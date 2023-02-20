WR Andrel Anthony discusses transfer from Michigan, role in Sooners offense





Oklahoma strengthened its receiving corps this offseason with the addition of a transfer to Michigan Andrew Anthony, a former three-star prospect who caught 19 balls for 328 yards and four touchdowns in 22 games with the Wolverines over the past two seasons. In his first media appearance since joining the Sooners on Jan. 10, Anthony said it was hard leaving Ann Arbor, but he is confident Brent Venables’ Norman staff will give him the best prepare for the NFL. “Michigan was my dream school growing up, and that’s what makes this hard for me,” said Anthony, via OUInsider. “But I know it’s something I have to do if I want to get to the next level. It has worked so far. Oklahoma sold me as an elite playmaker, speed, good character and commitment. They wanted to give me the chance to see what I can do.” Anthony, the No. 528 prospect and No. 81 receiver in the class of 2021, saw many opportunities as a freshman, finishing seventh on the team in receiving yards (248) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (three) . His role waned as a sophomore, catching seven balls for 80 yards and one score in 14 games played. Anthony entered the portal on January 4 and six days later left for Oklahoma. “It’s exciting,” Anthony said of the transfer portal. “You jump in blindly and hope you get opportunities. It sure is a blessing. It’s quite stressful because it went so fast and I came in late. I haven’t spoken to Oklahoma. I don’t even think they knew I was leaving. Coach (Jeff) Lebby called me a minute after I came in. I didn’t even know he was here. It was huge. I’ve always liked Oklahoma with its history and how they operate. With Coach Lebby calling me so soon, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. I have to be nice to them.’ That was a good feeling for me.” Anthony says he has already started developing a relationship with the Wide Receivers coach Emmet Joneswho is in his first off-season with the program after spending the 2022 season as Texas Tech’s receivers coach and passing game coordinator. “[Jones] contacted me the day after I entered the portal,” said Anthony. “I don’t think he knew he was going to get the job yet, but he said, ‘Maybe I’ll have something for you soon.’ I didn’t know if he was going to offer me to Texas Tech or what would happen. It was funny, but it clicked from there. We went through the script together and just talked about football.” Get the fastest scores, stats, news, LIVE videos and more. CLICK HERE to download the CBS Sports Mobile app and get the latest news about your team today. Anthony looks for a fresh start in an Oklahoma wide receiver room without a bona fide No. 1 after Marvin Mims left for the NFL Draft this offseason. He’s in Jalil Farooq And Drake Stoops as the only receivers on the roster with more than three receptions last season.

