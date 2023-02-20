New Canaan Struggles in FCIAC Meeting; hockey, basketball FCIAC’s eye





There’s a little bit of everything in this week’s Rams in numbers, from the wrestling mats and state court to the basketball court and ice hockey rink.

Score from the New Canaan girls’ basketball team victory over Brien McMahon on Monday. The win secured an FCIAC tournament berth for the Rams. At 14-7 this season, the Rams have the most wins since going 17-7 in 2011. 114.5 Points scored by the Rams, who finished seventh last Saturday at the Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament at NCHS. Warde scored 216 to win the teams championship, only the second time since 1987 that a team other than Danbury won the league title. Warde also won in 2010. 2 New Canaan wrestlers who reached the FCIAC weight class finals. Cael Wilderman finished second at 152 pounds and Tucker Milligan was second at 145 pounds. Teddy Goetz (160 pounds) and Trey Kaupp (132) were each third. 36-05.5 Mark for New Canaan’s Lauren Smith, who won the CIAC Class L Girls’ Shot Put Championship at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven. Smith had already won the FCIAC East and overall FCIAC championships in the previous two weeks. 49-08.75 Javier Perez-Sotos scored while finishing third in the CIAC Class L boys’ shot put championship in New Haven. New Canaan also had fifth places to Robert Frangione in the pole vault (10-06) and the 4×800 relay. 4-1 Score from New Canaan’s victory over Darien in boys’ ice hockey on Saturday, February 11. The Rams had goals from four players – Max Lowe, Doster Crowell, Gavin Fitzpatrick and Tony DelCarmine – and kept the Wave off the scoreboard late into the game. contest. 11 Wins in the last 10 games for the New Canaan girls’ ice hockey team, who are 17-3 and will be the No. 2 seed for the FCIAC Tournament, which begins with the Semifinals at the Darien Ice House on Wednesday, February 22 . 2-1 Score from the Rams’ victory over the Southington/Avon co-op at the Newington Ice Arena on Feb. 8. Piper Chaisson scored both goals for the Rams, Nora Moley and Maddie Tully had an assist each and goalkeeper Ashton Pinkernell made 15 saves. [email protected]; @dstewartsports

