Women’s Tennis Falls in Eastern Washington





CHENY, Wash. – The Whitman College women’s tennis team played its first back-to-back game this weekend, losing 7-0 to Eastern Washington University at Jim Thorpe Fieldhouse on Saturday. “This was a great game, doubles was a big improvement and Angel and Ari were leading at the top and we fought well in every spot today,” said coach Jan Hein . “It’s a game from which we will learn and gain confidence by starting conference play at home tomorrow.” The Blues were competitive in doubles, but nevertheless fell in all three games as the Eagles earned the double point. The star-studded couple Angel Le And Ariana Castellanos fell 6-4 to Isabella Foshee and Leandra Nizetic in the first doubles match. The No. 2 court saw as tough a match as the Whitman pair Jinyu And Teleya Blunt fell short by the same score. EWU won all six singles matches, but not without some opposition from the Blues. Le went up with a dominant win in set one, but eventually fell after being forced to retire in set three. Castellanos had a strong performance in the second singles by falling to Foshee 7-5, 6-4. The Blues are now serving up Northwest Conference play with a quick turnaround. Whitman will receive Whitworth on Sunday at 1 p.m Read the full article

