Player ratings, Australians embarrassed as India retains Border-Gavaskar Trophy in six days

India kept the Border-Gavaskar Trophy… and it only took them six days.

Australia were again outclassed by India in the second Test, with the hosts claiming a comprehensive six-wicket victory at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Aussies showed glimpses of excellence during the Delhi Test, but the game will be remembered mostly for the dramatic second innings collapse on day three.

This loss will hurt Australia, former Test batsman Mark Waugh said in commentary.

They had a shot at winning this test, and it’s going to be a long way back now (in the series). A lot of trust bruised.

DAVID WARNER 2

15

A forgettable test match for the Australian opener.

Warner needed 22 deliveries to get off target in the first innings, coping a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj during the morning session of the first day.

The 36-year-old suffered a delayed concussion and a broken elbow during the ferocious spell, ruling him out of the second half of the Delhi test.

After combining with Usman Khawaja for an opening partnership of 50 runs, Warner was eventually dismissed by Mohammed Shami for 15, his highest score of the series to date.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> David Warner from Australia. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

USMAN KHAWAJA 7

81 and 6

The game’s leading run scorer, Khawaja was the hero for Australia on the first day, with a classy 81 in the first innings before falling victim to Ravindra Jadeja.

The Queenslander unfortunately couldn’t replicate the feat in the second innings, being caught on a leg trench late on day two for 6.

However, it took some great catches from KL Rahul and Shreya Iyer to remove Khawaja, who could call himself a little unlucky.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Usman Khawaja from Australia. Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE 3

18 and 35

The Australian No. 3 started in both innings, but unfortunately was unable to continue.

After Ravichandran caught Ashwin Labuschagne 18 on the pads in the first innings, the Queenslander looked on track for a big score after racing to 16 on day two and not out for stumps.

But Labuschagne was cheated early on Sunday morning by Ravindra Jadeja and came back with a full birth crashing into the center stump.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Marnus Labuschagne from Australia. Photo by Getty Images Source: Getty Images

STEVE SMITH 2

0 and 9

The Australian vice-captain is the only player in the side with a Test century in India.

It’s no secret that Australia relied heavily on Smith to replicate his heroic 2017 performance on this tour, but he’s been far from his best on the subcontinent in the last two weeks.

Ravichandran Ashwin tricked him in the first innings for a duck, and Smith responded in the second innings by attempting a reckless sweep shot, held on the pads by Ashwin for 9.

He has yet to reach fifty in this series.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Steve Smith from Australia. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

TRAVIS HEAD 5

12 and 43

After being suspended for the series opener at Nagpur, Head was recalled for the Delhi test with mixed results.

Despite the speculation about his difficulty dealing with spin, the South Australian fell victim to Indian pacer Mohammed Shami in the first innings and moved towards the slip cordon for 12.

But after replacing top-ranked David Warner in the second innings, Head ransacked a belligerent 43 (46) to safely lead Australia to stumps on day two.

He’s probably done enough to keep his spot in the starting XI for the third Test at Indore, pending Warner’s eligibility.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Travis Head of Australia. Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

PETER HANDCOMB 7

72* and 0

The Victorian was rushed into the Test squad for the India tour as a horse-for-course selection, and he repaid the national voter’s confidence in the first innings at Delhi.

Handscomb scored a patient 72 not out, his first Test fifty since 2017, before running out of partners on the first day.

Arguably Australia’s best batsman in the first innings, the right-hander was unable to save the tourists on day three and fell victim to Ravindra Jadeja for a duck after going to first slip.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Peter Handscomb from Australia. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

MATTHEW RENSHAW 1

2

Oh dear, Renshaw’s return to Test cricket has not gone according to plan at all.

After scoring 0 and 2 in the series opener at Nagpur, the Queenslander was dropped for the Delhi Test to make way for Travis Head.

However, Renshaw was rushed back to the starting eleven after David Warner feared a concussion, allowing him to bat in the second innings, but the southpaw played around a full pitch from Ravichandran Ashwin and squandered a review before returning to the barn for 2. .

His most recent test score in India is 2, 2, 0, 8, 1 and 15.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Matthew Renshaw from Australia. Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

ALEX CAREY 3

0 and 7, one catch, one stump

While unable to contribute with the bat in Delhi, Carey’s glove work was superb in the second Test against India.

Only eight byes were leaked over 84 overs on the low, with the wicket overturned in the first innings, and errors were few and far between. He also secured his first test stump on day three, removing Virat Kohli.

Carey’s batting left much to be desired, however, catching a duck at first slip on the first day and bowling for 7 after playing a loose reverse sweep in the second innings.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Alex Carey from Australia. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

PAT KOMMINS 3

1-41

The Australian captain’s test match got off to a decent start, with a patient 33 being peeled off on the first day to help the tourists put up a respectable total in the first innings.

But again, Cummins’ opening spell with the ball was somewhat disappointing, often straying off the pads and hitting the wrong length. His lone wicket came when Ravichandran Ashwin snapped a legside delivery to the center of the wicket.

The Cummins captaincy also came under scrutiny on day two, with several DRS blunders and some questionable bowling changes as Axar Patel and Ashwin teamed up for the eighth wicket for a century together.

The icing on the cake was Cummin’s horrific batting effort in the second innings, sweeping the stumps and bowing for a golden duck.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Pat Cummins from Australia. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

NATHAN LYON 9

5-67 and 2-49

Perhaps the only Australian who can be satisfied with their performance in Delhi, Lyon was the hero to the tourists on day two, claiming his 22nd five-wicket haul in Tests.

The veteran off-spinner finished 5-67 on Saturday to ensure Australia kept a small lead heading into the second innings.

Lyon, who mainly bowled from the wicket, often wandered down the leg side towards the right-handed batters, but the 35-year-old was still almost at his best after a disappointing performance in the series opener.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Nathan Lyon from Australia. Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

TODD ​​MURPHY 6

2-53 and 1-22

The young Victorian bowled commendably during the Delhi Test, but did not bother the right-handed batters as much as he did in Nagpur.

Murphy dismissed both of India’s left-handers, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, in the first innings, but the rest of the top order was largely unfazed by the off-spinner, who was arguably under-bowled at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

However, the 22-year-old again removed Virat Kohli on day three, stunning the Indian superstar for the first time in his testing career.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Todd Murphy from Australia. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

MATTHEW KUHNEMANN 5

2-72 and 0-38

He didn’t have a dream debut like teammate Todd Murphy, but Kuhnemann can be proud of his performance in Delhi.

India’s best player rarely looked comfortable as the left armer took aim at the stumps, but he finished the first innings as Australia’s most expensive bowler, leaking 3.35 runs per over.

However, Virat Kohli is a decent first test wicket for any bowler, albeit in somewhat controversial circumstances.