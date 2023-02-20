Parents ‘concerned’ about middle-aged trans woman taking part in Youth Female Cricket League – OutKick





The conversation surrounding the participation of transgender athletes in certain competitions has returned with a case involving a middle-aged trans woman who chose to compete against girls as young as 12 in a cricket club. Parents have led the backlash against the England and Wales Cricket Board’s transgender policy after the male-born, older contestant was allowed to join the club. Many question the negative impact that the trans woman’s physical advantage could have on young women, with some parents already seeing their young girls unwilling to participate. The trans competitor’s age and name have not been released. Middle-aged competitor born male raises serious concerns One parent said: “A lot of girls this age are just starting out hard ball cricket, and one incident is enough to take them out of the game. Another parent, as reported by The Telagraph, called the situation “unacceptable, uncomfortable and dangerous”. Six first-class counties have demanded answers from the governing body. EXCLUSIVE: Six first-class counties demand urgent answers from the England and Wales Cricket Board on why a middle-aged player who transitioned from male to female is allowed to compete against girls as young as 12 https://t.co/80gSclSPGF — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) February 17, 2023 An anonymous player shared that the middle-aged trans competitor “hits the ball harder than any other I’ve seen in the league.” The club’s rules state, “trans women may enter any competition, competition or competition for women only and must be accepted in the gender in which they are presenting.” The trans player has been responsible for a number of injuries, including one to a little girl that sidelined her for months. This case from the UK raises concerns about the transgender rule devastating women’s athletics, including several pending cases in the United States. More fuss about transgender policy The most prominent case was NCAA transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, which sparked a backlash from female college competitors, including University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines. Not only did Gaines mention Thomas’s performance advantage in the pool, but she also highlighted her concern about women being exposed to a trans competitor’s genitals after an incident involving Thomas. Famous surfer Bethany Hamilton also took a stand against transgender competitors, as did former ESPN commentator Marcellus Wiley. Both expressed concerns about the competitive disadvantages for young women. “This worries me as a professional athlete who has competed in the World Surf League events for over 15 years,” said Hamilton. “I think a lot of the girls who are currently on tour don’t support this new rule and are afraid of being left out if they speak out.” In a Twitter video posted this week, Wiley said the following: “I have no problem with transgender people. I do have a problem with athletes who are transgender and try to compete, transition from being a woman and now play with the women. And I will say that. You can all try to give me as much Dave Chappelle as you want. I am very clear on this. You can be transgender. “You can be the homie, but I’d be damned if a male turns into a female at birth and tries to take on my daughters. She’s not there. We’re gone.”

