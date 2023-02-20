Sports
Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra dominate Indian cricket due to team ethos and experience
SAURASHTRA shone on India’s cricket card on Sunday. In Delhi, their all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja saw Australia send off midway through the third day. Some 1,562 kilometers to the east in Kolkata, Saurashtra registered their second Ranji Trophy title in four years.
Riding on a six-wicket haul by skipper Jaydev Unadkat and three from fellow left-hand sailor Chetan Sakariya, they beat Bengal in their backyard by nine wickets. After capturing the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 50-over format, they have clinched their second title this season.
Saurashtra is not a bunch of star studded players. They are not a flamboyant side nor do they have much of a following in domestic cricket. But these guys know how to win cricket matches. Most of them are gentle, but have shown that you don’t need loud voices to attract attention.
That winning feeling
Congratulations to the @JUNadkat-led Saurashtra on their #RanjiTrophy title triumph #BENvSAU | #Last | @saucricket | @mastercardindia
score card https://t.co/hwbkaDeBSj pic.twitter.com/m2PQKqsPOG
BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 19, 2023
Arpit Vasavada recalls the time when he played his first Ranji Trophy final in 2013 against Mumbai, with Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar at Wankhede Stadium. They were thrashed as Mumbai won the title in a one-sided match.
But the veteran Saurashtra batsman says the journey to become a domestic powerhouse started there. I remember that game. We lost badly, we were beaten. Somehow I felt that in the future we will be a team that will beat everyone. It has now happened and it has been a long process, said Vasavada, the second highest run getter in this Ranji Trophy season with 907 runs in 10 matches.
The process was simple, support the players and give them a decent amount of time. Since 2018, Saurashtra’s core squad has stayed together and in their last three seasons they have only introduced two debutants to their squad. Saurashtra fielded only 18 players this season. They had core players like Captain Unadkat, Vasavada, Sheldon Jackson, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Chetan Sakariya, Harvik Desai and Snell Patel. The newly added were Parth Bhut and Yuvrajsinh Dodhia. Bhut’s century followed by five wickets against Punjab enabled them to reach the semi-finals.
. . . . . . . . !
Say hello to #RanjiTrophy WINNERS 2022-23 – Saurashtra #BENvSAU | #Last | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/dF6DaaOND7
BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 19, 2023
Much credit goes to JD (Jaydev Unadkat) for the way he planned and kept everyone with him. He supports everyone even in their lows and that has made players believe that they can do anything for the team, Vasavada said.
Leading from the front
From Unadkat to becoming JD of the team, the captain has the most say and even the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) does not defy his words.
Watch how he supported Sheldon (Jackson) bhai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He didn’t score
runs in the league games but scored in the final when the team needed it most.
There is also a cheerful atmosphere in the team. Before each match we all have a team dinner. There are games we all need to play, like silly charades and treasure hunts. These are little things that matter. Our dressing room will be full of families, Sakariya said.
Before the season, the SCA bosses wanted to try new faces at the expense of players like Vasavada and Jackson. However, Unadkat knew the importance of experience in domestic cricket. He believed that these players were now at their peak and there was no point in wasting them on the bench.
The comments say it all
That moment when Saurashtra started the festivities after winning the #RanjiTrophy 2022-23!
The @JUNadkat-led unit defeated Bengal by 9 wickets in the #Last #BENvSAU | @mastercardindia
score card https://t.co/hwbkaDeBSj pic.twitter.com/tt8xE3eUKY
BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 19, 2023
You need experience in domestic cricket and these guys have it. I wanted them somehow. We are not a state with a huge swimming pool, so we have to work around it, the skipper thought.
Experience has paid off a lot. A double hundred and an unbeaten 47 from Vasavada along with a hundred from Jackson in the first innings helped Saurashtra beat a strong Karnataka side in the semi-finals.
Unadkat, who was part of the Indian squad for the first Test against Australia in Nagpur, was given the option to go and play the Ranji Trophy final or remain with the national side for the second Test. He chose the domestic showpiece. After all, you don’t get the chance to play a final every day.
Saurashtra is always very close to my heart, so when I was asked I just said yes, Unadkat said after the match.
What has changed in Saurashtra that has led to such dominance? There is confidence, everyone can talk to everyone, there are no name dar (big name) players in the locker room but we have kaamgar (hard working) players with us. They do their job. At the same time, there are five players in the team who have already played five finals. So we have an idea of how to play these games now, he explained.
The team then got ready for an evening party. Saurashtra is no longer the side that was once looked down upon. They’ve earned their money
recognition.
|
