Kohli shatters Tendulkar’s world record to rewrite history in 2nd Test vs AUS | Cricket
Synonymous with breaking records and making history in all formats of the game, run machine Virat Kohli achieved another huge performance in the 2nd Test between India and Australia at Arun Jaitely Stadium on Sunday. Leading India’s batting following the dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of the 2nd Test, Kohli teamed up with Prime Minister batsman Cheteshwar Pujara to complete a successful chase of Pat Cummins and Co.’s 115-run target. in the second game of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
Kohli made history during the 2nd session of the 2nd Test in Delhi, completing 25,000 runs in international cricket at his home ground. The former Indian skipper has shattered the world record previously set by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in international cricket. Batting icon Kohli delivered the incredible feat in 549 innings.
READ ALSO: India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli falls for 20 as IND 3 goes down in 115 point chase
Batting legend Tendulkar has achieved the same feat in 577 innings. While former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting completed 25,000 runs in 588 innings, legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis reached the same milestone in 594 innings. Kallis and Ponting are followed by Sri Lanka icons Kumar Sangakkara (608 innings) and Mahela Jayawardene (701 innings).
Kohli only needed to score 52 points in the 2nd test match to secure the world record in Delhi. The former Indian skipper was 141 runs short of completing 4,000 runs in Test cricket at home when the star batsman played his first red-ball match for India in Delhi since 2017 on Friday.
The 34-year-old fell for 20 off 31 balls in the 2nd innings. Kohli was stunned for the first time in his career by Todd Murphy in the 19th over. Earlier, Kohli missed his 29th half century in the 1st innings at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Kohli had played a gritty run of 44 off 84 balls in the first innings of the second test between India and Australia.
The batting icon played a forgetful stroke of 12 off 26 balls in the 1st Test against Australia at Nagpur. India had hammered Australia with an innings and 132 runs in the Border-Gavaksar Trophy series opener at Nagpur. Run machine Kohli has logged four centuries in international cricket as of September 2022. However, the former India captain last scored a Testton in 2019.
With a remarkable average of 48.78, Kohli has amassed over 8,194 runs in Test cricket. The best cricketer has played 106 test matches for India. Kohli has batted 27 centuries and 28 half centuries for India in red-ball cricket, Kohli making his test debut against the West Indies at Sabina Park in 2011.
