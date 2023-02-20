Sports
The mixed doubles semifinal has been released, Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu vs. Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong
After Qian Tianyi and Chen Yuanyu withdrew due to illness, Zhou Kai and Xiang Peng also withdrew from the continuous competition due to physical discomfort for the mixed doubles match at the National Table Tennis World Table Tennis Championships in Durban today (first leg).
National team head coach Li Sun said in an interview that Zhou Kai and Xiang Peng had a fever today. In line with the principle of protecting athletes, we are considering the next Grand Slam events in India and Singapore. I hope they can recover as soon as possible. The simulation game fully reflects the authenticity. Injuries are part of it and common in international competitions, so we have to adapt to different emergencies as a whole.
The much-watched Menglong combination lost 1-3 to Liang Yanzhu/He Zhuojia. Ma Long/Chen Meng won the first game 11:9, but Liang Yanzhu/He Zhuojia played even better in the following games. They defeated Ma Long/Chen Meng in three consecutive matches to get the second mixed doubles group stage win. In the evening game, Liang Yanzhu/He Zhuojia lost 0-3 to Yu Ziyang/Sun Mingyang. Since Liang Jingkun/Qian Tianyi retired, the remaining three pairs formed a series of wins and losses. After calculating the small points, Yu Ziyang/Sun Mingyang won the first place in the group and finished in the top 4.
Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong took two more wins today after their first win yesterday. In the afternoon game, they beat Xu Haidong/Guo Yuhan 3-0. The focus of this game was the first game. Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong won with difficulty at 14:12, laying the foundation for the overall victory. After the game, Lin Gaoyuan also focused on the first game: the game was very stale, the opponent was very characteristic, the quality was very high, and the ball was relatively cold and menacing. After winning two matches, Lin Gaoyuan said: Now that you’re on this field fighting for the spot, you have to do everything you can to play every game well. Chen Xingtong added: My inner goal is to give my best every matchIn fact, when it comes to the final results, I don’t think it means you can decide on your own, what you can do is play every game well.
In the evening, Lin Gaoyuan / Chen Xingtong ushered in the most difficult battle since the start of the match. Against Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi, they fought hard for 5 rounds and had the last laugh. In the first half of the game, Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong took a 2-0 lead at 14:12 and 11:8, then Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi seized the key ball twice and won the third game at 11:00. :9 and 12:10. In the fourth game, both sides fought to a 2-2 draw. In the decisive match, Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong opened the score to 5:1 at the start, took an instant lead and eventually won 11:5 to take first place in the group with three consecutive wins. Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi won second place. They had two wins and a loss in the group stage. Xu Haidong/Guo Yuhan and Yan Sheng/Chen Yi placed third and fourth respectively.
In the afternoon game, because Xiang Peng and Zhou Kai retired, Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha automatically won. In the evening, one after the other, they also ushered in the last opponent of the group stage.
Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu’s opponent was Zhao Zihao/Fan Siqi. In this match, the latter caused great trouble for Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu. Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu won the tiebreak 11:8 after taking the lead twice and being tied by their opponents. During the game, Fan Zhendong had a sudden accident in the 2:2 draw in the fourth game and fell out of the shot. Luckily he was okay. After a short adjustment, he returned to the game and took the overall victory. In this way, Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu won the semifinal tickets with three consecutive wins, and Zhao Zihao/Fan Siqi won the second place in the group.
World Table Tennis Championship partner Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha lost 0-3 to Xue Fei/Zhang Rui, a great upset. In this way, Xue Fei/Zhang Rui successfully advanced to the top 4 of the mixed doubles with the first place in the group.
Currently, The semifinals also took place, namely Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong vs Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu, Yu Ziyang/Sun Mingyang vs Xue Fei/Zhang Rui.
Mixed doubles results on February 19
Program February 20
Enter the video number
Unlock more excitement in the table tennis world
Click directly
share ball
Like the ball
the ball is watchingReturn to Sohu to see more
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://www.breakinglatest.news/sports/the-mixed-doubles-semi-final-match-is-released-fan-zhendong-wang-manyu-vs-lin-gaoyuan-chen-xingtong-straight-to-durban_competition_victory_results/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ross Taylor: Prabowo Subiantos infamous presence at Richard Marles, interesting Penny Wong reunion
- Boris Johnson’s Brexit warning ‘not completely unnecessary’, says Penny Mordaunt
- Fairfield Boys Hockey Team Honors Former Goaltender, Retired Jersey
- Buckeyes win to end weekend, beat No. 5 Virginia 4-0 – Ohio State Buckeyes
- US general warns China of biggest threat in space
- Michigan Rod Moore No. 5 returning safety
- Magic in the air for men’s and women’s basketball, plus baseball’s long-awaited return – The Vanderbilt Hustler
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | The P3DN program and the oversight role of inspection to encourage the acceleration of its implementation within the Cabinet Secretariat
- Indian cricket teams visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya: The Tribune India
- infectious diseases are expected to be a concern in two to four weeks
- Sino-Iranian relations are heating up. Here’s what the rest of the world should know.
- New Course: Advanced Lifeguard Supervision Skills | Royal Life Saving Society