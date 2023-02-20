Sports
Women’s Basketball Begins Penultimate Road Trip at Titan Gym
SANTA BARBARA, California (February 19, 2023) – There are only two road trips left in the UC Santa Barbara women’s basketball season, and the Gauchos (17-8, 10-5 Big West) begin one of them Monday night, as they take on Cal State Fullerton (11-14, 6 -10 Big West) in Fullerton. The game is a rematch of this season’s Big West opener, which UCSB won 66-59 at the Thunderdome in late December. The game is live on ESPN+ and live stats are available at ucsbgauchos.com. The tip is set at 7pm
DETAILS
Game 26
Monday February 20 | 19:00
UC Santa Barbara (17-8, 10-5 Big West) vs. Cal State Fullerton (11-14, 6-10 Big West)
Titan Gym | Fullerton, California
ESPN+ | Live statistics
LAST TIME OFF
Coming home after a tough two-game road trip on Saturday afternoon, the Gauchos throttled UC Riverside to earn a 63-45 victory over the Highlanders in their final game. Alexis Tucker led UCSB by 14 points, but Saturday was all about defense. The Gauchos held UCR to just five points in the first quarter and led by double digits for 33 of the game’s 40 minutes, including all of the second half. Alexis Whitfield recorded a new career high with 13 rebounds in the game. For a complete overview, click here.
AN EYE ON THE RECORD BOOKS
Not many Gauchos have more career rebounds than Ila Lane. In fact, only six players in UCSB women’s basketball history have knocked down more than Moraga’s center. Entering the game against the Highlanders on Saturday afternoon, Lane has 844 rebounds as a Gaucho and averaged 8.6 per game this season. Before her on the all-time list are Erin Buescher (864), Sweets Underwood (869) and Lindsay Taylor (877).
HISTORY
UCSB has dominated the series against the Titans in both recent and all-time history. The Gauchos are 62-28 in 90 games against Fullerton and have won six of the last 10. The most recent meeting between the two teams was this season’s Big West opener in Santa Barbara. UCSB won that game 66-59, behind Alexis Tucker’s 25-point performance.
GAUCHOS AMONG THE BEST IN THE BIG WEST
UC Santa Barbara runs some of the best offenses in The Big West, leading the conference in scoring (67.3 points per game), field goal percentage (.440), and assists (14.4 per game). Alexis Tucker leads the Gauchos in scoring (13.2 points per game). Ila Lane isn’t far behind (12.6 ppg), thanks in large part to shooting .550 from the floor, which is the best field goal percentage in The Big West.
Lane also leads the conference in rebounding (8.6 per game) and double-doubles (9). Her control of the glass helps the Gauchos average third most boards per game (37.2) in the conference and a Big West-leading +4.04 rebounding margin.
Callie Cooper has cemented herself as the Gauchos’ leading playmaker at this point in the season, ranking fourth in the conference for assists per game (3.48) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.38). Alyssa Marin and Anya Choice are also among the top playmakers in the conference, averaging 2.76 and 2.63 assists per game, respectively.
EXPLORE THE TITANS
Cal State Fullerton is under .500 three games this season, but could cause team trouble during their night. Earlier in the season, the Titans handed UC Irvine their first conference loss of the season in Irvine, 66-64 in overtime. Key to Fullerton’s success is the dynamic duo of Una Jovanovic and Fujika Nimmo, who are the second and third leading scorers in The Big West this season, both averaging 14.8 points per game. Jovanovic is a legitimate contender for Big West Player of the Year; the sophomore guard also ranks second in the conference for assists per game (3.7) with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.24
Expect Jovanovic, Nimmo and Gabi Vidmar to play almost the entire game; the three average the most minutes of anyone on The Big West this season. Vidmar, and to a lesser extent Nimmo, will likely spend most of the game harassing Gaucho ball handlers; both Titans averaged more than two steals per game this season to finish fourth and sixth respectively in The Big West.
In the middle, it will be Ashlee Lewis battling Ila Lane for rebounds on Monday night. The six-foot center is Fullerton’s best board getter, averaging 6.9 per game, fifth most in the conference this season
NEXT ONE
UCSB continues this, their penultimate road trip of the regular season on Thursday night, traveling to conference leaders Long Beach State. The Gauchos pushed the Beach to the last seconds in their first meeting of the season, but fell just short of beating the conference leaders in a 57-56 loss at the Thunderdome. Thursday night’s game starts at 7 p.m. and is live on ESPN+
TUCKER AND LANE JOIN 1000 POINTS CLUB
On January 26 against Hawaiʻi, Alexis Tucker and Ila Lane each scored the 1000th point of their careers, making them the 29th and 30th women to reach the milestone in a Gaucho uniform. Tucker led all scorers with 23 against the Rainbow Wahine to join the 1000 point club. Tucker began her career playing for Texas Tech and has grown into an outstanding scorekeeper since moving to UCSB. Lane reached the 1,000-point mark with 15 points against Hawaiʻi and added 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season. The center reached the target in just three seasons, having opted out of the 2020-21 campaign. To read more, click here.
TUCKER EARNS BIG WEST PLAYER OF THE WEEK (NOV 28)
Senior Alexis Tucker received Big West Player of the Week honors after her career-high 29 points in UC Santa Barbara’s three-way victory over Southern Utah. Tucker’s score helped the Gauchos to their first 100-point performance against Division I opposition in more than two decades. The award is Tucker’s first Big West Player of the Week award.
LANE NAMED BIG WEST PLAYER OF THE WEEK (NOV 14)
Senior Ila Lane earned Big West Player of the Week honors after a pair of impressive performances to open the season. The Moraga native averaged 16.5 points on 71.4% shooting, plus 8.5 rebounds in the first two games of the season, winning against Santa Clara and Pepperdine. This is Lane’s sixth Big West Player of the Week award, an award she has received more times than all but two Gauchos.
GAUCHOS HAVE THE BEST START SINCE ’02
By winning five of its first six games, UC Santa Barbara had its best start to the season since the 2002-03 season, which also started with a 5-1 record. The only season the Gauchos started with a better record was the 1987–88 season, when Mark French’s UCSB squad won their first eight games.
LANE TAKEN TO LISA LESLIE AWARD WATCH LIST
Senior IIa Lane has been named to the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award Watch List by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. This award is presented annually to the top center in women’s college basketball. The 2022–23 season is Lane’s third consecutive year on the 20-player list.
LANE TO BIG WEST PRESEASON TEAM, GAUCHOS SELECTED 2ND IN POLL
The Big West announced its Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll and Team on October 20, 2022. UC Santa Barbara was picked to finish second, the program’s highest ranking in the Bonnie Henrickson era, and senior Ila Lane was named to the Preseason Team.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ucsbgauchos.com/sports/w-baskbl/2022-23/releases/20230219wonxl7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cheering for college champions of change – The New Indian Express
- Ross Taylor: Prabowo Subiantos infamous presence at Richard Marles, interesting Penny Wong reunion
- Boris Johnson’s Brexit warning ‘not completely unnecessary’, says Penny Mordaunt
- Fairfield Boys Hockey Team Honors Former Goaltender, Retired Jersey
- Buckeyes win to end weekend, beat No. 5 Virginia 4-0 – Ohio State Buckeyes
- US general warns China of biggest threat in space
- Michigan Rod Moore No. 5 returning safety
- Magic in the air for men’s and women’s basketball, plus baseball’s long-awaited return – The Vanderbilt Hustler
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | The P3DN program and the oversight role of inspection to encourage the acceleration of its implementation within the Cabinet Secretariat
- Indian cricket teams visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya: The Tribune India
- infectious diseases are expected to be a concern in two to four weeks
- Sino-Iranian relations are heating up. Here’s what the rest of the world should know.