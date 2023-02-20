Carlos Alcaraz wins title in Buenos Aires on season debut | ATP tour





Carlos Alcaraz was out of a competitive game for over three months as he recovered from abdominal and hamstring injuries. This week at the Argentina Open, it looked like the Spaniard had never been away. On his tournament debut, world No. 2 stunned second seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday to claim his seventh ATP Tour title and his first since last year’s US Open. Alcaraz lost just one set in his four victories at the Buenos Aires ATP 250, in his first match back against Laslo Djere. Improving to 7-2 in tour level finals, Alcaraz came within 590 points of No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. “I felt very comfortable playing the final,” Alcaraz said after the match. “I knew it was going to be very difficult. I started really focused on what I had to do in the beginning, my game, my level. This is the level I have to play in finals.” The 19-year-old exploited a seven-match rise to take the lead in the final against Norrie, turning an early 2-3 deficit into a 6-3, 3-0 lead as his relentless pressure paid off. Alcaraz only got a break point when he failed to serve the game in a nervous 5-3 game. Trailing 0/15 while serving at 5-5, the Spaniard bravely secured a forehand swinging volley to assert himself. The next game was the longest of the game, as Alcaraz battled through two twos before sealing the win with a forehand drop shot – a tactic he used again and again all week. You May Also Like: Copy That! Carlos Alcaraz generates player wave in this tactic… After winning his first tour-level title in 2021 (Umag) and five more last season, Alcaraz is quickly missing out in 2023. He became the first Spaniard to win the Buenos Aires trophy since Rafael Nadal in 2015, equaling Gustavo Kuerten as the highest ranked winner in tournament history at No. 2 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Alcaraz is also the first teenager to win the event, with Casper Ruud the youngest previous winner at age 21 in 2020. Norrie fell to 4-9 in tour level finals through the defeat, but his three wins for the week put him tied with Stefanos Tsitsipas for most tour level wins this season with 13. The 27-year-old was trying to match his biggest win in his career according to the Pepperstone ATP rankings, following his win against then world No. 2 Rafael Nadal at the United Cup last month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/alcaraz-norrie-buenos-aires-2023-final The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos