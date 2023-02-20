Women’s Basketball Begins Penultimate Road Trip at Titan Gym

SANTA BARBARA, California (February 19, 2023) – There are only two road trips left in the UC Santa Barbara women’s basketball season, and the Gauchos (17-8, 10-5 Big West) begin one of them Monday night, as they take on Cal State Fullerton (11-14, 6 -10 Big West) in Fullerton. The game is a rematch of this season’s Big West opener, which UCSB won 66-59 at the Thunderdome in late December. The game is live on ESPN+ and live stats are available at ucsbgauchos.com. The tip is set at 7pm

DETAILS

Game 26

Monday February 20 | 19:00

UC Santa Barbara (17-8, 10-5 Big West) vs. Cal State Fullerton (11-14, 6-10 Big West)

Titan Gym | Fullerton, California

ESPN+ | Live statistics

LAST TIME OFF

Coming home after a tough two-game road trip on Saturday afternoon, the Gauchos throttled UC Riverside to earn a 63-45 victory over the Highlanders in their final game. Alexis Tucker led UCSB by 14 points, but Saturday was all about defense. The Gauchos held UCR to just five points in the first quarter and led by double digits for 33 of the game’s 40 minutes, including all of the second half. Alexis Whitfield recorded a new career high with 13 rebounds in the game. For a complete overview, click here.

AN EYE ON THE RECORD BOOKS

Not many Gauchos have more career rebounds than Ila Lane. In fact, only six players in UCSB women’s basketball history have knocked down more than Moraga’s center. Entering the game against the Highlanders on Saturday afternoon, Lane has 844 rebounds as a Gaucho and averaged 8.6 per game this season. Before her on the all-time list are Erin Buescher (864), Sweets Underwood (869) and Lindsay Taylor (877).

HISTORY

UCSB has dominated the series against the Titans in both recent and all-time history. The Gauchos are 62-28 in 90 games against Fullerton and have won six of the last 10. The most recent meeting between the two teams was this season’s Big West opener in Santa Barbara. UCSB won that game 66-59, behind Alexis Tucker’s 25-point performance.

GAUCHOS AMONG THE BEST IN THE BIG WEST

UC Santa Barbara runs some of the best offenses in The Big West, leading the conference in scoring (67.3 points per game), field goal percentage (.440), and assists (14.4 per game). Alexis Tucker leads the Gauchos in scoring (13.2 points per game). Ila Lane isn’t far behind (12.6 ppg), thanks in large part to shooting .550 from the floor, which is the best field goal percentage in The Big West.

Lane also leads the conference in rebounding (8.6 per game) and double-doubles (9). Her control of the glass helps the Gauchos average third most boards per game (37.2) in the conference and a Big West-leading +4.04 rebounding margin.

Callie Cooper has cemented herself as the Gauchos’ leading playmaker at this point in the season, ranking fourth in the conference for assists per game (3.48) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.38). Alyssa Marin and Anya Choice are also among the top playmakers in the conference, averaging 2.76 and 2.63 assists per game, respectively.

EXPLORE THE TITANS

Cal State Fullerton is under .500 three games this season, but could cause team trouble during their night. Earlier in the season, the Titans handed UC Irvine their first conference loss of the season in Irvine, 66-64 in overtime. Key to Fullerton’s success is the dynamic duo of Una Jovanovic and Fujika Nimmo, who are the second and third leading scorers in The Big West this season, both averaging 14.8 points per game. Jovanovic is a legitimate contender for Big West Player of the Year; the sophomore guard also ranks second in the conference for assists per game (3.7) with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.24

Expect Jovanovic, Nimmo and Gabi Vidmar to play almost the entire game; the three average the most minutes of anyone on The Big West this season. Vidmar, and to a lesser extent Nimmo, will likely spend most of the game harassing Gaucho ball handlers; both Titans averaged more than two steals per game this season to finish fourth and sixth respectively in The Big West.

In the middle, it will be Ashlee Lewis battling Ila Lane for rebounds on Monday night. The six-foot center is Fullerton’s best board getter, averaging 6.9 per game, fifth most in the conference this season

NEXT ONE

UCSB continues this, their penultimate road trip of the regular season on Thursday night, traveling to conference leaders Long Beach State. The Gauchos pushed the Beach to the last seconds in their first meeting of the season, but fell just short of beating the conference leaders in a 57-56 loss at the Thunderdome. Thursday night’s game starts at 7 p.m. and is live on ESPN+

TUCKER AND LANE JOIN 1000 POINTS CLUB

On January 26 against Hawaiʻi, Alexis Tucker and Ila Lane each scored the 1000th point of their careers, making them the 29th and 30th women to reach the milestone in a Gaucho uniform. Tucker led all scorers with 23 against the Rainbow Wahine to join the 1000 point club. Tucker began her career playing for Texas Tech and has grown into an outstanding scorekeeper since moving to UCSB. Lane reached the 1,000-point mark with 15 points against Hawaiʻi and added 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season. The center reached the target in just three seasons, having opted out of the 2020-21 campaign. To read more, click here.

TUCKER EARNS BIG WEST PLAYER OF THE WEEK (NOV 28)

Senior Alexis Tucker received Big West Player of the Week honors after her career-high 29 points in UC Santa Barbara’s three-way victory over Southern Utah. Tucker’s score helped the Gauchos to their first 100-point performance against Division I opposition in more than two decades. The award is Tucker’s first Big West Player of the Week award.

LANE NAMED BIG WEST PLAYER OF THE WEEK (NOV 14)

Senior Ila Lane earned Big West Player of the Week honors after a pair of impressive performances to open the season. The Moraga native averaged 16.5 points on 71.4% shooting, plus 8.5 rebounds in the first two games of the season, winning against Santa Clara and Pepperdine. This is Lane’s sixth Big West Player of the Week award, an award she has received more times than all but two Gauchos.

GAUCHOS HAVE THE BEST START SINCE ’02

By winning five of its first six games, UC Santa Barbara had its best start to the season since the 2002-03 season, which also started with a 5-1 record. The only season the Gauchos started with a better record was the 1987–88 season, when Mark French’s UCSB squad won their first eight games.

LANE TAKEN TO LISA LESLIE AWARD WATCH LIST

Senior IIa Lane has been named to the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award Watch List by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. This award is presented annually to the top center in women’s college basketball. The 2022–23 season is Lane’s third consecutive year on the 20-player list.

LANE TO BIG WEST PRESEASON TEAM, GAUCHOS SELECTED 2ND IN POLL

The Big West announced its Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll and Team on October 20, 2022. UC Santa Barbara was picked to finish second, the program’s highest ranking in the Bonnie Henrickson era, and senior Ila Lane was named to the Preseason Team.