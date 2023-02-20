Minnesota Hockey: Logan Cooley, Matthew Knies lead Gophers range across Penn State





Even without top defenseman and captain Brock Faber, as well as freshman defenseman Ryan Chesley, both out due to injury, the No. 2 Minnesota Gophers hockey team (17-4-1, 23-8-1) prevailed with 7-2 and 3-2 victories on the number 7 Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday and Saturday nights at the Pegula Ice Arena in the Maroon and Golds final road series of the season. As if Matthew Knies hasn’t done enough this season, he scored both the equalizing and winning goals in extra time on Saturday night, completing the Gophers’ comeback in yet another game where they performed some late magic in the last minute with the keeper drawn . The Gophers trailed early as Ture Linden capitalized for Penn State in 29 seconds of the conference clash on Jackson LaCombe’s defensive zone turnover behind the net along the wall. Rhett Pitlick tied the game on a breakaway about two minutes into center field. But the Gophers fell again when Danny Dzhaniyev scored up front with about two minutes left after Minnesota got caught in their own zone. With less than a minute left and an extra attacker on the ice, Jimmy Snuggerud threw a no-look pass from behind the goal line to Knies that buried him past Penn States Liam Souliere from his usual spot a few yards away from the net with 41 seconds left. That wasn’t enough for the Toronto maple leaves prospect, who leads the team with 20 goals that ranks second in the NCAA and third on the Gophers with 36 points. A slick spin and play from Logan Cooley set up Knies for the winner of the game on a one-time timer from the right circle with 2:11 left in overtime. That’s seven NCAA-leading goals this season for Knies. Justen Close stopped 26 of 28 for a .929 save percentage to keep the Gophers in the game where Penn State responded well after falling 7-2 about 24 hours earlier. Cooley led the Gophers in their 7-2 offensive run against the Nittany Lions the night before with a five-run performance (1-4-5). The Arizona Coyotes prospect continues to reach new levels and is a perfect example of a Swiss army knife type player with his dangerous combination of position play and scoring ability. Cooley is fourth in the NCAA and is one ahead of Snuggerud with 44 points this season. 10 players scored points in the win with goals from Connor Kurth, Snuggerud x2, Knies, Ryan Johnson, LaCombe and Cooley. Close finished the game with a .972 serve percentage thanks to 35 saves on 36 shots. And despite missing Faber and Chesley, the defensive corps, especially LaCombe, succeeded offensively with nine points between the two games LaCombe (two goals; five points), Luke Mittelstadt (three assists), Johnson (one goal) and Carl Fish (one assist). The sweep in the series was just the answer the Gophers wanted after falling 3-1 to Wisconsin last weekend, ending their streak of eight straight games without a regulation loss. Ahead of the weekend, the Gophers earned the Big Ten Conference regular season title thanks to ohio states overtime win against Michigan on Thursday night. And while the Gophers have the No. 1 seed and see you in the conference tournament, it’s important that Minnesota head into the playoffs on a high note. The Gophers will look to continue their success this coming weekend and look for the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Minnesota currently tops the pairwise rankings.

