’s Most Valuable Diver
Aranza Vazquez, North Carolina
2023 ACC Men’s Most Valuable Swimmer
Youssef Ramadan, Virginia Tech
2023 ACC Man’s Most Valuable Diver
Max Flory, Miami
Women’s final standings
1.Virginia, 1536
2. NC State, 1272
3.Louisville, 1077.5
4. North Carolina, 813
5. Duke, 718.5
6.Virginia Tech, 654
7. State of Florida, 586
8. Notre Dame, 539
9. Georgia Technology, 388
10.Miami, 382
11. Pitt, 315
12.Boston College, 179
Men’s final standings
1. NC state, 1615
2.Virginia Tech, 1008
3.Louisville, 981.5
4.Virginia, 946
5. Notre Dame, 799.5
6. State of Florida, 661
7. Pitt, 660.5
8. North Carolina, 514
9.Georgia Tech, 484.5
10. Duke, 321
11.Miami, 210
12.Boston College, 158
