virat kohli: Virat Kohli completes 25,000 runs in international cricket
Virat achieved this milestone during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in front of a home crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
In the 12th over of India’s second innings in a 115-run chase, Kohli drove the first ball bowled by spinner Nathan Lyon to a boundary in the long-on region, displaying great footwork.
In the first innings he had played a controlled stroke of 44 runs in 84 balls.
Now, in 492 games and 549 innings, he scored 25,012 points with an average of 53.55. Virat has scored 74 centuries and 129 half centuries in international cricket, with a best score of 254*.
Virat has played 106 Tests to date in which he has 8,195 runs at an average of 48.77 with 27 tons and 28 fifties. His best score in the format is 254*.
In ODIs, Virat has beaten 12,809 in 271 matches at an average of 57.69. He has 46 tons and 64 half centuries in the format with a best score of 183. The batsman also scored 4,008 T20I runs at an average of 52.73. He has a century and 37 fifties in the format.
This makes him the fastest hitter to reach the milestone. He surpassed compatriot and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the mark of 25,000 points in 577 innings.
He is currently the sixth highest run scorer in the history of international cricket.
The top five runs in the history of the sport are India’s Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (28,016), Australian batting legend Ricky Ponting (27,483), SL’s Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) and South Africa’s all-around great Jaques Kallis (25,534).
He is also India’s second highest run scorer next to Tendulkar.
Before the match, India set a target of 115 runs to take a 2-0 series lead.
A sparkling showing from spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, including a seven-for from the latter, saw Australia knocked out for 113 in their second innings of the ongoing Second Test at Delhi’s Ferozshah Kotla on Sunday, giving the hosts a target of 115 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series for the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
At lunchtime India’s score was 14/1, with skipper Rohit Sharma (12*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (1*) on the crease.
Australia resumed their innings at 61/1 with Travis Head 39* and Marnus Labuschagne 16* trying to build on the visitors’ lead.
Ashwin struck for the hosts early in the session, dismissing a dangerous Head for 43 from 46 balls to reduce Australia to 65/2.
The duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then took the innings forward, adding another 20 runs before Ashwin Smith returned for just 9. Australia were 85/3 in 19 overs.
After this, Jadeja-Ashwin ripped apart the rest of the Aussie batting attack, keeping the ball low and blasting off the surface.
The Aussies were eventually knocked out for 113 runs in just 31.1 overs. Only Head and Labuschagne got into double digits.
Jadeja got the lion’s share of the Aussie wickets and finished with his best figures in the Test of 7/42 in 12.1 overs. Ashwin scalped 3/59 in 16 overs.
India chased 115 and lost to KL Rahul for just 1, extending its meager spot in the red-ball format. Nathan Lyon had put him behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The Indian score was 6/1 in 1.1 overs.
Rohit and Pujara then took India to lunch without further damage.
