No. 19 men’s tennis wins ECAC championship





HANNOVER, NH The rematch between No. 19 Columbia and No. 14 Harvard lived up to the hype when the game was on the line Sunday afternoon at the Alexis Boss Tennis Center. The Lions pulled off a gutsy 4-3 victory to claim the 2023 ECAC Championship. With the team score tied, 3-3, No. 14 Michael Zheng led No. 13 Harris Walker in the third set. Leading 5–2 in the third set and on the receiving end of match point, Zheng staged a brief rally with Walker that ended with a backflip from Walker going into the net. Moments later, Zheng was surrounded by the rest of the team as the Lions won the Harvard rematch. “I am so proud of our boys,” said Bidyut K. Goswami, men’s tennis head coach Howard Endelman said. “They showed resilience, toughness and heart under difficult conditions in today’s game. We are focused every day on continuing to build the culture of our program, and as coaches we are pleased that our players have shown tremendous commitment.” Columbia got the game going by winning the double, which turned out to be crucial. Alex Kotzen And Roko Horvat partnered in the No. 3 doubles, recording a 6-4 victory over Valdemar Pape and Daniel Milavsky. Harvard’s Ronan Jachuck and Steven Sun countered with a 6-4 win against Theo Vineyard And Nicholas Kozen at number 2 to tie the score. Max Westfall and Zheng stepped up at the No. 1 double to win a 6-3 game over Henry Von Der Schulenburg and Walker to secure the double for the Lions. Nicholas Kozen extended Columbia’s lead to 2-0 to start singles, as he recorded a quick 6-2, 6-1 victory over Sun in the No. 5 singles. Harvard’s Pape put the Crimson on the board for the first time with a 7-6, 6-3 victory against Henry Ruger at number 6. Harvard tied the team score, 2-2, as No. 10 Schulenburg took a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory in the No. 2 singles over Horvat. Alex Kotzen responded for the Lions at number 3 with a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) victory against Milavsky. The Crimson answered again as Jachuck claimed a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Westphal in the No. 4 singles. Zheng made a big move for the second time of the match as he won a three-set thriller in singles after helping to take the double point for the team. The win improves Columbia’s record to 6-1 this season and avenges the 4-2 loss to Harvard to open the spring schedule. The Lions and Crimson will meet one more time this season on April 16 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. NEXT ONE The Lions take a short break before returning to action on March 3 against No. 22 Northwestern. FOLLOW THE LIONS Stay up to date on all things Columbia Men’s Tennis by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsMTEN), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/2/19/mens-tennis-no-19-mens-tennis-wins-ecac-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos