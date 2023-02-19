Parents demand answers after transgender woman plays cricket against girls from 12 years old: ‘Unacceptable’





Concerned coaches and parents in the UK are sounding the alarm after a middle-aged transgender woman who transitioned from biological husband is allowed to compete against girls as young as 12 in cricket. Multiple letters to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) from parents have raised concerns that the player, whose identity and exact age have not been disclosed, has an unfair advantage over their girls by having male puberty undergo, said De Telegraaf. The player, who was said by one coach to “hit the ball harder than any other I’ve seen in the league”, has reportedly injured people accidentally, including a referee and another player who was unable to play for months after the incident. to play. Cricket is a bat-and-ball game that originated in England in the 16th century and consists of 11 players on a field. TRANS RIGHTS JUMP TITLE IX INTO POLITICAL FRAY Amid State Fighting: Akin To A JUGGERNAUT One parent called the situation “unacceptable, uncomfortable and dangerous”, and another parent of a 12-year-old girl was concerned that playing against the player in question would prompt the girls to “give up cricket because they become so afraid to have to play”. facing bowling and fielding of that strength and power.” “A lot of girls this age are just getting into hard-ball cricket, and one incident is enough to put them off the game,” the parent added. Another parent expressed “genuine concerns” about the appropriateness of a biological male to share changing rooms with teenage girls. THE FUTURE OF WOMEN’S SPORTS IS AT RISK BY TRANSGENDER ATHLETES Six first-class provinces of the game have reportedly met with the ECB to ask it to clarify its transgender policy as soon as possible. Under the current rules, “trans women can enter any competition, competition or all-female competition and must be accepted in the gender in which they are presenting.” “Transgender participation is a complex area,” an ECB spokesperson told The Telegraph. “In recreational cricket, players’ eligibility is based on their own self-identified gender, with no medical requirements. However, in light of UK Sports Councils Equality Group (SCEG) guidelines, we are currently reviewing. We will continue to consult with Sport England and other independent experts and will communicate any changes once this work is complete.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Fiona McAnena, director of sport for Fair Play for Women, praised the ECB for reviewing its policy on transgender players. “If they want to protect and promote women’s cricket, they have to protect the talent path. The only way is to create women’s teams for those born women and no one else,” McAnena told The Telegraph.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/parents-demand-answers-after-transgender-woman-plays-cricket-against-girls-young-12-unacceptable The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos