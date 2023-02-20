Four Orange football players who will make the switch in 2023

Former Syracuse football star Sean Tucker has announced his intention to enter the NFL draft. So is Garrett Williams, while his secondary teammates Duce Chesnut and Ja’Had Carter have left. Matthew Bergeron is also prepped and ready to turn pro. So many Orange fans are wondering what’s next and which players will step up and contribute.

Now let me start this off by saying all those players above were stars and will be missed. I wish them nothing but success and happiness.

And in no way is this a message belittling their achievements. But in sports, whether you’re a coach or a player, if one person leaves, someone has to step up and I think that’s what these four Syracuse football players will do in the 2023 campaign.

Here are four players I believe will transition to Syracuse football in the 2023 season.

Let’s start with getting LeQuint Allen back. Far too often when a player leaves, fans or analysts often try to compare him to his predecessor (I’ve even been told that’s why 44 had to retire because no one could compare to the big 3).

But I think we should take each player individually and not compare them, and in this case we’ve seen Allen in a few games here and there, including the Pinstripe Bowl (where he had 15 rushes for 94 yards and 11 receptions for 60 yards) so I’m excited to see him play more. LeQuint was a Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year and his ability to rush and catch will prove valuable to QB Garret Shrader next season.

With Bergeron gone, the offensive line needs a new leader and my money is on Chris Bleich to step up. Bleich has the experience including his first season in Florida before injuries came into play and he eventually left for Syracuse.

And with new Offensive line coach Steve Farmer After the success in Tulsa, Bleich could be the leader Coach Farmer can rely on to bridge the gap from last year to this year.

It would be easy for me to say Marlowe Wax Jr. will now be one of the great leaders on defense and most fans would know I’m right. But there’s also one name, let me remind you, he’s coming off an injury and hungry to get back… Stefon Thompson.

Thompson suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2022 season and would be a great asset to the defense after an impressive 2021 season. If healthy, Stefon and Marlowe will lead a young but talented linebacker squad that could land another NFL group invite sooner rather than later. If I were sane and if I were a betting man, I’d put my money on hearing his name fall a lot next season in regards to leading defensive categories for the team and the ACC.

And last but not least, I really think Justin Barron will be a key component in secondary. Barron really seemed to find his groove as the 2022 season progressed and even though Syracuse football lost in the Pinstripe Bowl, he jumped at the opportunity and had a career-best solo tackle that game. With three major secondary players no longer in the Orange there will be a lot of potential for players to prove themselves and number one on my list is Barron.

I’m just speculating here and I could be wrong. I also left out names like Shrader, Oronde Gadsden II and Caleb Okechukwu because I think those three most fans know are capable of being leaders. I also had Rob Hanna, Anwar Sparrow, and Francois Nolton Jr. which could also make a major contribution.

Not to mention transfers and freshmen who may see the field frequently as well. But these four are players that I truly believe when 2023 ends will be in the discussion for the next level or at least lead the team statistically. April 21 is the spring game so hopefully we can get more glimpses then, but for now I’m definitely riding with these guys.