Should we thank Canada for football? About.

Dave Grohl: Canada owes its name to American football.

PolitiFact’s statement: Usually true

This is why: Super Bowl LVII had some notable moments. Rihanna performed the halftime show in a red jumpsuit and debuted a new baby bump, and the Kansas City Chiefs came back with a game-winning drive to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

There were also many big commercials. One that caught our attention was Foo Fighters founder and frontman Dave Grohl in One MinuteSuper Bowl commercial for Canadian whiskey company Crown Royal.

Grohl was seen in a recording studio in the ad before turning to the camera and saying, “Let’s thank Canada today.” He then listed some of the things the Great White North has contributed to society, including the rock band Rush, peanut butter, batteries, “Schitts Creek” stars Eugene Levy and Catherine OHara, and of course, the fan-favorite whoopie pillow. .

But it was one of the last things Grohl credited Canada for inventing that caught the eye: “And thanks for the football,” Grohl said.

A sound engineer sitting next to him looked up and said, “What? Not really.’

“Yes, look!” Grohl replied.

Well, were PolitiFact. So we looked it up.

As it turns out, Grohl isn’t a pretender.

American-style modern football has gone through several iterations in its history. American universities played something they called “football” in 1869, but the game was more like football than anything else.

The first version of the game in the US that used an elongated ball and somewhat resembled the sport’s current structure occurred in 1874, when McGill University in Montreal brought its rules to the United States to play against Harvard.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PolitiFact that he fact-checked the claim with the Pro Football Hall of Fame before the Crown Royal ad ran.

“It’s correct,” McCarthy said.

How the American Football sausage was made

The game Americans now call football is closely related to two old English sports, rugby and football (which takes its name from an abbreviation of “association football”). It originated in North American universities at the end of the 19th century,according to History.comhighlighting a November 6, 1869 game between Princeton and Rutgers as “the first intercollegiate football game”.

But this was a football-style game, with rules adopted from the London Football Association, and it bore little resemblance to modern American football.

Other colleges took up the sport in the 1870s, but Harvard University stuck with a rugby-football hybrid they dubbed “the Boston Game.”

In 1874, Harvard and McGill University in Montreal,agreed to playa few football games in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The two universities haddifferent rulesand the plan for this game was to play two different games, one by Harvard’s rules and one by McGills.

The teams met on May 13 and 14, 1874. The first game used Harvard’s rules: 11 men per side and a round ball that players kicked but could also pick up and run at certain times. For the second game, they played McGill’s version: 13 players and an elongated ball that could be kicked, thrown or carried.

“There were downs, there were attempts in the rugby sense (which quickly became known as touchdowns) and there was tackling,” said one of the players.Story from Canadian Broadcasting Corp. from 2017said.

History.com said the McGill-Harvard game inspired modern football.

“In May 1874, after a game against McGill University of Montreal, the Harvard players decided they preferred McGills’ rugby-style rules to their own,”said the website.“In 1875, Harvard and Yale played their first intercollegiate game, and Yale players and spectators (including Princeton students) embraced the rugby style as well.”

McGill is also behind this origin story,say on his websitethat “the very first modern football matches” were played between the two schools in Cambridge.

“In fact, the Harvard squad so enjoyed the Canadian innovations (running with the ball, downs and tackling) that they introduced them the following year in a game with Yale and that’s how college football took root in America,” the university’s report reads. .

But some sports historians noted the fluctuating nature of the game and that different schools had different rules.

“I would also add that the game was constantly changing,” said Louis Moore, a sports historian at Grand Valley State University. “Even after that 1874 game, the rules changed. What was the same, though, was that it was called football and recognized as such in 1869 when Rutgers and Princeton played.”

Football is known for the way it is constantly changing, experts say.

“It’s part of what makes the game and its history unique and special,” said Rich Desrosiers, a spokesperson for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And while football may have originated in Canada, one American figure plays a major role in the way it is played today: Walter Camp.

Called the “father of American football,” Camp was a Yale student from 1876 to 1881 and played halfback and was team captain. He eventually became the leading force on the Intercollegiate Football Association’s rule board, which made two major changes to the game. It ended the rugby-like opening “scrummage” and introduced the requirement that a team must give up the ball after failing to move a certain distance down the field in a certain number of “downs”.

Camp is also credited with introducing other innovations, including the quarterback position, the line of scrimmage, and the current scoring scale.

Our verdict

Grohl said in a Super Bowl ad that Canada invented football.

This is largely correct.

American football has undergone several changes throughout its history, but historians note that it was first introduced to the US by Montreal-based McGill University in 1874. The NFL also confirmed the ads’ claim before it ran .

We rate this claim as mostly true.

