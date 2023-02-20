‘Down and Back’ is about alcoholism, hockey and family

Down and Back:About alcohol, family and a life in hockey.

by Justin Bourne

Justin Bourne is connected to life’s mixed blessings. As the son of a famous hockey player, he’s seen his share of them. Bob Bourne won four Stanley Cups with the New York Islanders. He was a great center and beloved performer of good deeds off the ice.

He was also an alcoholic, useless with money, and divorced from his wife and two sons, Jeff and Justin, by the time they were 11 and 8 years old.

Jeff was born with spina bifida, and Justin grew up with a strong sense of duty to his single mother and big brother. He followed the old man to professional hockey and to alcoholism. player. Justin excelled as a hockey analyst, blogger and commentator.

It has been dry for four years. With this book, JustinBourne publicly applauds that his father is also getting sober.

Justin’s autobiography is about intergenerational alcoholism. He is very grateful for the support of his wife Brianna Gillies. Her father, Clarke, and Justin’s father, Bob, were teammates and friends of the islanders.

When he and Brianna were first dating, says Justin “My roommates sent me videos of Clark Gillies beating huge NHLers to big fucks just as a reminder of what I was getting into.”

Down and back is also a reaffirmation of Justin’s personal “higher powers” in sobriety Brianna, his mother, his brother, his children and all the people who stood by him during his wasted years.

Bourne encourages readers whose lives are unmanageable because of booze. He presents a how-to, or maybe a how-tonotguide for serious young hockey players. His book is also a romp for a prankster, who clearly enjoys having his faculties sharp again, after years of IPA, wine and vodka fog.

The life of Ahockey’s scion is bittersweet

So, about those mixed blessings. The name Bourne easily won Justin respect among the islanders, but at the same time parental precedent drove Justin into a psychological corner. It’s hard enough to make your own way in hockey without measuring yourself against your star dad.

Justin Bourne’s first big goal was a full NCAA scholarship. In 2004, he landed just that at the University of Alaska Anchorage. He had a great college career. The downside? He was away from home for the first time. Far from the people, he did not want to disappoint. Free to start drinking.

Four and a half substantial chapters into his life story, alcohol sets in and Bourne’s decline begins.

Speaking of Alaska shortly before he got there as a very good Junior B player in British Columbia, Bourne describes his first hockey fight.

“His name was Ryan McMullan. He wasn’t tall, no, but he was built like a fire hydrant and had actually taken a punch earlier in life, unlike me. Turns out he was an Alaskan (red flag, Bourne). I asked him to fight the only way I knew how, as dictated by my understanding of hockey culture, which was to say, “Do you want to go?” and I swear he hit me right on the nose three times before I ever took off my gloves.”

Bourne is very good at these “hockey bro” moments. He only chose this fight because he didn’t want to be the guy who never dances. Bourne’s writing is steeped in hockey code, and he’s transparent about which parts of gaming culture he carries easily, and which chafe.

He plays several AHL years and then several ECHL years. He’s averagely lucky, a little good, a little bad, and at a realistic age, he’s resigned to the likelihood that the NHL isn’t in the cards.

But long before the end of the game, he writes about his daily grind, jotting down details about equipment, facilities, plays made and played, good, bad and ugly learning moments, a team bus full of sharp observations about the game.

Long before I got sober, I suspected I’d be writing something like this. I used to write it in my head walking back from my son’s nursery after dropping him off at 8am, about two hours after I had my first drink of the day. I thought I’d lay out the insanity of how I drank day by day, because really, it was insane.

Only in hockey can a grim injury count as yet another mixed blessing. When Bourne caught a savage punch straight to the mouth, the puck simultaneously pulverized his teeth, his jaw, and his career on ice.

Bourne thinks the injury has only hastened the inevitable. Anyway, it was time to move on to the next thing in life.

A career in transition and a growing addiction

Bourne was always a heads-up player, so he transitioned relatively smoothly into video work, coaching, analysis and commentary. Relatively smoothly, for every year the drinking became more pathological, and like many alcoholics he expended a depressing amount of mental energy in hiding his intake.

It’s a familiar cycle: social anxiety and shame fueled his need to be alone. And alone is the time when he did his most destructive drinking.

Given the streams of liquor he drank, it is a testament to the cunning of the alcoholic brain that few of his colleagues knew how ill Bourne was. Under and back’S details with a former close colleague and friend of Bourne.

They were shocked, having no idea how much alcohol their fellow friend had absorbed. That’s also part of Bourne’s message. Alcoholics are everywhere and they need our love.

Just before he heads to rehab terrified but eager to get dry, Bourne says “I still have no conclusion on what I lost mentally by living the way I did, but at this point I was relieved that the weeks and months [of sobriety to come] would at least scrape a few layers of ice off my brain like a scraper on a frozen windshield.”

Hockey, beer and crusty windshields. This is a very Canadian book.

Given the value of Bourne’s message to suffering addicts, regardless of nationality, that may also be a mixed blessing.

