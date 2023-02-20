Blackhawks Jonathan Toews struggles with Long Covid, steps away from ice hockey

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19), seen here against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 21, … [+] 2023, moving away from ice hockey due to long Covid. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews has been off the ice for quite some time, having played his last game in the National Hockey League (NHL) on Jan. 28. And now it looks like he’ll be putting his game on the ice for even longer. Toews, 34, announced today that he has long been struggling with something long gone: long covid.

Yes, Toews has had Covid for a long time, you know that thing that some politicians and personalities keep claiming doesn’t exist? Well, what happened to Toews, the captain of the Blackhawks, should be a reality check. He hasn’t even practiced with his team since February 5 and explained his absence in the following statement: First of all, thank you to the fans and everyone who has been concerned about my absence. I am still dealing with the symptoms of Long Covid and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome. It was really challenging to play through these symptoms. In the past few weeks it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and focus on getting healthy. The Chicago Blackhawks included Toew’s full statement in a tweet:

It’s not clear how many people get long Covid every day because the US government hasn’t really counted such things. And as you probably learned in kindergarten, if you don’t count something, you don’t know how many there are. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), studies have suggested that anywhere from 10 to 20% of people who have had a severe infection with the acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) may have contracted Covid for a long time. So while the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 is not as high now as it has been for the past two years, you may want to put those premature declarations that the pandemic is over on ice until there is more clarity on the long Covid picture.

The WHO defines long Covid, also known as Post Covid-19 condition, as the continuation or development of new symptoms 3 months after the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection, where these symptoms persist for at least 2 months with no other explanation. So if you follow this definition, Toews has probably been having symptoms for at least two months. Toews did not specifically mention what long Covid symptoms he has had. The list of possible symptoms is long, really long. In fact, there are over 200 different possible symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes a list some common long covid symptoms which fall into the categories of general symptoms like life changing fatigue and fever, respiratory and heart symptoms like difficulty breathing, cough, chest pain and irregular heart rhythms, neurological symptoms like brain fog, headache, trouble sleeping, funny sensations and change in smell or taste, depression or anxiety, and digestive symptoms such as diarrhea and stomach pain.

It seems that a long Covid will derail Toews’ ice hockey career at least temporarily, a career that has been quite illustrious since he was selected as the third pick of the 2006 NHL draft. It took him just two years to become the captain of to become the Blackhawks and only four years to be named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2010 and win the Conn Smythe Trophy. That was the first time he helped lead the Blackhawks to the title. Yes, I said the first time. He loved doing that so much, he did it twice more in 2013 and 2015. Toews also earned the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2015. This season hasn’t exactly been shabby as Toews already had 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 matches. But he’ll probably have to wait a while before he can add those numbers.

You may have noticed another term in Toews’ announcement: chronic immune response syndrome. This was not the first time Toews had used such a term. After missing the entire 2020-21 NHL season, Toews posted the following tweet with a video on June 30, 2021:

In the video, he explained, I just think there’s a lot of stuff that was piling up where my body was just falling apart. He continued by saying, So what they call it is chronic immune response syndrome, where I just couldn’t fully recover and my immune system reacted to everything I did, any kind of stress, everything I did all day. . It was always some sort of stress response.

If you now search PubMed for chronic immune response syndrome, you will get the following answer: Quoted sentence not found in sentence index: chronic immune response syndrome. That’s not the kind of response you get when you plug in more commonly accepted formal medical or scientific terms. This term has been coined by people in integrative medicine. It’s still a bit of a vague term. While scientific studies have identified many different situations in which your immune system malfunctions or even overreacts to various external stimuli, there do not yet appear to be enough peer-reviewed, well-constructed scientific studies to more clearly define what chronic immune response syndrome is or how such a condition is best managed. So for now, submit chronic immune response syndrome as more scientific studies are needed to define and characterize the category.

Sadly, Toews may still have a long way to go. It is not yet clear how long the various long Covid symptoms will last. The long and the short is that many political leaders don’t seem to give a puck about long Covid. Instead, they seem to be trying to check out the whole Covid-19 pandemic response and pretend the pandemic is over. Of course, no legitimate public health authority has yet declared the pandemic. And what has been seen with long Covid so far may just be the tip of the iceberg.