Marr Sisters Pace Beam Effort as Gymnastics Scores 195.125 on Temple Quad





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania gymnastics team recorded the best balance beam performance in program history, recording the program’s fifth-highest all-time team score with a 195.125 in a quad meet defeat at Temple Sunday night at McGonigle Hall. The Quakers finished fourth behind the host Owls, George Washington and NC State in the final meeting before the next weekend’s Ivy Classic. Led by the Marr sisters, Campbell and McCaleighPenn achieved a 49.475 on beam led by their 9.950 on back-to-back routines, tying each other for the individual program record. FLOOR | Penny 48,550

Alyssa Rosen made her floor exercise debut and certainly made the most of it with a 9.825. Carly Oniki recorded a 9.775, while Marisa Lassiter had a 9,750. After those three were Sarah Kenefick (9,650), Emma Davis (9,550) and Olivia van Hoorn (8,950). SOUND | Penn 48,875

Three scores of 9.800 and above highlighted Penn’s attempt on the vault, led by Campbell Marr (9,900), Rose DeBarbie (9,800) and Kirsten Belkoff (9,800). Alisha Werlen scored a 9.750, Davies a 9.625 and VanHorn a 9.250. BARS | Penn 48,225

Penn recorded three more scores of 9.800 and above on the uneven bars led by McCaleigh Marrs 9,850. Kirsten Kuhn and Kenefick both had 9,800 totals. Davies finished with a 9.675 while Lassiter had a 9.100 and Oniki an 8.950. BEAM | Penn 49,475

Best score in the program’s history? No problem there. All five scores that counted towards the rotation score were 9,800s and above Campbell Marr achieved a program record of 9,950 en McCaleigh Marr immediately followed her up with a score to match. Rosen finished with a 9.875 while Kuhn and Belkoff had identical numbers of 9.850. Werlen rounded out the rotation with a 9.725. Quaker Note Meal

*Penn’s 195,125 is the fifth-highest score in program history and the second-highest mark of the 2023 season to date.

*The Quakers’ 49,475 on beam broke a program record of 49,250 set by Penn at last season’s GEC Championships on March 19, 2022.

* Campbell Marrs 9,900 on vault equals a program record number divided by Ariana Agarwala dated March 13, 2022 and Dana Bonincontri dated March 24, 2012.

*Marr finished first overall on vault with her 9.900.

* McCaleigh Marr finished in a three-way tie for fourth on uneven bars with a 9.850.

* Campbell and McCaleigh Marr shared the bar title with a 9,950.

*They both tie for the program record, tied with Becky Nadler on March 18, 2000. McCaleigh now has three of the five highest balance beam marks in program history.

* Alyssa Rosen finished in a four-way tie for ninth on floor (9.825). Next one

Penn heads to Providence, RI this Sunday, February 26 for the annual Ivy Classic meeting against hosts Brown, Cornell and Yale. The Quakers go in search of their first Ivy title since 2020 and 14th all-time. #FightOnPenn

