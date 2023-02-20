Sunday Schedule | Country 600 CJWW





PROGRAM FOR SUNDAY 19 FEBRUARY The Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canadian Women’s Curling Championship, continues today and runs through Sunday, February 26e in Kamloops, BC. The 18-team field of provincial and territorial champions plus defending champion Kerry Einarson and three wild card teams is split into two pools of nine teams each for preliminary round-robin play, followed by championship and ranking pool play and Page Playoffs. Saskatchewan is represented by foursome Robin Silvernagle from North Battleford. They have 1 win, 1 loss for third place in Group A. On the schedule today 3:30pm Saskatchewan vs BC ********** The 2023 Canada Winter Games begin competition today and run through Wednesday, March 5e on Prince Edward Island. The Games feature 20 sports and approximately 3,600 athletes from all 13 provinces and territories of Canada. Saskatchewan has 317 participants, including 217 athletes, from 60 different communities in the province. The sports of the first half, which run today through Saturday, are biathlon, women’s curling, freestyle skiing, artistic gymnastics, trampoline, men’s hockey, karate, ringette, long track speed skating, short track speed skating, squash, table tennis and wheelchair basketball. ********** The 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games begin today and run through Saturday in the Regina area with more than 1,700 participants and more than 1,000 volunteers from across the province. The sports of the first half run from today through Wednesday and include alpine skiing, artistic swimming, biathlon, badminton, Special Olympics bowling, women’s and men’s and mixed doubles curling, gymnastics, speed skating, table tennis and weightlifting. ********** Western Hockey League: Kamloops Blazers at Calgary Hitmen3:00pm (The Saskatoon Blades are off until Friday when they host the Prince Albert Raiders. Game time is 7 p.m. at SaskTel Center. The broadcast of CJWW begins at 6:45 p.m. with the play-by-play at 7 p.m. The Bridge City Bunch has 37 wins, 13 losses, 4 extra time losses for 78 points tied for 2nd in the Eastern Conference. The Prince Albert Raiders return to action tomorrow when they visit the Brandon Wheat Kings. PA has 22 wins, 28 losses, 3 extra time losses for 47 points, ranking 11th in the Eastern Conference. Brandon has 22 wins, 24 losses, 7 extra time losses for 51 points for 10th place in the East. The Raiders’ next home game is Saturday against the Saskatoon Blades. Performance time is 7 p.m. at the Art Hauser Center.) ********** Prairie Junior Hockey League2 games: Regina Silver Foxes at Assiniboia Southern Rebels5:30pm Carrot River Thunder vs Saskatoon Royals7:45pm at Rod Hamm Arena ********** Saskatchewan Male Under-18 Triple-A Hockey League2 games at 2pm: Estevan Bears at Battlefords Stars Moose Jaw Warriors at Yorkton Maulers ********** Saskatchewan Women’s Under-18 Triple-A Hockey League2 games: Saskatoon Stars at Notre Dame Hounds1:30pm Weyburn Gold Wings at Swift Current Wildcats1:15pm ********** Twin Rivers Senior Hockey League Playoffs: Dalmeny Sabers vs Willow Cree Chiefs 8pm at Beardys (Opening match best-of-five semifinal) ********** National Hockey League6 games: St. Louis Blues at Ottawa Senators1:00pm Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche2:00 p.m Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks5 p.m Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils6 p.m Nashville Predators in Minnesota Wild 1 pm Columbus Blue Jackets at Arizona Coyotes7:30pm ********** On-campus: Canada West University Men’s Hockey Conference Saskatchewan Huskies vs Mount Royal Cougars 3:00 PM in Calgary (Best-of-three quarterfinal tie 1-1) ********** National Lacrosse LeagueWeek 12 of the Season Ends: New York Riptide at Halifax ThunderbirdsNoon (The Saskatchewan Rush is inactive until Saturday when they host the Vancouver Warriors. The first showdown is 7pm at SaskTel Center. Saskatchewan has 5 wins, 3 losses are good for 3rd in the West Division. Vancouver has 1 win, 9 defeats are good for 7th place in the west) ********** The National Basketball Association is off for the All-Star break. The All-Star Game between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars kicks off at 7 p.m. in Salt Lake City. The regular season resumes on Thursday with 9 games, including the Toronto Raptors at home against the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:30 p.m. in Toronto. **********

