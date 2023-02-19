Jahns breaks school record, takes third in 200 back at MVC Championships





IOWA CITY, Iowa University of Evansville senior Sarah Jahns (Lilburn, Ga./Parkview) became the first female Purple Ace to break the two-minute mark in Saturday’s 200-Yard backstroke while placing third overall and a strong final day led the pool for UE at the MVC Championships in Iowa City, Iowa. After advancing to the main final with a provisional time of 2:02.72, Jahns came back into the final and dropped more than three seconds off her time to take third overall with a time of 1:59.06. It surpassed her own previous school record in the event by over a second, and it enabled her to become the first female Purple Ace to break the two-minute mark. “I’m so proud of Sarah, and really all the swimmers, for how they competed today,” said UE head coach Stuart Wilson. “They all gave their all today and finished on a high note. For Sarah, I know beating two minutes in the 200 Back has been a goal of hers this year, and to see her do it, and earn the first team too all-MVC honors were outstanding.” Jahns was one of six Purple Aces to advance to the Saturday Night Finals. Fellow senior Maya Cunningham (Yakima, Wash./Eisenhower) finished second in the consolation final of the 200-Yard Butterfly with a final time of 2:04.31, surpassing only her own school record in the all-time event on UE. Sophomore Mari Müller (Zurich, Switzerland) moved into third place on the UE’s career chart for the 200m breaststroke, with a time of 2:18.70 to take 13th place overall. Seniors Sage Moore (Lexington, Ohio/Lexington) and Allison McDonald (Cape Girardeau, Mo./Central) finished back-to-back in the “C Final” of the 200 breaststroke with times of 2:23.99 and 2:24.62 respectively. Junior Iryna Tsesiul (Minsk, Belarus) also set a time of 2:07.83 in the “C Final” of the 200m backstroke. Evansville closed out the MVC Championships by finishing ninth in the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay event with a time of 3:31.91. Senior Sonsoles Aguayo (Jerez, Spain) started the relay with one of her best times in the 100m freestyle as an ace, with a split of 52.93 as the leading leg. She teamed up with Jahns, Cunningham and sophomore Sveva Brugnoli (Rome, Italy) for the relay event. Overall, Evansville placed eighth as a team with 390 total points. Members of the UE women’s team will next compete in the CSCAA National Invitational Championship on March 8-11 in Elkhart, Indiana. The UE men’s swim and dive team will next compete March 1-4 at the Mid-American Conference Championships in Oxford, Ohio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopurpleaces.com/news/2023/2/18/womens-swimming-diving-jahns-breaks-school-record-places-third-in-200-back-at-mvc-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos