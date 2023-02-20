Sports
Four Orange football players who will make the switch in 2023
Former Syracuse football star Sean Tucker has announced his intention to enter the NFL draft. So is Garrett Williams, while his secondary teammates Duce Chesnut and Ja’Had Carter have left. Matthew Bergeron is also prepped and ready to turn pro. So many Orange fans are wondering what’s next and which players will step up and contribute.
Now let me start this off by saying all those players above were stars and will be missed. I wish them nothing but success and happiness.
And in no way is this a message belittling their achievements. But in sports, whether you’re a coach or a player, if one person leaves, someone has to step up and I think that’s what these four Syracuse football players will do in the 2023 campaign.
Here are four players I believe will transition to Syracuse football in the 2023 season.
Let’s start with getting LeQuint Allen back. Far too often when a player leaves, fans or analysts often try to compare him to his predecessor (I’ve even been told that’s why 44 had to retire because no one could compare to the big 3).
But I think we should take each player individually and not compare them, and in this case we’ve seen Allen in a few games here and there, including the Pinstripe Bowl (where he had 15 rushes for 94 yards and 11 receptions for 60 yards) so I’m excited to see him play more. LeQuint was a Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year and his ability to rush and catch will prove valuable to QB Garret Shrader next season.
With Bergeron gone, the offensive line needs a new leader and my money is on Chris Bleich to step up. Bleich has the experience including his first season in Florida before injuries came into play and he eventually left for Syracuse.
And with new Offensive line coach Steve Farmer After the success in Tulsa, Bleich could be the leader Coach Farmer can rely on to bridge the gap from last year to this year.
It would be easy for me to say Marlowe Wax Jr. will now be one of the great leaders on defense and most fans would know I’m right. But there’s also one name, let me remind you, he’s coming off an injury and hungry to get back… Stefon Thompson.
Thompson suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2022 season and would be a great asset to the defense after an impressive 2021 season. If healthy, Stefon and Marlowe will lead a young but talented linebacker squad that could land another NFL group invite sooner rather than later. If I were sane and if I were a betting man, I’d put my money on hearing his name fall a lot next season in regards to leading defensive categories for the team and the ACC.
And last but not least, I really think Justin Barron will be a key component in secondary. Barron really seemed to find his groove as the 2022 season progressed and even though Syracuse football lost in the Pinstripe Bowl, he jumped at the opportunity and had a career-best solo tackle that game. With three major secondary players no longer in the Orange there will be a lot of potential for players to prove themselves and number one on my list is Barron.
I’m just speculating here and I could be wrong. I also left out names like Shrader, Oronde Gadsden II and Caleb Okechukwu because I think those three most fans know are capable of being leaders. I also had Rob Hanna, Anwar Sparrow, and Francois Nolton Jr. which could also make a major contribution.
Not to mention transfers and freshmen who may see the field frequently as well. But these four are players that I truly believe when 2023 ends will be in the discussion for the next level or at least lead the team statistically. April 21 is the spring game so hopefully we can get more glimpses then, but for now I’m definitely riding with these guys.
|
Sources
2/ https://insidetheloudhouse.com/2023/02/19/syracuse-football-four-orange-football-players-will-step-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fairfield Boys Hockey Team Honors Former Goaltender, Retired Jersey
- Buckeyes win to end weekend, beat No. 5 Virginia 4-0 – Ohio State Buckeyes
- US general warns China of biggest threat in space
- Michigan Rod Moore No. 5 returning safety
- Magic in the air for men’s and women’s basketball, plus baseball’s long-awaited return – The Vanderbilt Hustler
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | The P3DN program and the oversight role of inspection to encourage the acceleration of its implementation within the Cabinet Secretariat
- Indian cricket teams visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya: The Tribune India
- infectious diseases are expected to be a concern in two to four weeks
- Sino-Iranian relations are heating up. Here’s what the rest of the world should know.
- New Course: Advanced Lifeguard Supervision Skills | Royal Life Saving Society
- Turkey ends quake bailout as Blinken pledges new US aid
- Turkey ends quake bailout as Blinken pledges new US aid