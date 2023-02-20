Player stats NBC vs BCC for Match 3





2023-02-20T08:00:00+5:30









Player Statistics NBC vs BCC, Guwahati Premier League 2023, Match 3 – Who will win today’s match between Nabajyoti Club and Bud Cricket Club. Nabajyoti Club and Bud Cricket Club take on each other on February 20 (Monday) at 10am IST. NBC vs BCC takes place at the Judges Field, Guwahati.





NBC in return for BCC Head to Head Records for Match 3 between Nabajyoti Club and Bud Cricket Club Venue Records at Judges Field, Guwahati Total number of matches played 30 Games won by batting first 10 Games won at bat second 19 Average score in the first innings 116 Average score in the second innings 112.3 Highest total recorded 160 Lowest total recorded 40 Toss prediction for NBC vs BCC Match NBC vs BCC Player Stats, Nabajyoti Club Player’s Recent Batting Records (T20) M – matches, R – runs, RS – recent scores, avg. – average runs, AFP – average fantasy points (last 10 games) player name m R RS Avg AFP Bishal Roy (RHB) 5 59 5, 24, 16, 14, 0 11.8 40.5 Anurag Talukdar (RHB) 5 51 3, 3, 25, 7, 13 10.2 26.4 Danish Badger (RHB) 5 59 15, 15, 9, 13, 7 11.8 23.9 Nihar Deka (RHB) 5 48 13, 1, 7, 24, 3 9.6 12.6 Tej Khan (RHB) – – – – – Ravi Chetri (RHB) – – – – – Roshan Alam (RHB) 5 16 7, 0, 0, 9, 0 3.2 74 Amlanjyoti Das (RHB) 5 22 0, 0, 22, 0, 0 4.4 42.5 Parvej Musharraf (LGB) 5 42 0, 2, 0, 39, 1 8.4 38.2 Nibir Deka (RHB) 5 62 5, 6, 24, 5, 22 12.4 23.5 Pallav Karunakar (RHB) – – – – – NBC vs BCC Player Stats, Bud Cricket Club Player’s Recent Batting Records (T20) M – matches, R – runs, RS – recent scores, avg. – average runs, AFP – average fantasy points (last 10 games) player name m R RS Avg AFP Parvez Aziz (LGB) 5 42 23, 0, 0, 11, 8 8.4 40.8 Abhilash Gogoi (RHB) 5 4 0, 1, 0, 0, 3 0.8 33.9 Rishav Das (RHB) 5 65 5, 8, 10, 35, 7 13 28 Hardeep Singh (RHB) 4 63 42, 2, 18, 1 15.8 26.6 Erik Roy (RHB) 5 47 16, 1, 9, 11, 10 9.4 22.9 Jitu Ali (LGBT) 5 16 0, 6, 7, 1, 2 3.2 14.1 Riyan Parag (RHB) 5 228 50, 75, 2, 49, 52 45.6 92.9 Kaushik Giri (RHB) 5 90 17, 3, 5, 24, 41 18 58.7 Swarupam Purkayastha (RHB) 5 67 4, 10, 15, 18, 20 13.4 52.9 Manisankar Murasingh (LGB) 5 24 7, 0, 11, 5, 1 4.8 47.1 Bikash Singh (RHB) – – – – – NBC vs BCC Player Stats, Nabajyoti Club Player’s Recent Bowling Records (T20) M – Matches, W – Wickets, RW – Recent Wickets, Avg. – Average Wickets, AFP – Fantasy Points (last 10 matches) player name m W RW Avg AFP Dharani Rabha (RMF) 5 4 0, 0, 0, 1, 3 0.8 56.8 Rituraj Biswas (SLO) 5 0 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 0 32.5 Roshan Basfor (RMF) 5 1 1, 0, 0, 0, 0 0.2 29.4 Chanakya Sarma (RM) 5 0 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 0 16.4 Dipyyoti Saikia (RM) 4 1 0, 0, 1, 0 0.3 13 Avijit Singh Roy – – – – – Roshan Alam (LM) 5 8 3, 2, 1, 1, 1 1.6 74 Amlanjyoti Das (OB) 5 1 1, 0, 0, 0, 0 0.2 42.5 Parvej Musharraf (LS) 5 4 0, 2, 0, 1, 1 0.8 38.2 Nibir Deka (RMF) 5 0 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 0 23.5 Pallav Karunakar (SLO) – – – – – NBC vs BCC Player Stats, Bud Cricket Club Player’s Recent Bowling Records (T20) M – Matches, W – Wickets, RW – Recent Wickets, Avg – Average Wickets, AFP – Average Fantasy Points (last 10 matches) player name m W RW Avg AFP Nipan Deka (RM) 5 5 2, 0, 1, 0, 2 1 42 Pushparaj Sharma (RS) 5 3 1, 0, 2, 0, 0 0.6 41 Abu Nechim (RMF) 5 3 0, 0, 0, 1, 2 0.6 40 Sundeep Rabha (RMF) – – – – – Rohit Singh (LS) – – – – – Riyan Parag (LB) 5 7 3, 0, 2, 1, 1 1.4 92.9 Kaushik Giri (OB) 5 6 0, 2, 2, 0, 2 1.2 58.7 Swarupam Purkayastha (OB) 5 6 0, 0, 3, 1, 2 1.2 52.9 Manisankar Murasingh (RM) 5 6 2, 1, 2, 1, 0 1.2 47.1 Bikash Singh (RM) – – – – – Head to Head Stats – Nabajyoti Club player records against Bud Cricket Club in their last 5 matches Head to Head Stats – Bud Cricket Club player records against Nabajyoti Club in their last 5 matches Nabajyoti Club player records at Judges Field M – Matches, R – Runs, Avg – Average Runs, W – Wickets, Avg W – Average Wickets, RR – Recent Scores, RW – Recent Wickets player name m R Avg W Avg. W RR RW Bishal Roy (RHB | RM) 5 91 18.2 1 0.2 26, 55, 4, 2, 4 0, 0, 1, 0, 0 Anurag Talukdar (RHB|OB) 4 55 13.8 0 0 19, 12, 14, 10 – Danish Badger (RHB | LB) 5 173 34.6 1 0.2 28, 24, 44, 6, 71 0, 0, 0, 0, 1 Nihar Deka (RHB) 5 147 29.4 0 0 0, 51, 46, 10, 40 – Roshan Alam (RHB | LM) 5 10 2 13 2.6 10, 0, 0, 0, 0 3, 3, 3, 1, 3 Amlanjyoti Das (RHB | OB) 5 10 2 8 1.6 0, 0, 0, 3, 7 0, 2, 1, 1, 4 Nibiru Deca (RHB | RMF) 5 101 20.2 0 0 6, 31, 4, 14, 46 – Dharani Rabha (RHB | RMF) 5 20 4 3 0.6 14, 0, 6, 0, 0 1, 0, 0, 0, 2 Rituraj Biswas (LGB | SLO) 2 17 8.5 2 1 11, 6 1, 1 Roshan Basfor (RHB | RMF) 5 87 17.4 0 0 29, 1, 23, 28, 6 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 Chanakya Sarma (RHB|RM) 5 34 6.8 0 0 10, 7, 3, 14, 0 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 Bud Cricket Club player records at Judges Field M – Matches, R – Runs, Avg – Average Runs, W – Wickets, Avg W – Average Wickets, RR – Recent Scores, RW – Recent Wickets player name m R Avg W Avg. W RR RW Parvez Aziz (LGB | SLO) 5 98 19.6 0 0 23, 9, 26, 31, 9 – Abhilash Gogoi (RHB) 5 19 3.8 3 0.6 0, 1, 3, 14, 1 1, 1, 0, 1, 0 Rishav Das (RHB | OB) 5 104 20.8 0 0 5, 38, 31, 30, 0 – Hardeep Singh (RHB | OB) 1 42 42 0 0 42 – Erik Roy (RHB) 5 47 9.4 0 0 16, 1, 9, 11, 10 – Riyan Parag (RHB | LB) 1 50 50 3 3 50 3 Kaushik Giri (RHB | OB) 1 17 17 0 0 17 0 Swarupam Purkayastha (RHB|OB) 5 122 24.4 2 0.4 4, 10, 18, 44, 46 0, 0, 0, 0, 2 Nipan Deka (RHB | RM) 5 14 2.8 6 1.2 0, 13, 0, 1, 0 2, 0, 2, 0, 2 Pushparaj Sharma (RHB | RS) 5 1 0.2 3 0.6 0, 0, 0, 1, 0 1, 0, 2, 0, 0 Where can you watch NBC vs BCC Live in India? The game between NBC and BCC will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website. NBC Squad: Bishal Roy, Anurag Talukdar, Denish Das, Nihar Deka, Tej Khan, Ravi Chetri, Roshan Alam, Amlanjyoti Das, Parvej Musaraf, Nibir Deka, Pallav Karunakar, Dharani Rabha, Rituraj Biswas, Roshan Basfor, Chanakya Sarma, Dipjyoti Saikia and Avijit Singha Roy BCC Selection: Parvez Aziz, Abhilash Gogoi, Rishav Das, Hardeep Singh, Erik Roy, Jitu Ali, Riyan Parag, Kaushik Giri, Swarupam Purkayastha, Manisankar Murasingh, Bikash Singh, Nipan Deka, Pushparaj Sharma, Abu Nechim, Sundeep Rabha and Rohit Singh.

