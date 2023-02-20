Gambling for students: growth in light and dark

At this point, most people have seen the Ohio sports betting ads. They are everywhere.

Ads have flooded social media pages and TV commercials, hoping their bright colors and Kevin Hart will attract new gamblers.

Apps like FanDuel And design kings even offer free money to bet, a low stakes entry with the apparent promise of winning big. DraftKings gives $200 free with a $5 deposit. FanDuel offers a bonus wager guarantee with a $10 wager.

For an anonymous senior biology student, the marketing worked.

The only reason I’m doing it is because I got the $200 in free play, the senior said. Once I lose it I don’t play anymore because the house always wins.

The biology student is up $225 on DraftKings, all from the free money, and he’s not alone in this hobby. His house is home to four gamblers, and they’re not the only ones he knows.

We all do it just because we have free money and I feel like it’s a pretty mundane thing to do, the senior said. Most guys I know are involved in some way, shape or form.

A story as old as time

Sports betting existed on campus before it consumed every ad space. An anonymous junior sports communications and media major said all it takes to get involved in underground betting is an entry fee.

Basically you just have to know someone or have a friend who knows someone who has a server or site, the junior said. Obviously it’s not ideal. Sometimes there are situations where you could have a bad book where you can’t put your money in or get your money back quickly.

The 20-year-old junior started sports betting three years ago in high school. But he’s not the longest serving gambler he knows.

I know a man who has been gambling since he was 13, he said, which of course is just ridiculous.

These long-term bets do not come without their disturbing points. According to the Mayo clinicgambling can stimulate the brain’s reward system just as drugs or alcohol can, leading to addiction.

Addiction can sneak up on gamblers without warning. The simple joy of cashing in on a bet can become something they crave. The serotonin release that comes from successfully placing a bet, big or small, is the hook connected to the habit.

That’s the problem with gambling, said the junior. We get addicted to the feeling of that kind of win, and you just bet on table tennis or esports or whatever because you just want to try and win.

This gambler fights addiction by taking breaks that last weeks or months at a time. This self-control allowed him to continue gambling. But he doesn’t recommend sports betting to anyone who wants to pick it up.

Don’t, he said. That’s what I tell people. Only 1% actually win.

The data behind sports betting

The idea of ​​sitting down to watch a game that makes you money is invigorating to some, but casinos and bookies ultimately run the numbers with revenue in mind.

The first return comes from the vigorish or vig. This is the fee that betting companies charge from each bet placed for using their platform. The vig varies from bet to bet due to the odds entered.

With this vig, a gambler needs to win more than 50% of his bets to really break even.

Robert Davis, associate professor in the Department of Statistics and a member of the Institute for Responsible Gaming, Lotteries and Sportunderstands the vig and how gamblers have to overcome it.

Basically, you need to be able to bet with a 55% win rate to make up for the point they’re scooping from the top once you place the bet, Davis said. Of the dollar you bet, 90 cents could be wagered and the other 10 cents would go to the bookmaker.

Betting is not a straight numbers game because bookmakers give themselves room for their winnings.

The spread, or the set amount by which a team is expected to win on a given game, is not guaranteed, it is the most likely outcome. The spread is set to try to split the voters in half. If this plan is successful, the bookmaker gets the money from the losing side, along with the money from the winners.

If they can get 50/50 on each side of the line, the losers will pay the winners and they will shove their share off the top, which is why spreads will shift, Davis said.

By moving the spread, bookmakers can see where the middle of the gambling crowd is. The spread can change at any time before the respective game. This allows people to change their mind or bet when they previously didn’t want to.

That’s why you’ll see Cincinnati favored by seven, but then too much money comes in for the underdog, Davis said. And then I move the points to six.

A different kind of bet

The Poker Club Newgate Arena is the home of self-determination betting in Oxford. The company is classified as a poker club, which differs from a casino by excluding the house from play. This makes the games completely player determined.

An anonymous second-year digital commerce student said the club has a full table every night.

There are easily 10 people in an evening, which is a full table, the sophomore said. They are pretty much all regulars. I would say 75% Miami students and 25% locals.

The digital commerce major sees poker as more than just a game. Newgate allows him to enjoy the pastime around a table while winning something for himself, he said.

I’ve made more money playing poker than anything else in my life, said the sophomore. If you always play a certain way, you will generally be profitable.

The specific style of play he talks about is related game theory optimal (GTO). GTO is a specific strategic style of play that focuses on the expected outcome of games and options related to risk. GTO does not take into account the psychological factor of poker.

This style does not count cards. It’s just when you should and shouldn’t play your cards or bet higher.

The problem most players have is just discipline, the sophomore said. You really control every dollar you can win or lose.

