Shockers Sweep Home Doubleheader, Blank Bearcats





Next game: against Florida Atlantic 25-02-2023 | 1:00 pm February 25 (Sat) / 1:00 PM in return for Florida Atlantic Ocean History WICHITA In the Shockers’ first out-of-home games of the season, the team defeated Nebraska 4-3 on Sunday to shut out Northwest Missouri State 4-0 at the Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex. “I’m happy with how we competed,” head coach Darragh Glavin said. “It’s not easy to get such a great win and then come out an hour and a half later and play again.” The Shockers (7-5) claimed the double in both games with Nos. 1 and 2 wins by Kristof Minarik / Alex Richards And Misha Kvantaliani / Orel Ovil . The Shockers started slow in singles, but Kvantaliani and Richards rallied for first set wins, with Kvantaliani coming back from a 5-1 deficit to win 7-6(3). Both Kvantaliani and Richards finished off their opponents in the second set, but the Huskers (4-4) managed three singles wins, including No. 109 Roni Hietaranta’s 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 97 Minarik at No. 1, to tie the game at 3-3. After falling in the first set to No. 4, freshman Alexander Jacome tied the game with a 6-2 set two win and carried that momentum into the third set, winning 6-2 with the game on the line to clinch the 4-3 win for the Shockers. “It was great to see a team like that come here and make it to the last game and Alejandro, being a freshman, was able to keep his composure and win the game,” said Glavin. After a short hiatus, the Shockers returned to the courts to face Division II No. 16 Northwest Missouri State (2-2). Leading 1–0 after doubles, Wichita State again got off to a slow start in singles, but battled for four wins in the first set. Rebounding from a loss in the match in Nebraska, Ovil won his first set at No. 2 in a tiebreaker and quickly finished the second 6–1. Bracks and King also won in straight sets, securing a 4-0 sweep for the Shockers to complete the doubleheader. “It was great that we could keep our composure and play good tennis when needed against a strong team,” said Glavin. “All in all a great weekend and looking forward to the rest of the year.” Wichita State is back on the road February 25-26 in San Antonio for games against Florida Atlantic and UTSA. Wichita St. 4, Nebraska 3 Singles competition 1. #109 Defeats Roni Hietaranta (NEB). #97 Kristof Minarik (WSU) 6-3, 7-5

2. Misha Kvantaliani (WSU) def. Leo Linquet (NEB) 7-6, 6-2

3. Shunya Maruyama (NEB) def. Orel Ovil (WSU) 6-2, 6-1

4. Alex Richards (WSU) def. Lars Johann (NEB) 6-4, 6-1

5. Alexander Jacome (WSU) def. William Gleason (NEB) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

6. Nic Wiedenhorn (NEB) defeats. Richie king (WSU) 6-4, 6-3 Doubles competition 1. Kristof Minarik / Alex Richards (WSU) def. Nic Wiedenhorn/Shunya Maruyama (NEB) 6-4

2. Orel Ovil / Misha Kvantaliani (WSU) def. William Gleason/Leo Linquet (NEB) 7-5

3. Roni Hietaranta/Lars Johann (NEB) defeated. Richie king / Luke Bracks (WSU) 6-4 Order of Finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (3,6,4,1,2,5) Wichita St. 4, Northwest Mo. St. 0 Singles competition 1. Misha Kvantaliani (WSU) vs. Andrea Zamurri (NWMSU) 6-7, 2-3, unfinished

2. Orel Ovil (WSU) def. Michael Delebois (NWMSU) 7-6, 6-1

3. Alex Richards (WSU) vs. Fabien Calloud (NWMSU) 5-7, 3-2, unfinished

4. Alexander Jacome (WSU) vs. Jan Skerbatis (NWMSU) 6-4, 5-6, unfinished

5. Richie king (WSU) def. Mason Meier (NWMSU) 7-5, 6-1

6. Luke Bracks (WSU) def. Simon Birgerson (NWMSU) 6-2, 6-1 Doubles competition 1. Kristof Minarik / Alex Richards (WSU) def. Mason Meier/Jan Skerbatis (NWMSU) 6-2

2. Misha Kvantaliani / Orel Ovil (WSU) def. Fabien Calloud/Michael Delebois (NWMSU) 6-3

3. Zach Grueber / Luke Bracks (WSU) vs. Andrea Zamurri/Fillippo Piranomonte (NWMSU) 4-4, unfinished Order of Finish: Doubles (1.2); Singles (6,2,5)

