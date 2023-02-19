Table tennis: historic confrontation in the Champions League – Sport





Can you underestimate someone who has won 13 of 15 individual matches in the table tennis Bundesliga, the strongest league in Europe? Hardly likely. And yet the setup for the Champions League semi-final between TTC Neu-Ulm and record champions Borussia Düsseldorf meant that everyone and everything was talked about more than him: Anton Kllberg. With the opponent it was fairly clear: Dimitrij Ovtcharov had not started for a German club for too long to overlook the Olympic hero from Tokyo; and with the concentrated world class he has gathered around him in Neu-Ulm – just for them Champions League dedicated Tomokazo Harimoto and the thrillingly talented Truls Moregardh – the TTC was regarded as a firm favorite either way. In addition, there was the current fuss about the TTBL suspensions against Moregardh and Lin Yun-ju, the fourth in the group, who illegally left the Bundesliga after Neu-Ulm’s cup success against Düsseldorf in January and therefore after the substitution deadline (in the meantime Lin’s tenth game ban confirmed). Düsseldorf comes with Qiu and Boll – but Kllberg is the one people are talking about And in the Düsseldorf team? Dang Qiu is European champion from Munich. And Tim Bol is Tim Bol. But it was Kllberg, the 25-year-old Swede, who put the Düsseldorf side on course for the final; who then, in a frenzied return leg on Sunday, missed a huge chance to make it to the final; and who ultimately led his Borussia to victory in extra time, the feat of which really needs to be told in feature length. Düsseldorf came so narrowly in the final against Saarbrcken that the equivalent of a penalty shoot-out was used for the first time in the history of the Champions League: a golden match. Neu-Ulm won the first leg 3-2 on Wednesday, both points for Düsseldorf came from Kllberg: a 3-0 win over Ovtcharov and a 3-2 win over Harimoto, the number four in the world. Boll, on the other hand, lost, as in the Cup, to Moregardh, who was 20 years his junior, despite leading 2–1 in the set and thrilling points. Düsseldorf needed a 3-0 or 3-1 win in the second leg on Sunday to push through immediately, and Kllberg started furiously again: 3-2 against Ovtcharov. This time, Qiu raised against Harimoto. Things looked bad for Neu-Ulm, Boll had five match balls to make the final decision – but Moregardh fended them all off and shortened. And then Harimoto caught Kllberg just before crossing the finish line. Now everything spoke for Neu-Ulm – only that Ovtcharov did not close the sack against Qiu, whom he had beaten in the first leg and in the cup. 3: 2 for Dusseldorf. The golden match had to decide: each player only one set against one of the others. Whoever wins two of these minigames advances. Boll against Ovtcharov, this long-awaited duel, should have decided everything in the end. But this pairing should not happen again. Because Kllberg (13:11 against Harimoto) and Qiu (11:8 against Moregardh) made everything clear for Düsseldorf in advance. After four hours and twelve minutes.

