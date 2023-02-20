At Scotties and Canada Games, NWT’s Curlers defeated Ontario twice





NWT curlers of different generations recorded an extraordinary double on Sunday by beating Ontario at the Canadian Women’s Championship and again at the Canada Winter Games. Kerry Galusha moved to 2-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, her 18th Scotties appearance, after defeating Ontario’s Rachel Homan 8-4 on day three of the tournament. It’s a little unnerving when you get on Homan, Galusha told reporters, referring to Canada’s 2018 Olympic skip and 2017 world champion. But we tried to keep calm and play as we could. Advertisement.

Galusha has now beat Ontario three times in a row at Scotties. But the NWT’s curlers weren’t ready yet. Across the country, on Prince Edward Island, two 14-year-olds and two 15-year-olds brought Ontario to an extra end at the Canada Winter Games U18 competition and won. Skip Reese Wainman and her rink delivered a superb in-off to leave Ontario unanswered in the ninth end to win 7-5 despite the province having the hammer. The Inuvik-based team almost dispatched British Columbia later on Sunday, but lost 6-5, again in an extra end. “It is very rare. It’s only happened to us once or twice before,” said runner-up Brooke Smith, describing the extra ends used to decide games that tie after the regulation eight ends. Advertisement.

“We all knew if we gave our best we’d have a shot,” Wainman said of the Ontario win. “We just had to go into the game fit and focused.” Coach Nick Saturnino said both results could easily have gone the other way. “We were actually very lucky to win the first game,” said Saturnino. “We missed their skip on the last stone in the eighth end, so it’s a game we probably shouldn’t have won. “In the end, we made a really nice in-off in the extra end, to give the opposing team’s skip a really tough chance. We were lucky to win that game. And then actually the opposite happened against BC. Advertisement.

“Everyone will be happy that we ended the day 1-1 and have a chance to make the play-offs. Our goal is to get into the top six here.” Sofia Ardiles during her opening squash match at the 2023 Canada Games. Ollie Williams/Team NT Elsewhere at the Canada Games, Team NT Opening Ceremony flag bearer Sofia Ardiles and teammate Joe Depew each advanced to the next round of the squash tournament, Ardiles coming from behind to beat Alexa Fleming of Newfoundland & Labrador 3-1. The NWT male hockey team got off to a rocky start against hosts Prince Edward Island, losing 8-0. In mixed doubles table tennis on Sunday, Team NT’s highlight was a victory for David Dragon and Sofia Barichello against New Brunswick. All four sports will continue on Monday, while Team NT will also compete in karate for the first time at a Canada Games and short track speed skating will also begin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cabinradio.ca/121558/news/sports/at-scotties-and-canada-games-nwts-curlers-twice-beat-ontario/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos