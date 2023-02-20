SEC football schedule rivals: Tennessee-Kentucky, Auburn-Florida missed

Determining SEC football rivals after the conference expands to 16 teams with Texas and Oklahoma in 2024 is bound to ruffle the feathers, especially considering that each team would be limited to three annual rivals if the SEC approves a nine-game schedule that the so-called “3 -6 model.”

This model, a much-discussed candidate for future planning, would do away with the existing divisional structure.

But how do you choose only three rivals for LSU, a team with no heated enemies? Besides Alabama and Vanderbilt, what team should Tennessee play against? And how much should a competitive balance be, versus simply keeping the best matchups?

I considered these dilemmas as me assigned rivalry matches for each team in a recent column. It is therefore not surprising that readers had their own objections and ideas.

First, a reminder of the rivalry setup I suggested:

Alabama: Maroon, Tennessee, LSU

Arkansas: Missouri, Texas, Ole Miss

maroon: Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt

LSU: Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Alabama

Ole Miss: State of Mississippi, LSU, Arkansas

State of Mississippi: Ole Miss, Kentucky, Texas A&M

Texas A&M: Texas, LSU, Mississippi State

Oklahoma: Texas, Missouri, Florida

Texas: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas

Florida: Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma

Georgia: Florida, Auburn, South Carolina

Kentucky: Vanderbilt, Florida, Mississippi State

Missouri: Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina

south carolina: Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee

Tennessee: Vanderbilt, Alabama, South Carolina

Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky, maroon

Here’s some feedback I’ve received.

John writes: Come on no AU vs UF? It should become a tradition again. Auburn must compete against UA, UGA and UF.

My answer: Auburn is the closest SEC school to Gainesville, and like you, I’d love to see AU-UF resume annually. Steve Spurrier considered Auburn Florida’s second-largest SEC rival, behind Georgia. The Florida Panhandle is a melting pot of fans, with Florida and Auburn prominently represented in the midst of that turf battle.

However, aligning the puzzle pieces requires a few concessions. AU-UF became a sacrifice in my model. Understand that in this schedule model they will still play against each other once every two years, which is a significant improvement over the current division format.

I also suspect that Auburn would be hesitant to be assigned three first-class rivals: Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. For competitive balance, I think AU will get a softer team as a third rival in addition to Alabama and Georgia. Nevertheless, Auburn-Florida is a rivalry I’ve always enjoyed.

WM writes: I enjoyed your column on possible annual opponents in a new SEC schedule format. Two of the matchups don’t seem right to me, and you’ve commented on both in your column. Like you said, a combination between Oklahoma and Florida seems weird, but I’m glad the Vols don’t play the Gators every year. I never liked their annoying fans! (They probably don’t like us either, but at least we Vol fans aren’t obnoxious!)

And I really think Tennessee-Kentucky should continue as an annual game. I would suggest that the Kentucky schedule drops Florida and includes Tennessee, and the South Carolina schedule drops Tennessee and includes Florida.

My answer: In a model I produced last year I combined Tennessee and Kentucky, but I don’t consider it a must-save game for any reason other than longevity. With 118 encounters in the series, each of them has played more against each other than any other rival. But Kentucky’s only three wins over UT since 1985 dilute the rivalry.

For the past 20 years, South Carolina-Tennessee has been competitive. The series is growing in popularity and Vols fans and Gamecocks fans regularly squabble on social media.

Nevertheless, I have little objection to your reconfiguration. In your suggestion, Tennessee’s rivals would be Alabama, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt, while Florida would be paired with Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. The Gamecocks would get Georgia, Florida and a third team. I suggested Missouri.

My counteroffer: maintain the Florida vs. Tennessee rivalry, which became one of September’s biggest games in the 1990s and picked up again last year, thanks to Tennessee finding a heartbeat under Josh Heupel. Which opponent are Vols fans more excited for, the Gators or the Wildcats? For most fans, I suspect it’s the former.

By shifting a few puzzle pieces, you could design a model in which Alabama, Florida, and Vanderbilt are Tennessee’s rivals, and Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky are assigned to the Gators.

At its best, the Florida vs. Tennessee rivalry is pretty good. At best, it dwarfs Kentucky-Tennessee.

Randall writes: I see you’re a member of the SEC Protect Georgia Club. You and the conference are always out to kiss Kirby.

My answer: Didn’t know there was a club. I will definitely spend the membership fee on my business.

Besides Florida and Auburn, who should Georgia play against? I consider those rivals locks to Georgia, and the Bulldogs are South Carolina’s biggest rival in conference. A Georgia lineup of Florida, Auburn and South Carolina was one of my easiest assignments.

George writes (his rivalry):

Alabama: Maroon, Tennessee, Mississippi State

Arkansas: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M

maroon: Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State

Florida: Oklahoma, Georgia, South Carolina

Georgia: Florida, Auburn, South Carolina

Kentucky: Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Missouri

LSU: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M

State of Mississippi: Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama

Missouri: Kentucky, Ole Miss, Oklahoma

Ole Miss: LSU, State of Mississippi, Missouri

Oklahoma: Texas, Florida, Missouri

South Carolina: Georgia, Florida, Vanderbilt

Texas: Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Arkansas

Tennessee: Alabama, Vanderbilt, Kentucky

Texas A&M: Texas, Arkansas, LSU

Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina

My answer: Some good ideas, but you let LSU off easily. Alabama-LSU has evolved over the past 20 years into one of the most important season matchups. I think maintaining that rivalry is a must.

I don’t understand the Missouri-Ole Miss combination. Why not link at least one of those teams to Arkansas? Putting at least one of those teams up against the Razorbacks would free up LSU to play Alabama.

