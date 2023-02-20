Sports
SEC football schedule rivals: Tennessee-Kentucky, Auburn-Florida missed
Determining SEC football rivals after the conference expands to 16 teams with Texas and Oklahoma in 2024 is bound to ruffle the feathers, especially considering that each team would be limited to three annual rivals if the SEC approves a nine-game schedule that the so-called “3 -6 model.”
This model, a much-discussed candidate for future planning, would do away with the existing divisional structure.
But how do you choose only three rivals for LSU, a team with no heated enemies? Besides Alabama and Vanderbilt, what team should Tennessee play against? And how much should a competitive balance be, versus simply keeping the best matchups?
I considered these dilemmas as me assigned rivalry matches for each team in a recent column. It is therefore not surprising that readers had their own objections and ideas.
First, a reminder of the rivalry setup I suggested:
Alabama: Maroon, Tennessee, LSU
Arkansas: Missouri, Texas, Ole Miss
maroon: Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt
LSU: Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Alabama
Ole Miss: State of Mississippi, LSU, Arkansas
State of Mississippi: Ole Miss, Kentucky, Texas A&M
Texas A&M: Texas, LSU, Mississippi State
Oklahoma: Texas, Missouri, Florida
Texas: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas
Florida: Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma
Georgia: Florida, Auburn, South Carolina
Kentucky: Vanderbilt, Florida, Mississippi State
Missouri: Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina
south carolina: Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee
Tennessee: Vanderbilt, Alabama, South Carolina
Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky, maroon
Here’s some feedback I’ve received.
John writes: Come on no AU vs UF? It should become a tradition again. Auburn must compete against UA, UGA and UF.
My answer: Auburn is the closest SEC school to Gainesville, and like you, I’d love to see AU-UF resume annually. Steve Spurrier considered Auburn Florida’s second-largest SEC rival, behind Georgia. The Florida Panhandle is a melting pot of fans, with Florida and Auburn prominently represented in the midst of that turf battle.
However, aligning the puzzle pieces requires a few concessions. AU-UF became a sacrifice in my model. Understand that in this schedule model they will still play against each other once every two years, which is a significant improvement over the current division format.
I also suspect that Auburn would be hesitant to be assigned three first-class rivals: Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. For competitive balance, I think AU will get a softer team as a third rival in addition to Alabama and Georgia. Nevertheless, Auburn-Florida is a rivalry I’ve always enjoyed.
WM writes: I enjoyed your column on possible annual opponents in a new SEC schedule format. Two of the matchups don’t seem right to me, and you’ve commented on both in your column. Like you said, a combination between Oklahoma and Florida seems weird, but I’m glad the Vols don’t play the Gators every year. I never liked their annoying fans! (They probably don’t like us either, but at least we Vol fans aren’t obnoxious!)
And I really think Tennessee-Kentucky should continue as an annual game. I would suggest that the Kentucky schedule drops Florida and includes Tennessee, and the South Carolina schedule drops Tennessee and includes Florida.
My answer: In a model I produced last year I combined Tennessee and Kentucky, but I don’t consider it a must-save game for any reason other than longevity. With 118 encounters in the series, each of them has played more against each other than any other rival. But Kentucky’s only three wins over UT since 1985 dilute the rivalry.
For the past 20 years, South Carolina-Tennessee has been competitive. The series is growing in popularity and Vols fans and Gamecocks fans regularly squabble on social media.
Nevertheless, I have little objection to your reconfiguration. In your suggestion, Tennessee’s rivals would be Alabama, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt, while Florida would be paired with Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. The Gamecocks would get Georgia, Florida and a third team. I suggested Missouri.
My counteroffer: maintain the Florida vs. Tennessee rivalry, which became one of September’s biggest games in the 1990s and picked up again last year, thanks to Tennessee finding a heartbeat under Josh Heupel. Which opponent are Vols fans more excited for, the Gators or the Wildcats? For most fans, I suspect it’s the former.
By shifting a few puzzle pieces, you could design a model in which Alabama, Florida, and Vanderbilt are Tennessee’s rivals, and Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky are assigned to the Gators.
At its best, the Florida vs. Tennessee rivalry is pretty good. At best, it dwarfs Kentucky-Tennessee.
Randall writes: I see you’re a member of the SEC Protect Georgia Club. You and the conference are always out to kiss Kirby.
My answer: Didn’t know there was a club. I will definitely spend the membership fee on my business.
Besides Florida and Auburn, who should Georgia play against? I consider those rivals locks to Georgia, and the Bulldogs are South Carolina’s biggest rival in conference. A Georgia lineup of Florida, Auburn and South Carolina was one of my easiest assignments.
George writes (his rivalry):
Alabama: Maroon, Tennessee, Mississippi State
Arkansas: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M
maroon: Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State
Florida: Oklahoma, Georgia, South Carolina
Georgia: Florida, Auburn, South Carolina
Kentucky: Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Missouri
LSU: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M
State of Mississippi: Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama
Missouri: Kentucky, Ole Miss, Oklahoma
Ole Miss: LSU, State of Mississippi, Missouri
Oklahoma: Texas, Florida, Missouri
South Carolina: Georgia, Florida, Vanderbilt
Texas: Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Arkansas
Tennessee: Alabama, Vanderbilt, Kentucky
Texas A&M: Texas, Arkansas, LSU
Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina
My answer: Some good ideas, but you let LSU off easily. Alabama-LSU has evolved over the past 20 years into one of the most important season matchups. I think maintaining that rivalry is a must.
I don’t understand the Missouri-Ole Miss combination. Why not link at least one of those teams to Arkansas? Putting at least one of those teams up against the Razorbacks would free up LSU to play Alabama.
Blake Toppmeye is an SEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him[email protected]and follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer.
If you enjoy Blake’s coverage, please considera digital subscriptionthat gives you access to everything. Also check out his podcast,SEC football unfilteredor access exclusive columns via theSEC Unfiltered Newsletter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.knoxnews.com/story/sports/college/university-of-tennessee/football/2023/02/19/sec-football-2024-schedule-rivals-alabama-lsu-tennessee-florida-georgia/69893083007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ross Taylor: Prabowo Subiantos infamous presence at Richard Marles, interesting Penny Wong reunion
- Boris Johnson’s Brexit warning ‘not completely unnecessary’, says Penny Mordaunt
- Fairfield Boys Hockey Team Honors Former Goaltender, Retired Jersey
- Buckeyes win to end weekend, beat No. 5 Virginia 4-0 – Ohio State Buckeyes
- US general warns China of biggest threat in space
- Michigan Rod Moore No. 5 returning safety
- Magic in the air for men’s and women’s basketball, plus baseball’s long-awaited return – The Vanderbilt Hustler
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | The P3DN program and the oversight role of inspection to encourage the acceleration of its implementation within the Cabinet Secretariat
- Indian cricket teams visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya: The Tribune India
- infectious diseases are expected to be a concern in two to four weeks
- Sino-Iranian relations are heating up. Here’s what the rest of the world should know.
- New Course: Advanced Lifeguard Supervision Skills | Royal Life Saving Society