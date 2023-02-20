Gators recruit another unicorn tight end to Gainesville





Florida Football is in the process of assembling an elite recruiting class for 2024, and one of their targets could be their next freak of nature tight end. Since the departure of Kyle Pitts, the Gators have been looking for their next feature playmaker on the tight end. Maybe they have their eye on one in the 2024 class. 4-star tight end Walter Matthews, of Hiram, Georgia, is ranked the 109th best player in his class and the 5th best tight end. He is also a top-20 player in the state of Georgia. In addition to the Gators, Matthews also has offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU, and others. What sets Walter apart from the other tight ends is his size. He is 6’7”-245, which is the tallest of any other tight end in the top 20 TE rankings. His speed combines well with his other skills and does not limit his ability to run or move in open space. He has great hands, a speed of 4.6-40 and a vertical jump of 37 inches (unverified). By comparison, Kyle Pitts was 6’5-5”-235 as a recruit. I’m not saying Matthews is the next Kyle Pitts, but he certainly has the size for it. Kyle was able to use his combination of height and speed to be a mismatch against anyone covering for him, and with Matthew’s skills, he could easily become the same type of impossible cover for a defense. Regardless of the comparisons, Matthews is a man that Billy Napier and the Gators should go after. Hiring elite talent from the state of Georgia will send a message to the rest of the country that Napier and his staff are not shying away from the recruiting path. Walter will also be another top-level pass catcher for DJ Lagway to team up with in the class of 2024. If Lagway is committed, that will also help get Matthews’ attention and make Gainesville more attractive. Stay up to date with Florida football at Hail Florida Hail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hailfloridahail.com/2023/02/19/florida-football-gators-recruiting-walter-matthews/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos