Sports
No. 7 Mens Tennis reaches the first ITA Indoors final in the program’s history
Chicago No. 7 Texas Men’s Tennis advanced to the first ITA National Team Indoor Championships final in the program’s history with a 4-3 victory over No. 4 Michigan at XS Tennis Village in Chicago on Sunday. The title game will feature a known foe and be an all-Texas affair as the Longhorns face the defending No. 3 TCU on Monday at 12pm CT.
For the second day in a row, Texas had a top-five win and handed an opponent its first loss of the season as Ohio State had been 13-0, while the Wolverines opened Sunday’s game 12-0.
The Longhorns clinched the double with wins over Nos. 2 and 3, including a dramatic tiebreaker to rank No. 3, before adding singles wins over juniors No. 112 Cleeve Harper at No. 5, No. 25 Hello Woldeab at No. 4 and No. 1 Eliot Spizzirri at number 1 for clinching.
All three singles wins came after Michigan took a 3-1 overall lead. At that point, Harper secured Texas’ first win with a 6-3, 6-4 decision over Jacob Bickersteth. It was Bickersteth who took the first break of the match for a 3-2 lead, but the first set then belonged to Harper as he went on a 4-0 run, including winning the last three by two points. The first three games of the second set were also decided on deuce and all three were breaks until Harper broke the string with a hold to go up, 3-1. Stayed on serve for the rest of the set from there, and Harper claimed victory by a deuce point to cut the Wolverines’ lead to 3–2.
Soon after, Woldeab tied the overall game with a 7-5, 6-4 win over No. 36 Gavin Young at No. 4. It was Young’s first double game loss of the season after participating with a 7-0 record. Woldeab opened the game with a two-point lead, and after Young also held on, three consecutive breaks gave Young a 3-2 lead which he moved to 4-2 on serving. He then broke again on a deuce point to increase his lead to a 5-2, but from then on it was all Woldeab as he headed for a 5-0 run to take the set with only one game to go deuce, which Woldeab won for a 6-5 lead. The second set began with the same scoring pattern as the first, including Woldeab breaking on a deuce point for 2-2. This time, however, it would be Woldeab who would win the next two games, starting with a deuce-point hold followed by a break for 4-2. Young countered with a break and a deuce-point hold to even it out, but Woldeab answered with another deuce-point hold and break combination to win the match.
As a result, all eyes were on lane 1 where Spizzirri had moved into a third set against No. 7 Andrew Fenty. After an unusual first set in which Spizzirri fell 6-1, the second would be a different story. Three of the first four games went to deuce, with Fenty holding his opening serve to one. Spizzirri also held on and then used the other two deuce points to break and hold again for a 3-1 lead. Fenty eventually took the break back at 5-5, but Spizzirri answered the break with a deuce point and served out the set to move into third. There each player held his opening service while Spizzirri served this deuce. That was the start of another run of three deuce points in four games, with Spizzirri taking the first break on one of those for a 3-2 lead that he consolidated to 4-2 on serve before breaking again to take a lead of scored 5-2. Fenty broke back to get within 5-3 and had a chance to close on serving, but Spizzirri would not be denied and broke again to send the team to the winner’s field for the second game in a row.
In the previous singles matches, such as in Spizzirri’s opening set, junior No. 65 Micah Braswell had a few unusual sets as he fell to No. 20 Ondrej Styler, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 3. Styler produced a 7-0 run to take a 2-2 tie in the first set to a 3-0 lead in the second set en route to his victory that tied the score.
The game at No. 6 finished next with senior Nevin Arimilli knocked down by Will Cooksey, 7-6(3), 6-1. Cooksey broke first to secure a 2-1 lead by a deuce point. The rest of the set then remained on serve until Arimilli got the break back with a deuce point of his own at 5-5 and consolidated at 6-5. He had a chance to take the set in the next game, but Cooksey kept a deuce point to keep it alive and reach a tiebreaker where he bounced out to a 5-0 lead. Arimilli won three of the next four runs to get back in, but Cooksey was able to close it at 7-3 on the next run. In the second, after Arimilli picked up a break in the opening game, Cooksey ended the game with a 6-0 run that gave Michigan a 2-1 overall lead.
Just after that, the Wolverines advanced, 3-1, as the No. 33 sophomore Pierre-Yves Bailly was defeated by No. 42 Patrick Maloney, 7–5, 6–3, at No. 2. Again, the third and fourth games of a set were both breaks, first by Maloney and then by Bailly. The set then stayed on serve until Maloney broke again for a 6-5 lead on a deuce point before serving out the set. In the second, Maloney came up with the only two breaks, first for a 3-2 lead and then to win the game 6-3 on a deuce point.
Earlier in doubles, after the No. 6 duo of Fenty and Young used a 4-0 run to close their game against the No. 4 pair of Harper and Spizzirri for a 6-2 victory over No. 1, the Longhorns responded with wins in the remaining games to take the point.
That started with Woldeab and Bailly beating Maloney and Styler 6-3 at No. 2. The Texas duo captured the only break of the game at 4-2 and had a shot at another on Michigan’s next serve that went to deuce. Although the Wolverines held on to that run, the Longhorns served it out in the next game.
That left the deciding game at No. 3 where Braswell and senior Chih Chi Huang triumphed over Cooksey and Nino Ehrenschneider, 7-6 (4). The entire game remained on serve and each team won a deuce point, going 5-4 to Michigan and 5-5 to Texas, as the Longhorns fended off a match point on their team. In the tiebreak, Braswell and Huang took the first two points and five of the first six to build a 5-1 lead. The Wolverines fought back by three consecutive points to come within one point, but the Longhorns took the lead from there by securing the final two points.
#7 Texas 4, #4 Michigan 3
Singles order of finish (3,6,2,5,4,1)
1. #1 Eliot Spizzirri(UT) def. #7 Andrew Fenty (MICH) 1-6, 7-5, 6-3
2. #42 Defeats Patrick Maloney (MICH). #33 Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) 7-5, 6-3
3. #20 Ondrej Styler (MICH) def. #65 Micah Braswell (UT) 6-2, 6-1
4. #25 Hello Woldeab (UT) def. #36 Gavin Young (MICH) 7-5, 6-4
5. #112 Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Jacob Bickersteth (ME) 6-3, 6-4
6. Will Cooksey (MICH) defeats. Nevin Arimilli (UT) 7-6 (3), 6-1
Doubles order of finish (1,2,3)
1. #6 Andrew Fenty/Gavin Young (MICH) defeats. #4 Eliot Spizzirri/Cleeve Harper (UT) 6-2
2. Pierre-Yves Bailly/Hello Woldeab (UT) def. Patrick Maloney/Ondrej Styler (MICH) 6-3
3. Chih Chi Huang/Micah Braswell (UT) def. Will Cooksey/Nino Ehrenschneider (ME) 7-6 (4)
