40th Alabama State Games scheduled for June 9-11 in Birmingham/Jefferson County | News

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA It is with great excitement that the leadership and staff of the Alabama State Games announce their return to Birmingham and Jefferson County June 9-11 for a weekend of reminiscing, medals and a celebration of four decades in the making. The 2023 Alabama State Games will mark the 40th anniversary of the annual multi-sport track and field event that began in 1983 with four events and more than 600 participants.
“We are excited to once again welcome the Alabama State Games and celebrate the dynamic athletes of all ages and abilities,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “Birmingham is known regionally, nationally and internationally for hosting exceptional sporting events. The presence of the Games will not only have an economic impact, but will also be a credit to special events coming to our city. We look forward to welcoming them to to encourage.” “
The 40th anniversary opening ceremony begins at UAB’s Bartow Arena on June 9 at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. This year’s opening ceremony will be conceptualized and choreographed by the students and staff of Troy University’s John M. Long Hall School of Music. The opening ceremony of the Alabama State Games will be broadcast live to a statewide audience on the Alabama State Games Television Network. Events featuring a variety of sports and a mix of athletes of all ages and abilities will begin on June 10. The events – featuring a mix of new and familiar – are hosted at venues in and around the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County. We look forward to partnering with the City of Birmingham to host the Alabama State Games and welcoming athletes from all over Alabama to Jefferson County, said Jefferson County Commission Chairman Jimmie Stephens.
As part of our 40th anniversary celebrations, the ASF Foundation is awarding a record number of grants – 17 in all – for $20,000. The Alabama State Games, through partnerships and events such as State Farm Athlete Leadership Summit, which rewards academics, the Student Ambassador Program, and URKeys2Drv programs, have awarded $335,610 in scholarships since 1983. Participants of all ages are eligible for the draw. The only requirement is that you must register to participate in the 40th Alabama State Games and then attend the opening ceremony. Each athlete attending the Opening Ceremony will receive a free 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games t-shirt.
There are thousands of young people in households across the state who haven’t had the chance to experience the excitement, the challenges; to learn the values that competitive sports can instill in a person. Our potential — like the athletes who compete — is limited only by our imaginations, said Ron Creel, founder of the ASF Foundation and the Alabama State Games. Despite its tremendous growth and positive impact on amateur sports, the Alabama State Games have only just begun to realize our full potential and impact. It is becoming increasingly clear that the future of the Alabama State Games extends further
then each of us would dare to dream.
ALABAMA STATE GAMES 2023 – EVENTS
The 2023 Alabama State Games will feature a mix of new and familiar sporting events. American Saddlebred (Equestrian), Racquetball, Ultimate Frisbee, ESports, and Chess will debut at the 2023 Alabama State Games. A hodgepodge of more well-known, gold medal mainstays are also on the agenda for 2023:
archery
Basketball*
To dive
Football flag*
Wonder League
Racket ball
Swimming
Tennis
Volley-ball
Baton Twirling Chess
ESports Gymnastics Ninja Challenge* Football
Table Tennis Athletic Wrestling*
Bowling
Disc Golf Equestrian* Judo
Pickleball Shooting Sports Taekwondo Ultimate Frisbee
* Follow special announcements
Announcements will follow in the coming days as events and host locations are finalized.
Registration for the 40th Alabama State Games goes live March 1 at www.alagames.com.