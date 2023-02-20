Capitals need to play “playoff style hockey” to turn things around

RALEIGH, NC – Just one week ago, the Washington Capitals left Boston with one of their most impressive wins of the season: a 2-1 victory over the NHL-topped Bruins.

But since then, Washington has dropped four consecutive games, all in regulation, most recently a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stadium Series on Saturday night. It was an ugly performance from the visitors, who were bumped out of the playoffs for the first time since mid-December following the Islanders’ victory over Pittsburgh on Friday.

“Tonight’s atmosphere, the outdoor game and being on this podium was not the performance we wanted,” said head coach Peter Laviolette.

Washington’s recent slip comes at an inconvenient time. With less than two months left in the regular season, the Capitals know they have no time to lose and need to turn things around ASAP.

“Our playoff hockey probably starts here next week,” said TJ Oshie. “Otherwise we look from the outside in. It’s more the realization that we need everyone playing playoff style if we want to climb back into this thing.”

Oshie makes a valid point. The Capitals’ next three games this week are against a trio of opponents – Detroit, Anaheim and New York (Rangers) – who are in the playoff race. Up first is the Red Wings, who have been on the rise lately and are only two points behind the Capitals.

For the Capitals to turn things around, the group needs to play with more energy, chemistry and confidence than they have shown over the past week.

“We need to get our confidence back,” said Tom Wilson. “We need to get our swagger back a little bit. It’s hard when you lose a few in a row, but we’re going to regroup here, try to get the team together here and build on it, because there’s no time for waste. It’s an important time of the year and every point counts. This is obviously not good enough. We have to get to work here.”

Every player who spoke after the Capitals’ loss on Saturday night echoed a similar sentiment: The team’s recent play simply won’t cut it.

“I think about everything, to be honest,” Nicklas Backstrom said when asked what needs to be addressed. “We are far from our best. We need to find a way to get that back.”

“We have to help each other a little bit more, support the puck a little bit more, want the puck,” added Wilson. “Like I said, it’s just kind of off.”

It’s worth noting that the Capitals were far from full strength this past week.

Captain Alex Ovechkin has left the team since Tuesday following the death of his father. Star defender John Carlson has been out since before Christmas after taking a puck to the face. Wilson returned to the lineup for the first time since January 24 on Saturday, while Nic Dowd remains out.

The Capitals don’t have time to wait until they’re up to full strength before giving them a push. And while the group is a bit understaffed, there’s still a belief that there’s enough talent out there to turn things around.

“Obviously we’re missing our No. 1 forward and No. 1 defender,” Oshie said. “But the guys in the line-up are more than capable of giving us some wins as they compete. We may not dominate every game, but we are very capable of winning. We haven’t played well enough for that to do.”