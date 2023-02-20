Sports
Mark Waugh divides the cricket world in a fiery on-air clash with Dinesh Karthik
Mark Waugh’s comments continue to divide opinion during Australia’s test series against India, with the Aussie amazing in a fiery on-air clash with Dinesh Karthik on Sunday. Karthik screwed Waugh during their stints in the commentary box throughout the series, and it finally seemed to hit the Aussie on day three of the second test.
Of Australia on the brink of humiliating defeat after they went out for 113 on a 9–48 collapse, Waugh aimed for the field placements Pat Cummins had set for some of the Indian hitters. With India up 1-31 as they chased 114 for victory, Waugh couldn’t believe the Aussies weren’t trying to attack more.
‘PATHETIC AND STUPID’: Pat Cummins raged over ‘terrible’ moment
SAD BATTLE: Travis Head’s heroism casts doubt on David Warner’s career
I’m amazed at this pitch, honestly. I can’t believe you wouldn’t have a silly layover. You have 100 runs on the board, you have Pujara struggling for runs, he often trails the ball offside. Surely you can have a batpad offside,” Waugh said.
I want a batpad offside and I want my point up and some sort of catching cover. That can stay there, that would be a reasonable field.
After Pujara’s next shot went through the infield, Karthik said, Mark, if you had the point up, that ball probably would have gone to the boundary. Waugh replied: If you had pointed up, it would have gone straight to him in the circle.
Karthik said: Really? Don’t you think it would have found the hole there? He had time.
As tensions continued to rise, Karthik wondered why Waugh did not say the same as Rohit Sharma went on strike. But that’s not for Rohit Sharma, don’t talk about that? he said.
Waugh replied: We’re not talking about Rohit Sharma. He is a completely different player DK.
Karthik said: So you are happy with the field? There is no one for Rohit Sharma, is that okay? Would you do the same as a captain?
Waugh then fired back: I didn’t know this was a press conference. After Karthik said “it’s a bit of chatter”, Waugh snapped and said “I’m going to limit your questions per session, you get one question right?” Not anymore.
Fans remained divided over the awkward exchange. Some praised Waugh for his candid approach, but one viewer described his actions as “disgustingly rude and defensive”.
Mark Waugh continues to cause tension in India
It’s not the first time Waugh has taken on his Indian counterparts while commenting. The Aussie great caused some tension in the first Test when he criticized Virat Kohli’s overtaking in the slips.
“It’s like he doesn’t think the ball will come to him, he’s looking away from the game,” Waugh said during the first game at Nagpur. “You have to read the game. He’s a pretty good fielder, but there are some technical things he can work on. Maybe change a few things – the way he stands – and then he won’t drop any more catches.”
After Karthik predicted that India would bat just once in the Test after bowling out Australia for 177 in the first innings, Waugh replied: “I’ll see. I’ll write that in my diary. He could be right ( but) it’s not about clarity, it’s not going to be a walk in the park.”
Karthik fired back: “It’s not as tough as the Aussie batters made it out to be.” Waugh replied, “I’m just saying never judge a pitch until two sides strike. These Indian Test batters aren’t as good as some Australians.”
Unfortunately for Waugh, those comments have come back to haunt him. India stormed to a six-wicket win on Sunday to retain the Border Gavaskar trophy after a second horror collapse from Australia in two Tests.
