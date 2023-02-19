How I reacted to racial abuse while touring India

Reporter Andrew Wu. Credit:The Sydney Morning Herald The nausea escalated. Almost daily for the next two weeks I am subjected to a flood of online abuse. Many are from the same troll, whose naked contempt for the Australian testing team is intertwined with his racist vitriol. Thanks to a random name generator, let’s call him Anish. Here are some edited highlights. Never send a boy on a man’s message…never sent [sic] a Chinese on a cricket assignment! What does a wannabe Oz Chinese know about cricket?

Chinese, tell us what the hell you know about cricket let alone the field? Your sarcasm comes out and proves you have no mind. Are you trying too hard to be an Ozzie? Ricardo wants me to go back to North Korea to help my brother Kim Jong-un with the nuclear missile program. Dissatisfied with my supposedly biased reporting, Leah from the UK says I should go back to China to comment on ping pong, but not before they deliver their chicken feed. Days later I had also upset some of the cricket fans at home my column calling for the term Chinese to be banned from the game. How’s that for balance? As a journalist I am used to strong feedback on my work on social media, but this was unacceptable. Cricket fan feedback on this tour has been strong, but thankfully not racist.

Although a high school student during the Pauline Hanson years, I had championed racial abuse, it was shocking to read such correspondence alone in my hotel room thousands of miles from home. The easy option would have been to carry the arms over the shoulder, but to use another cricket analogy, there are times when you need to play your shots. I hit back on social media by posting screenshots of their emails, even though these people were most likely posting using pseudonyms. Though the satisfaction was fleeting, I hit a sore spot. A reader, seemingly more upset by my response than by the abuse I received, wrote to our client advocate account condemning my appalling behavior for not respecting my trolls’ privacy. Meanwhile, emails kept coming from Anish. It was a gamble, but I had to track him down. It was easily done by searching a few keywords on Google.

My heart raced as I dialed the phone number. I had a rough idea of ​​what I would say to him, but nothing ever prepares you for this moment. Suddenly the dial tone was interrupted by a voice on the other end of the line. A female voice. Hello, is Anish there please? I asked in a professional manner. No, sorry, he’s out, his colleague replied. Could Anish happen to be an Indian cricket fan? The unorthodox way of asking clearly piqued her curiosity.

Loading Yes, why do you ask? No reason. Can you tell him that Andrew Wu of the The Sydney Morning Herald named? Do not know why. His colleague assures me that she will pass on the message. I’m not leaving a number. Sometimes long shots stand up. Throughout the drama, my colleagues on tour, they know who they are, have stood by me. So did my sports editor and other senior management in the newsroom, who supported me to the limit. I thank them all.