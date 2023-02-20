The mixed doubles semifinal has been released, Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu vs. Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong

Original Title: Mixed Doubles Semifinal Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu vs. Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong |

After Qian Tianyi and Chen Yuanyu withdrew due to illness, Zhou Kai and Xiang Peng also withdrew from the continuous competition due to physical discomfort for the mixed doubles match at the National Table Tennis World Table Tennis Championships in Durban today (first leg).

National team head coach Li Sun said in an interview that Zhou Kai and Xiang Peng had a fever today. In line with the principle of protecting athletes, we are considering the next Grand Slam events in India and Singapore. I hope they can recover as soon as possible. The simulation game fully reflects the authenticity. Injuries are part of it and common in international competitions, so we have to adapt to different emergencies as a whole.

The much-watched Menglong combination lost 1-3 to Liang Yanzhu/He Zhuojia. Ma Long/Chen Meng won the first game 11:9, but Liang Yanzhu/He Zhuojia played even better in the following games. They defeated Ma Long/Chen Meng in three consecutive matches to get the second mixed doubles group stage win. In the evening game, Liang Yanzhu/He Zhuojia lost 0-3 to Yu Ziyang/Sun Mingyang. Since Liang Jingkun/Qian Tianyi retired, the remaining three pairs formed a series of wins and losses. After calculating the small points, Yu Ziyang/Sun Mingyang won the first place in the group and finished in the top 4.

Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong took two more wins today after their first win yesterday. In the afternoon game, they beat Xu Haidong/Guo Yuhan 3-0. The focus of this game was the first game. Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong won with difficulty at 14:12, laying the foundation for the overall victory. After the game, Lin Gaoyuan also focused on the first game: the game was very stale, the opponent was very characteristic, the quality was very high, and the ball was relatively cold and menacing. After winning two matches, Lin Gaoyuan said: Now that you're on this field fighting for the spot, you have to do everything you can to play every game well. Chen Xingtong added: My inner goal is to give my best every matchIn fact, when it comes to the final results, I don't think it means you can decide on your own, what you can do is play every game well. In the evening, Lin Gaoyuan / Chen Xingtong ushered in the most difficult battle since the start of the match. Against Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi, they fought hard for 5 rounds and had the last laugh. In the first half of the game, Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong took a 2-0 lead at 14:12 and 11:8, then Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi seized the key ball twice and won the third game at 11:00. :9 and 12:10. In the fourth game, both sides fought to a 2-2 draw. In the decisive match, Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong opened the score to 5:1 at the start, took an instant lead and eventually won 11:5 to take first place in the group with three consecutive wins. Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi won second place. They had two wins and a loss in the group stage. Xu Haidong/Guo Yuhan and Yan Sheng/Chen Yi placed third and fourth respectively. In the afternoon game, because Xiang Peng and Zhou Kai retired, Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha automatically won. In the evening, one after the other, they also ushered in the last opponent of the group stage. Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu's opponent was Zhao Zihao/Fan Siqi. In this match, the latter caused great trouble for Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu. Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu won the tiebreak 11:8 after taking the lead twice and being tied by their opponents. During the game, Fan Zhendong had a sudden accident in the 2:2 draw in the fourth game and fell out of the shot. Luckily he was okay. After a short adjustment, he returned to the game and took the overall victory. In this way, Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu won the semifinal tickets with three consecutive wins, and Zhao Zihao/Fan Siqi won the second place in the group. World Table Tennis Championship partner Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha lost 0-3 to Xue Fei/Zhang Rui, a great upset. In this way, Xue Fei/Zhang Rui successfully advanced to the top 4 of the mixed doubles with the first place in the group. Currently, The semifinals also took place, namely Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong vs Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu, Yu Ziyang/Sun Mingyang vs Xue Fei/Zhang Rui. Mixed doubles results on February 19 Program February 20

